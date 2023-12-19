Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards issued a statement on Monday after a woman released screenshots of alleged text messages between the two that show a contact listed as "Anthony Edwards" pressuring her to get an abortion. She also posted a screenshot of an alleged wire transfer of $100,000.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," Edwards wrote on social media. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

Prior to the team's game against the Miami Heat on Monday night, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said the organization would be discussing the matter with Edwards:

"We will be having ongoing conversations about such things. I think it's important to state that it's not reflective of our organization, our values, for sure. And as a young man, it's clear that the education and maturity of Anthony Edwards continues to be a work in progress. Beyond that, it's a personal matter for him and any conversations that we have will remain private."

Edwards was available to play and in the starting lineup against the Heat.

While details of the alleged conversation remain unconfirmed, this would not be the first instance in which Edwards has found himself embroiled in controversy via social media. In September of 2022, he issued an apology for using homophobic language in a video that was posted to his Instagram account. The NBA later fined Edwards $40,000 for using "derogatory and offensive language."

It remains unclear if Edwards will face any punishment from the league over this latest matter.

Edwards, 22, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves out of Georgia. A first-time All-Star in 2022, Edwards is currently averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists through 21 games this season.

CBS Sports will update this story as more details become available