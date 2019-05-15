Zion Williamson preferred New York Knicks, 'whisked' out of room when Pelicans got No. 1 pick, per report
Zion likely isn't headed to New York, and he's reportedly not happy about it
Despite coming into Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery with just a six-percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, the New Orleans Pelicans did exactly that and will now presumably select Zion Williamson.
However, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Williamson wasn't exactly happy with that development and was actually hoping to end up with the New York Knicks.
It is not a slam dunk that Williamson ends up in New Orleans. As I laid out here, the Pelicans suddenly have a lot of options, and one of those options is trading Zion, or his rights, in exchange for another established star to perhaps convince Anthony Davis to stay.
If that were to happen, however, that trade is not going to be with the Knicks, who landed the No. 3 pick and just don't have enough to offer back to warrant jumping up to No. 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors vs. Blazers odds, Game 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Blazers vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for May 16
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Lopez validates Bucks' grand experiment
Lopez finished with a playoff career-high 29 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the wi...
-
Lowry's best game not enough for Raptors
Toronto looked great for most of Wednesday's game, but couldn't finish Milwaukee off
-
Bucks rally past Raptors in Game 1
The Bucks dig deep as they find a way to win Game 1 of the conference finals
-
Dell Curry told Dubs not to draft Steph
Steph's mom, Sonya, wasn't a fan of Golden State, either