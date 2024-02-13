A Western Conference duel has the Sacramento Kings (30-22) and the Phoenix Suns (31-22) matching up on Tuesday evening. Sacramento has dropped three of its past four games. On Feb. 11, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Kings 127-113. Meanwhile, Phoenix had its three-game win streak halted on Saturday when the Golden State Warriors narrowly beat the Suns 113-112.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are 5-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 245.5.

Kings vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -5

Kings vs. Suns Over-Under: 245.5 points

Kings vs. Suns moneyline: Phoenix -201, Sacramento +166

SAC: The Kings have hit the Game Total Under in 21 of their last 34 away games

PHO: The Suns have hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 57 of their last 88 games



Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker is an exceptional offensive threat. Booker creates his own shot from anywhere on the floor with a knack for getting into the lane, and the four-time All-Star also has a sweet jumper. Booker leads the team in assists (7.1) while ranking seventh in the league in points (28). In his last contest, Booker totaled 32 points and six assists.

Forward Kevin Durant thrives on the offensive end. Durant has such long arms but handles the rock with ease on the perimeter. The 14-time All-Star gets to his spots on the court with ease. Durant averages the fourth-most points in the NBA (28.3) with 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Why the Kings can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox is an explosive playmaker who has blazing speed to fly up and down the court. The Kentucky product soars above the rim for slams while being instinctive on the defensive end. Fox leads the team in both scoring (26.4) and steals (1.8). On Feb. 3, the 26-year-old finished with 41 points and four assists.

Center Domantas Sabonis is a calming presence for the Kings. Sabonis plays the game with great effort and is an excellent rebounder. The Gonzaga product leads the NBA in rebounds (13.2) and ranks sixth in assists (8.3) while putting up 19.9 points per game. In his last game, Sabonis tallied a triple-double of 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists.

