Rockets fans try to sabotage Ayesha Curry's new Houston restaurant on Yelp before it even opens

If you visit the Yelp page for Ayesha Curry's new restaurant in Houston, you'll notice it has several one-star reviews. Those reviews are clearly not based on a dissatisfaction with the food, the service, or any experience at the restaurant ... because it hasn't even opened yet.

Instead, it appears to be a result of Houston Rockets fans taking to the review app to sabotage the restaurant's rating as a form of retribution for Curry's husband, Stephen Curry, and his Golden State Warriors knocking out the Rockets this postseason.

Ayesha Curry’s restaurant is coming to Houston, and #Rockets fans have already piled up the 1-Star reviews before it even opened 😂😂😂 #Warriors #NBA pic.twitter.com/3BqL84zlJy — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 19, 2018

Curry's restaurant, International Smoke, isn't set to open until next month, but that hasn't stopped Rockets fans from leaving some petty (but funny) reviews.

Here are some samples:

This is absolutely the worst place to go - her husband ripped our hearts out and now she has the guts to open up a place here?? I would never set foot in this place even if it was the last place on earth.

P.S. This restaurant is full of snakes

OK, but how do the snakes taste? Pretty useless review.

first and foremost, i would like to start off by saying... how dare you bring this mess to houston. we are good, we do not need this negativity..I can already taste the blandness of the food. This establishment might serve us dusty water and moldy lemons. Ayesha, just pack up your restaurant and be going. You are not welcome in H town. Please save us the trouble and just DONT like Bryson tiller said.... with that being said, The Warriors suck. GO ROCKETS

Nothing like leaving negative reviews for what a restaurant MIGHT do. Also, the Warriors definitely do not suck.

If I wanted to have a terrible time I would just turn on a Warriors game. And this has got to be the dumbest name for a restaurant maybe ever. I would rather eat at KFC for breakfast everyday than eat here one time or watch the Warriors play.

Gotta say, I don't have much of an issue with this one. KFC rules.

BBQ was extremely chewy and a choking hazard. Of the 4 pieces of beef I ate, I chocked on 3 and was only able to finish 1.

I see what you did there.

Terrible!

I had the roasted curry ankles. The presentation was ok but the main problem was Ankle Butcher Paul had broken the ankles 3 separate times! The fried snake was chewy and tough. The taste was inconsistent and it seemed to be much smaller and pathetic to a when the fourth quarter, excuse me, serving of the snake came along. My wife ordered the seared donkey legs with cracked nut sauce, but clearly, this donkey had been doing some kicking and fighting! The meat was clearly posterized by the bearded donkey herder. The chef's (Curry, Thompson, and Green) clearly were not good enough to win any cooking competitions. Maybe if they added Chef Durant from Oklahoma City? 3 world class chefs clearly are not enough! Especially when there are chefs like that of Chef James of Cleveland and Chef Harden of Houston. The good news is, the chefs cut everything in very small bites! They have experience in choking! I found it appalling when my server Andre came over and blew on my 3-1 lead soup! Unbelievable! Who blows on 3-1 lead soup? True Houstonians would go to Pappa's.

Points for creativity on this one. This is like bitter Houston Rockets fanfic.

Does anyone ever notice how Riley Curry will only appear at post game press conferences after big wins but won't even show her face when the Warriors lose. I don't think that's fair to the rest of the team. When is Riley Curry going to face the music after a big loss?

HEY! YOU LEAVE RILEY OUT OF THIS!

Luckily for Curry, some kind-hearted souls (and Warriors fans) combatted the negative reviews with some five-star ratings of their own -- many of which noted the "saltiness" of basketball fans in the Houston area. Fortunately, barbecue serves as pretty decent comfort food for any fans still upset that their team fell short of the ultimate goal.