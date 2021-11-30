The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 9-12 overall and 2-7 at home, while the Grizz is 10-10 overall and 3-5 on the road. These teams played last week in which the Raptors were victorious 126-113.

Toronto is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2021-22 NBA season up over $1,500 on all top-rated NBA picks this season. It's also on a stunning 117-77 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread that dates back to last season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Grizzlies spread: Raptors -3.5

Raptors vs. Grizzlies over-under: 217 points

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 109-97 to the Boston Celtics. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of center Precious Achiuwa, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 27 points to go along with six rebounds.

The Raptors will be without OG Anunoby (hip) and Goran Dragic (not with team), while Gary Trent Jr. (calf) is questionable. With these absences, Toronto will rely even more on VanVleet who leads the NBA with 38.2 minutes played per game. Look for the Raptors to attack the offensive boards for extra possessions as they lead the NBA in offensive rebounds while ranking last in defensive rebounds.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies took their game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday by a conclusive 128-101 score. With Memphis ahead 76-52 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. The top scorer for Memphis was shooting guard Dillon Brooks (21 points) while the Grizzlies' bench poured in 63 points.

That victory came without Ja Morant (knee) who will also be out on Tuesday. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA in usage percentage so Memphis will have to use a committee to replace his scoring and playmaking skills. However, Morant's loss may be addition by subtraction on the defensive end as he's struggled on that end of the court as Memphis has allowed an NBA-leading 115.6 points per game.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.