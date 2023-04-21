Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden was ejected from Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night after hitting Royce O'Neale below the belt as he was driving to the basket. The officials gave Harden a flagrant 2 foul, which is an automatic ejection, forcing the Sixers guard to head back to the locker room at the end of the third quarter.

The play occurred when Harden was trying to drive past O'Neale, and extended his arm out to create some space. However, in doing so Harden hit O'Neale in the groin area and the officials first called a charge then after reviewing it gave him a flagrant 2.

Here's how the play broke down:

Harden and the rest of the Sixers were stunned at the call, especially after earlier in the game Joel Embiid was only given a flagrant 1 for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin area as he was laying on the ground. It also doesn't help that up to that point in the game, Harden had been Philadelphia's most productive player, putting up 21 points on 8 of 15 from the field.

When Harden exited the game, the Sixers were down 80-76 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter. Not having him to finish out the game is a significant blow to a Philly team that has been all out of sorts all night.