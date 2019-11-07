Spurs vs. Thunder odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 7 predictions from proven computer

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 4-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Oklahoma City is 3-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. Despite a decent start, the Spurs are just 1-6 against the spread on the season and they've failed to cover in their last two games. The Thunder are a solid 5-2 against the spread and are 4-1 ATS in their last five games. San Antonio is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 212. Before entering any Thunder vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Spurs vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

San Antonio came up short against Atlanta on Tuesday, falling 108-100. San Antonio's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 22 points. DeRozan is averaging 20.6 points per game to lead the Spurs and is shooting 51.4 percent from the field. LaMarcus Aldridge, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Derrick White, Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills are all averaging in double-figures as well and scoring depth should be key on Thursday against a rebuilding Thunder squad that doesn't have the roster depth it once had.

Meanwhile, OKC was able to grind out a solid win over Orlando on Tuesday, winning 102-94. Oklahoma City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points, and point guard Chris Paul, who had 20 points and six assists. After a sluggish start to the season, Paul is starting to find his rhythm offensively the last two games. He's averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 assists during that span with just three turnovers. The Thunder are now 3-1 on the season when Paul turns the ball over three times or fewer in a game.

So who wins Spurs vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.