San Francisco brewery trolls LeBron James with beer called 'LeBron's Tears'

For the second season in a row, and the third time in the past four seasons, the Golden State Warriors defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Despite the Cavs' epic comeback in 2016 from a 3-1 deficit, it is the Warriors who own this rivalry.

And when you're back-to-back champions, and have beaten a team three out of four times in the Finals, you earn the right to talk a little trash. We saw it at the parade, when Draymond Green once again showed up in a shirt trolling LeBron. But apparently the entire Bay Area is feeling cocky about this run, because even breweries are getting in on the fun.

Most recently, a brewery in San Francisco released a beer called "LeBron's Tears." The description from their Instagram page reads, "Lebron Tears. 6.5% ABV - Hazy IPA. Little known fact: KD, Steph, and Klay take opposing teams' hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you."

Look, you gotta give this brewery credit. It's pretty impressive that they were able to get a hold of actual tears from LeBron James. That's just an incredible feat.

No, but jokes aside, this is the kind of thing that makes sports -- and long-running rivalries fun. But depending on how free agency goes this summer, we may have seen the last of the Warriors-Cavaliers trolling.