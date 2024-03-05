The Philadelphia 76ers will be without All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets as he's been diagnosed with a mild concussion, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Maxey hit his head during the 76ers' win over the Mavericks on Sunday. He was taken out from the game immediately after the hit, but later returned to play.

The hit occurred in the third quarter when Maxey slipped on the floor while in the middle of a spin move as he was trying to score. He slipped on the floor and hit his head on Derrick Jones Jr.'s shin and immediately began grabbing at the back of his head. Maxey stayed on the floor for a moment, then came out of the game and had an MRI during the game, per Pompey. A few minutes later, Maxey returned to the Sixers bench and checked into the game during the fourth quarter.

Pompey reports that Maxey was examined by physicians during the game and was cleared to return. He was also assessed after the game and was again cleared by physicians. However, within the past 24 hours, Maxey experienced concussion-like symptoms and instead of staying with the team in Brooklyn he flew back to Philadelphia to undergo further concussion evaluation.

Losing Maxey for one game isn't too detrimental for the Sixers, who are also still without Joel Embiid. But with the playoffs just around the corner, every win matters right now. The Sixers are a half game ahead of the Orlando Magic for the No. 5 spot and a game ahead of the 7th-placed Miami Heat. If Maxey is required to miss a couple games due to a concussion, Philadelphia could be in danger of falling a couple spots down the standings.

The positive view is the first-time All-Star has only missed five games this season, so Maxey being sidelined for a game or two could rest him up before the Sixers try to make one final playoff push.