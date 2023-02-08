The Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Moda Center. Portland is 26-28 overall and 14-12 at home, while the Warriors are 28-26 overall and 7-20 on the road. Golden State has won the last four head-to-head matchups, including a 118-112 victory in December.

Portland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 52-28 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors spread: Trail Blazers -2.5

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors over/under: 234.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors money line: Portland -140, Golden State +118

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

On Monday, Portland lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home by a decisive 127-108 margin. Portland was down 95-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Damian Lillard, who had 28 points and five assists.

After starting the season with a 16-12 record, Portland has gone just 10-16 since then. That is despite Lillard averaging a career-high of 30.8 points per game, along with Portland having two other 20 PPG scorers in Anfernee Simons (22.0) and Jerami Grant (20.7). The team's only other playing averaging in double-figures, center Jusuf Nurkic, is out on Wednesday with a calf strain while forward Justise Winslow is also out with a sprained ankle.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, Golden State made easy work of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday and carried off a 141-114 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Warriors had established a 104-79 advantage. Their shooting guard Klay Thompson looked sharp as he shot 12-for-16 from downtown and finished with 42 points.

Allowing an average of 118.2 PPG, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end and rank 26th in that regard. This comes after they ranked third in points allowed in their run to a championship last season. A bigger concern than the defense on Wednesday could be the offense as Stephen Curry (leg) will be out. Thus, Golden State will be without 29.4 points and 6.4 assists per game, so everyone else will have to step up.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Blazers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.