Victor Wembanyama is still a teenager, and he's already made NBA history. After recording 21 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in San Antonio's loss to the Bulls on Friday, Wembanyama became the only player in history to tally at least 350 points, 50 assists, 50 blocks and 25 steals through the first 20 games of his career.
Just as a point of comparison, here are Wemby's numbers vs. some other great big men who began their career after steals and blocks became official stats in 1973.
FIRST 20 NBA GAMES
POINTS
ASSISTS
STEALS
BLOCKS
VICTOR WEMBANYAMA
380
51
26
54
SHAQUILLE O'NEAL
438
31
18
81
DWIGHT HOWARD
215
28
17
37
DAVID ROBINSON
441
34
35
53
TIM DUNCAN
313
40
13
47
PATRICK EWING
389
37
20
43
HAKEEM OLAJUWON
382
27
18
50
While Wembanyama is the only one in this elite group of big men to surpass what is, to be fair, something of an arbitrary statistical filter for all four categories, you can see that he's the leader in assists, which once were a far less common stat for big men to accumulate.
Wembanyama also falls below most of these guys in total rebounds, thought yet again, it's a different game now with more perimeter defensive responsibilities for bigs. The responsibilities often leave them away from the basket come rebounding time.
Shaq scored more and blocked almost 30 more shots through his first 20 games, which likely adds up to Wemby having 20 more assists and a handful more steals.
Still, any way you slice it, Wembanyama's total package is right there with any one of these guys, and we are talking about some of the greatest big men ever.
For good measure, Wembanyama, at 19 years and 338 days old, is also the youngest player in history to post a 20-point/20-rebound game, surpassing Dwight Howard, who was 19 years and 342 days old when he did it back in 2005.
Victor Wembanyama left it all on the floor for the Spurs!— NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2023
🔥 21 PTS
💪 20 REB
🚫 4 BLK
Wemby becomes the only player to record a 20-PT, 20-REB, 4-BLK game this season. pic.twitter.com/ikBgRq8KDr
Unfortunately, these numbers came in yet another Spurs loss -- their 16th straight. They should be a better team than they have been to start the year. They have honest NBA talent. Their Jeremy Sochan point guard experiment has been rough, but still, this is not a team that should be losing at a rate like this, at least not this early in the year.
Nonetheless, Wembanyama is phenomenal. He's a borderline DPOY-level defender already, though he will not get real consideration for that award on a bottom-five defense. He's shooting under 30% from 3, but that was predictable. Being a good shooter as a seven-footer and being an actually good shooter are two different things.
Wemby can get there as a shooter. His stroke is pure. But even if he only becomes a capable shooter who doesn't shoot consistently well, with his length, athleticism, timing and footwork alone, he's so dominant that it won't be long before he'll be an MVP-level player.