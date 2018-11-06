Thunder PG Russell Westbrook ruled out vs. Cavaliers with ankle sprain
Westbrook's injury looked worse than it was
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN.
Westbrook left the floor late in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after he landed awkwardly on the foot of Pelicans forward Anthony Davis after going up for a rebound. Westbrook immediately fell to the floor in pain, and ultimately limped to the locker room with the help of team trainers.
You can see the injury occur below, via Up The Thunder:
Though it looked ugly, there was some good news for the Thunder, as x-rays were negative, and the injury has been confirmed as a left ankle sprain that "looked worse than it actually is." Moving forward, Westbrook will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until he is ready to return to action.
Westbrook missed the start of the season as he continued to recover from offseason knee surgery, and Thunder forward Paul George is glad that the latest injury isn't knee-related.
"Russ has a pretty high pain tolerance, so I knew it was something that was serious," George said. "I was just hoping it wasn't his knee. I thought I saw him holding his knee. I think we can all say it's unfortunate, we can all say as bad as it was, we're happy it wasn't the knee and that it was just an ankle sprain."
Though no injury is a good injury, especially when it occurs to your franchise player, the fact that the issue is with Westbrook's foot, and not his knee where he has had persistent problems, is a positive.
Westbrook, 29, is averaging 24.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in seven appearances so far season.
