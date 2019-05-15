Zion Williamson preferred New York Knicks, 'whisked' out of room when Pelicans got No. 1 pick, per report

Despite coming into Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery with just a six-percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, the New Orleans Pelicans did exactly that and will now presumably select Zion Williamson.

However, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Williamson wasn't exactly happy with that development and was actually hoping to end up with the New York Knicks.

Zion Williamson was QUICKLY whisked out of the room after Pelicans were announced the winner of the draft lottery. Source said the former Duke star was rooting to go to New York, but now is going to New Orleans. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 15, 2019

It is not a slam dunk that Williamson ends up in New Orleans. As I laid out here, the Pelicans suddenly have a lot of options, and one of those options is trading Zion, or his rights, in exchange for another established star to perhaps convince Anthony Davis to stay.

If that were to happen, however, that trade is not going to be with the Knicks, who landed the No. 3 pick and just don't have enough to offer back to warrant jumping up to No. 1.