The Shaquille O'Neal and Rudy Gobert beef that probably no one saw coming is building, as the two are commenting on each other's comments, but the Utah Jazz center says there's actually no animosity at all. It stemmed from a conversation on the All Things Covered podcast and has taken off from there.

The NBA Hall of Famer spoke out about Gobert's five-year, $205 million extension while on the podcast, criticizing the 28-year-old's production on the court.

Shaq said, "I'm not gonna hate, but this should be an inspiration to all the little kids out there. You average 11 points in the NBA, you can get $200 million."

From there, the former Los Angeles Laker posted an edit of himself playing against Gobert on Instagram.

The caption read, "I would had 45 pts 16 rebound ten missed free throws in three quarters. He woulda had 11 pts four rebounds and fouled out in 3 quarters. I'm a G."

Gobert responded in the comments saying, "I guess we'll never know," with laughing emojis.

After many responded questioning where this beef came from, No. 27 wanted to clear the air with his thoughts on O'Neal and the statements in general.

Gobert said on Twitter, "There is no beef. If people wanna keep speaking negatively about me or keep discrediting what i do it's on them and all that does is show who they are. I will always be happy for a brother beating the odds. And i'm gonna keep beating the odds."

There you have it: no beef.

We'll see how long these comments last, and if Shaq has anything to say in response before we declare this back-and-forth over.

In the six games he has played this season, Gobert is averaging 14.5 points per game.