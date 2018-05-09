Shaq and Charles Barkley got into a heated argument about the Raptors that got personal
Barkley to Shaq: 'I didn’t have Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carry me up and down the court'
One of the reasons that so many basketball fans enjoy the NBA on TNT's coverage is because it's often raw and real. It's just a cast of characters sitting down at a desk and discussing the game in a casual (yet entertaining) fashion. It's like how you and your friends would discuss the game ... if your friends were former NBA Stars.
But that sort of coverage opens the door for things to get a bit too real, which is where we found ourselves on Tuesday night.
While discussing the Raptors' disappointing playoff run and head coach Dwane Casey's relationship with DeMar DeRozan, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley got into a heated back-and-forth about whether Casey needs to extend an olive branch to DeRozan. Chuck believed it was necessary, and Shaq vehemently disagreed, saying players need to stop being babied.
As they volleyed across the desk, things increasingly got more tense and personal.
Barkley to Shaq: I didn’t have Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carry me up and down the court... 😳pic.twitter.com/icIMVPdbdf— Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 9, 2018
Shaq delivered the first dagger at Barkley, who failed to capture an NBA title over his 16-year career.
"You don't know what you're talking about when it comes to championships," O'Neal quipped. "You got got babied, and that's why you didn't win."
With personal jabs officially on the table, Barkley responded with one of his own towards Shaq.
"I didn't have Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carry me up and down the court," he replied.
However, that wasn't the most effective retort from Barkley, as Shaq was quick to point out that he was named NBA Finals MVP in three of his four championship runs. That's not exactly being carried.
Eventually, Kenny "The Jet" Smith had enough of the bickering between his two co-hosts and decided to jump in to steer the conversation in a different direction, and at that point it was probably a good decision. Like a fight between friends, that exchange was quite uncomfortable to watch, yet intensely riveting at the same time.
But, in the end, stuff like this is exactly what makes the NBA on TNT so great. Whether it's goofy and silly or heated and tense, it's real and it's driven by personality and character.
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues Wednesday with Game 5 between the Celtics and Sixers
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The second round is underway, and we've got the scores from every single game
-
Celtics vs. 76ers series breakdown
The Celtics are one win away from advancing to the conference finals
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Curry back in time for WCF we deserve
Curry was back to his old self in the Game 5 elimination of the Pels, setting up a brilliant...