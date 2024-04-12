The Washington Wizards (15-65) will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bulls (38-42) on Friday night. Washington is on a four-game losing streak and is set to finish next-to-last in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is coming off a 127-105 win at Detroit on Thursday, clinching home-court advantage against Atlanta in next week's play-in tournament. The Bulls will wrap up the regular season at New York on Sunday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Bulls are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Bulls odds, while the over/under is 222.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bulls vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 25 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 83-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Chicago vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Wizards vs. Bulls spread: Bulls -1.5

Wizards vs. Bulls over/under: 222.5 points

Wizards vs. Bulls money line: Wizards +104, Bulls -123

Wizards vs. Bulls picks: See picks here

Why the Wizards can cover

Chicago no longer has anything to play for on Friday night after clinching the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday night. The Bulls will host the Hawks in next week's play-in tournament, so they could get caught looking ahead to that matchup. Washington, meanwhile, is trying to give the home crowd one more win before the regular season concludes this weekend.

The Wizards have already pulled off one upset at home this month, taking down Milwaukee as 13-point underdogs last Tuesday. Shooting guard Corey Kispert had 27 points and seven rebounds, while small forward Deni Avdija added 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Chicago has only covered the spread four times in its last 12 games, including a 3-6 mark in its last nine games against Eastern Conference teams.

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls have dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning 13 of the last 18 meetings and seven of the last 10 at Washington. They snapped a two-game losing streak with a 127-105 win at Detroit on Thursday, covering the spread as 11-point favorites. Veteran DeMar DeRozan poured in 39 points and dished out seven assists, knocking down 14 of 22 shots from the floor.

Center Nikola Vucevic added a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while point guard Coby White chipped in 18 points. They are facing a Washington team that is playing without Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Tyus Jones (back) and Marvin Bagley III (knee). The Wizards are 5-13 against the spread in their last 18 home games played on a Friday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wizards vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 83-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.