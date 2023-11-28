Long-time rivals meet in a high-profile NBA matchup on Tuesday evening. The Golden State Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings for the fourth and final 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play matchup for both squads. The Warriors are 8-9 overall and 5-3 on the road this season, with Golden 1 Center hosting this game in Sacramento. The Kings are 9-6 overall and 4-1 at home, with Sacramento able to clinch the Group C title with a victory. Keegan Murray (back) is listed as doubtful for the Kings, with Keon Ellis (ankle) listed as questionable and Alex Len (ankle) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Sacramento. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Sacramento as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 237.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds. Before making any Kings vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Kings and locked in its NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Kings -2.5

Warriors vs. Kings over/under: 237.5 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Kings -142, Warriors +121

Golden State: The Warriors are 6-11 against the spread this season

Sacramento: The Kings are 9-6 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State's offense has strong fundamentals, and the Warriors project to excel against Sacramento's defense. The Warriors have been active and productive on the offensive glass this season, securing 32% of available offensive rebounds. That ranks in the top six of the NBA, and Golden State is in the top three of the league with 17.2 second-chance points per game. The Warriors also share the ball at a high level, averaging 27.9 assists per game, and Golden State's perimeter shooting remains strong.

The Warriors are in the top 10 of the league in 3-pointers (14.4 per game) and 3-point accuracy (36.5%), with Golden State also ranking in the top third of the NBA with 23.9 free throw attempts per game. Golden State is also facing a Sacramento defense that is solidly below-average in opponent field goal percentage (48.5%), opponent 3-point percentage (36.9%), assists allowed (27.2 per game) and blocked shots (4.3 per game).

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento is a different team with De'Aaron Fox in the lineup. The Kings are 7-3 when the star guard plays this season, and he is averaging 29.9 points and 6.0 assists per game. Fox is also averaging 34.7 points per game at home this season, and he produced 36 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in Sacramento's last game against Minnesota. Fox is complemented by a standout big man in Domantas Sabonis, who is averaging 19.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 62% from the field.

He is averaging 22.6 points and 7.9 assists in the last nine games, and Sacramento ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in 2-point accuracy, assists per game and second-chance points per game. Defensively, the Kings have elite metrics on the glass and in transition. Sacramento is in the top three of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (73.9%), second-chance points allowed (12.1 per game) and fast break points allowed (10.4 per game) in 2023-24.

