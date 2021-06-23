In perhaps the wildest finish in a playoff game in recent memory, the Phoenix Suns climbed out to a commanding 2-0 series lead after Jae Crowder executed a perfect out-of-bounds alley-oop pass to DeAndre Ayton for a game-winning dunk. The Clippers had the win in the palm of their hands, but two missed free throws from Paul George after a Suns turnover allowed Phoenix to get off the game-winning shot. It's the latest gut punch to the Clippers, who still are unsure if or when Kawhi Leonard will be able to return in this series. But with the next two games on their home floor, and their penchant for storming back after falling into a hole, this series isn't over just yet.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3 between the Suns and Clippers.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (4) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Thursday, June 24 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 24 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: LAC: -105; PHX: -115 | O/U: 220.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: After an exciting win in Game 2, Phoenix gets even better news heading into Game 3 with the likely return of guard Chris Paul, who is on track to get back on the floor again after being sidelined due to health and safety protocols. While the Suns managed to win the first two games of this series without Paul, having him back gives them a bit more insurance heading to Los Angeles. Phoenix only managed to scrape by with wins in the first two games, and with Paul returning it will take pressure off Devin Booker and others.

Clippers: The Clippers might still be in shock after losing Game 2 in the most improbable of ways, but there's no time to think about that tough loss as they now find their backs against the wall for the third-straight series. Unlike the Suns, the Clippers still don't know when Leonard will return, so they'll once again have to rely upon role players like Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard to step up. However, through the first two games of this series, L.A. has only managed to get consistent performances out of George and Jackson, so they'll need to hope for more production out of their other role players.

Prediction

The Suns have been humming right along regardless of being without Paul for the first two games, but the Clippers have played incredibly well with their season on the line twice already in the playoffs this year. I'm probably crazy for picking them, but I just don't think they get swept by the Suns. Pick: Clippers +1