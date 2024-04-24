The No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 8 seed New Orleans Pelicans square off in Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2024 NBA playoffs on Thursday. The Thunder squeaked by with a win in Game 1, knocking off the Pelicans 94-92. Oklahoma City looks to defend its home court again before the series shifts to New Orleans for the next two games beginning on Saturday. Zion Williamson (hamstring) is out.

Pelicans vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -7.5

Pelicans vs. Thunder over/under: 211.5 points

Pelicans vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -331, New Orleans +261

NO: The Pelicans are 46-38-1 against the spread this season.

OKC: The Thunder are 46-36-1 against the spread this season.

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a scoring threat in the backcourt. The 25-year-old stands at 6-foot-6, but has a 7-foot wingspan that allows him to shoot right over defenders. He was third in the NBA in scoring (30.1) with 6.2 assists during the 2023-24 regular season. In Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled a team-best 28 points with six boards and four assists.

Power forward Chet Holmgren (7-foot-1) is a freak athlete for his size. Holmgren has great quickness with the length to be a disruptive presence in the lane. The Gonzaga product is able to handle the rock, while spacing the floor due to his nice jump shot. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in the regular season. In the Game 1 win, Holmgren recorded a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Guard Trey Murphy III stepped up in the absence of Williamson. Murphy III has the range to be an asset out on the perimeter with the athleticism to finish in the lane. The former Virginia standout averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 38% from downtown this season. In Sunday's loss to the Thunder, Murphy III racked up a team-best 21 points, four rebounds and made five 3-pointers.

Center Jonas Valanciunas is a bruising force in the frontcourt. Valanciunas owns a very nice touch around the basket but consistently puts himself in the position to snag plenty of rebounds. In the regular season, Valanciunas logged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and shot 55% from the floor. On Sunday, the 31-year-old had 13 points and a game-high 20 rebounds.

How to make Pelicans vs. Thunder picks

