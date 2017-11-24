Russell Westbrook vs. Reggie Jackson feud takes yet another petty turn

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, which means it's time for a renewal of one of the NBA's fiercest rivalries. That's right, we're talking about Russell Westbrook vs. Reggie Jackson.

Jackson, of course, used to play for the Thunder from 2011-2015. And while he had some decent seasons as Westbrook's backup, he was constantly clashing with teammates and coaches. At one point, he was even frozen out during a game by Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins.

Westbrook was apparently not fond of Jackson either, and since the trade has carried on a passive-aggressive feud with his former teammate. Here, now, is a timeline of the disrespect.

Nov. 27, 2015: 'Who?'

Jackson played his first game in OKC as a member of the Detroit Pistons. He played poorly, going 4-16 from the field, and the Thunder won, 103-87. After the game, Westbrook was asked about Jackson's return, and responded by pretending not to know who that was. "Who?" he said, in response to the question.

Here's the exchange between @ErikHorneOK and Russell Westbrook on Reggie Jackson: "Who?" pic.twitter.com/PrDnk5b7Qq — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 28, 2015

March 29, 2016: A 'bull----' celebration

Late in Jackson's first full season with the Pistons, the team hosted the Thunder for their second meeting of the season. This time, the Pistons were victorious, thanks in large part to some clutch play by Jackson down the stretch. With the game in hand, Jackson skipped around the court, signaling the crowd to make some noise.

Westbrook, unsurprisingly, took offense, calling Jackson's celebration, "bull----". His thoughts on the celebration, via The Oklahoman:

"Yeah I did," Westbrook said. "I thought it was some real b------- for our team and our organization. I don't like it at all. But it is what it is. We'll see him down the line. We'll take care of that when we get there." ... "He wasn't changing nothing for us," Westbrook said. "Obviously he didn't want to be here. He's at a better spot. He's not doing too much of a difference if you ask me. He's gonna stay over in Detroit. We gonna stay over here and we'll see them next season."

May 30, 2016: One emoji

Late in May that season, the Thunder lost Game 7 of Western Conference finals to the Warriors, and were eliminated from the playoffs after blowing a 3-1 series lead.

Jackson's take? Well...

😏 — Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) May 31, 2016

June 1, 2016: The reveal

Longtime NBA center Nazr Mohammed spent the last few months of his career with the Thunder. After his retirement following the 2016 season, Mohammad revealed that the Thunder were planning to rest their stars against the Pistons, but Westbrook refused to sit out. Ostensibly, this was because he wanted to go against Jackson.

Here's Nazr Mohammed's story about Russell Westbrook and Reggie Jackson: pic.twitter.com/hAINJuIP7N — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 1, 2016

Nov. 24, 2017: 'Don't know what you're talking about'

Jackson missed a lot of time last season, including both games against the Thunder. Thus, this is the first time Westbrook and OKC will face him since the infamous "bull----" celebration.

Media, obviously, wanted to get Westbrook's thoughts on the matchup, as he noted back in 2016, "We'll see him down the line. We'll take care of that when we get there." Now, we have gotten there, but Westbrook claims to have no memory of the entire situation.

Russell Westbrook says he doesn’t remember the Reggie Jackson situation the last time they played: “I don’t know what you’re talking about, man” pic.twitter.com/wUMog8xW0h — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 24, 2017

Sure, Russ, sure.