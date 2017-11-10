Sixers' Ben Simmons on his time at LSU: 'I don't really know what I learned'

After sitting out all of last season with a broken foot, Ben Simmons is finally showing everyone why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The 76ers rookie is averaging 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game, and has already recorded two triple-doubles. Meanwhile, his Sixers sit at 6-5, currently tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

In the midst of his strong start, Simmons sat down with Maverick Carter for an interview with Uninterrupted, during which he discussed a number of topics. One, in particular, was the difference between professional life and college life. Simmons, of course, spent one season at LSU, and told Carter that he basically thought it was a waste of time.

Maverick Carter: After Monteverde you went to LSU, you were open about being one and done. Like, I'm here for one year, then I'm out. So is there even a point to go to college for that six, seven months? Ben Simmons: If we didn't, a lot of people would be losing money. So I think that's the main reason. The NCAA, if they didn't have the stars coming through, people wouldn't be watching. Carter: If I was as talented as you, would I see a point in that six or seven months of being there? Simmons: I think no. I think I would have learned a lot more being around professional athletes. Looking at it now, I don't really know what I learned, financially, or just being a person at LSU. I think I've learned a lot more this whole year in Philly, just being a pro, than I did at LSU.

While many players are pretty clear about only going to college for one year because they pretty much have to (unless they want to play in the G-League or overseas), Simmons is one of the first star athletes to so openly call it a waste of time.

It will be interesting to see what Simmons does from here, and if he'll continue to speak out about the NCAA's hypocrisy.