Say what? Thaddeus Young joins exclusive club with Jordan, Magic, Bird and LeBron?

Thaddeus Young is a very solid basketball player. He's never going to be an All-Star, but he'll go out there and get you 12-14 points and 5-7 rebounds every night. Every good team needs a guy such as Young, who just goes out and does his job.

But even if Young won't be mentioned among the best players in the league, he can now be mentioned with some of the best players of all time. That's because on Wednesday night, Young joined an exclusive statistical club with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and LeBron James. Yeah, you read that right.

Young, when the Pacers' game against the Hawks got underway, officially played in his 800th career game. And with that, he became just the fifth player in NBA history to play in at least 800 games and have career averages of 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals, while shooting at least 49 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point land.

OK, so is this an extremely specific, highly selective list of statistics? Sure.

Is it still awesome? Absolutely.

Young should have this image framed and hung in every room in his house. He should have this printed out on little cards and just hand them out as his business card for the rest of his life. Hell, he should have this image tattooed somewhere on his body.