Steph Curry wasn't in the 3-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night, but he still gave everyone another reminder that he's the best shooter the game has ever seen when he came up clutch to take down WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in a special "Steph vs. Sabrina" competition.

Ionescu went first and got off to a perfect start, making every shot on her first rack from the corner. Though she cooled off a bit towards the end, perhaps because she was shooting from the NBA line, she finished with 26 points. That mark was tied for the best anyone put up during the 3-Point Contest, and put plenty of pressure on Curry.

For a short stretch in the middle of Curry's round, it seemed that he might be in trouble, especially once he missed both of the long-range shots worth 3-points each. He caught fire at the end, however, knocking down eight of his final 10 shots to finish with 29 points and secure the win.

The event's origins date back to last July, when Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest with 37 points, setting a new record for the most points ever in an NBA or WNBA 3-Point Contest. Later that night, she challenged Curry to a shootout on Twitter. Curry accepted a few days later. "I gotta go after Sabrina's record," Curry said. "I've got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star weekend. We've got to settle that for sure to see who's the best three-point competition shooter."

Curry won this round, but if he gets his wish it won't be the last time that we see an event like this. "I don't know if anybody can fill these shoes, but it might have to be something that we do more often," Curry said during his victory speech.