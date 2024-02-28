The Toronto Raptors will host the Dallas Mavericks in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule. Toronto is 22-36 overall and 12-16 at home, while Dallas is 32-25 overall and 15-12 on the road. The Raptors have won the last two meetings between the teams, which follows a four-game win streak by the Mavs in the head-to-head series. Toronto is 29-29 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Dallas is 31-27 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Dallas is favored by 3 points in the latest Raptors vs. Mavericks odds, and the over/under is 237.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Mavericks spread: Raptors +3

Raptors vs. Mavericks over/under: 237.5 points

Raptors vs. Mavericks money line: Raptors: +128, Mavericks: -153

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors entered their tilt with the Indiana Pacers with two consecutive wins, but they'll enter their next game with three. Toronto walked away with a 130-122 victory over the Pacers on Monday. The Raptors' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Scottie Barnes, who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and five blocks.

Barnes is averaging 20 points per game, along with ranking in the top 20 of the NBA in total rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. He's been the one constant for Toronto in midst of a transitional season as the team has made a bevy of transactions. A pair of the newcomers in RJ Barrett (20.3 points) and Immanuel Quickley (17.0 points) came over from the Knicks, and they are both averaging more points as Raptors than they did in any of their seasons in New York.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

While the Mavericks couldn't quite beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 22-point loss they were dealt on Sunday. Dallas lost 121-119 to the Cavaliers on a 59-foot buzzer beater from Max Strus. The Mavericks have struggled against the Cavaliers recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost meeting. Despite the defeat, the Mavericks got a solid performance out of Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 45 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists, while Kyrie Irving had 30 points.

Dallas will look to bounce back after a devastating loss, and it is 15-9 ATS after a defeat, as well as being 6-3 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back. Doncic is on pace to win his first scoring title as he leads all qualified players with 34.5 points per game while also averaging a career-high of 9.6 assists. The Mavericks are 13-4 straight up when Doncic scores at least 39 points, compared to a 17-16 record when he scores 38 or fewer.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Mavericks are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games when favored on the road.

The Mavericks are 14-8 against the spread in their last 22 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Raptors are 27-28 against the spread in their last 55 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

How to make Raptors vs. Mavericks picks

