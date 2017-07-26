Report: Suns will not include Josh Jackson in any potential Kyrie Irving trade

When the shocking news came out Friday afternoon that Kyrie Irving wanted out from underneath LeBron James' shadow and wished to be traded away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the four destinations that Irving reportedly earmarked were New York, San Antonio, Minnesota, and Miami.

However, in the recent days, another team has emerged as a potential landing spot: the Phoenix Suns.

This is largely due to the fact that the Suns possess the combination of current talent (Eric Bledsoe) and future assets (Josh Jackson, Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender, etc) that would likely be necessary to get Irving. In addition, Bledsoe is represented by super agent Rich Paul, who was childhood friends with LeBron James.

No potential frameworks have been reported on any front so far, however we do know one player who will not be included in any potential Cavs-Suns trade. According to a report from John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, and later confirmed by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Suns will not include Josh Jackson in any Kyrie Irving trade, and have assured the No. 4 overall pick in last month's draft of that fact.

The Phoenix Suns will NOT include Josh Jackson in any trade for Kyrie Irving. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 25, 2017

Suns have reassured Jackson of this too https://t.co/vrl5I5Tvpt — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2017

As a top-five pick with tremendous talent and versatility, there is no doubt Jackson would be coveted by the Cavaliers in any potential deal, but it's easy to see why the Suns would be reluctant to give him up. Plus, given the rest of their young talent, the Suns could likely still put together a package necessary to acquire Irving if they desire to do so.