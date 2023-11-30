The Orlando Magic have won eight straight games, and if you look closely enough, they are starting to bear a striking resemblance to the 2009-10 Miami Heat. Actually, that was just Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony recreating the iconic LeBron James and Dwyane Wade dunk on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

In the fourth quarter of the Magic's 139-120 win over the Wizards, Orlando held a 19-point lead over Washington when Suggs forced a turnover around mid-court. That created a 2-on-1 the other way, and Suggs lobbed a pass over his head to Cole Anthony, who threw down a one-handed slam.

As soon as Suggs tossed his pass into the air, he spread his arms wide and posed for the crowd as Anthony flew in behind him.

That was a nearly perfect recreation of an iconic moment in December of 2010 when Wade slipped a pass to James for a thunderous dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks. The only difference is that Suggs used a lob and Wade used a bounce pass. In this case, Suggs can be forgiven for not following the original material perfectly.

That play by Suggs and Anthony ignited the crowd at the Amway Center, and Suggs spoke about how cool it is to see that venue rocking for the first time in a while.

"It's so dope," Suggs said. "Since we've gotten here, they've told us day after day how this city is waiting for us to put it together, and to really rally behind us. We've gone through some tough times. I know me and Boogie are going on three years now. We've seen this building live. We've seen it pretty quiet. We've seen win streaks and losing streaks.

"Just continuing to stay the course, understanding it's a journey and taking it day-by-day. As you start making daily deposits, it's eventually gonna show, and I just think it's a culmination of all the work we've been doing on the court and off the court," Suggs added.

The Magic will go for nine straight wins, which would tie a franchise record, with another game against the Wizards on Friday night.