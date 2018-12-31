2019 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

For the second straight year, the 49ers had to deal with uncertainty at the quarterback position despite signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a massive contract in the offseason. But C.J. Beathard and later Nick Mullens did a solid job for the offense, giving 49ers fans plenty of reason for hope despite the poor record. If this team can find some impact players on defense to build around emerging stars like DeForest Buckner and Fred Warner, look out.

Here's what you need to know about the San Francisco 49ers and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: San Francisco

Round 2: San Francisco

Round 3: San Francisco

Round 4: San Francisco

Round 5: None

Round 6: San Francisco

Round 7: None

The 49ers gave away two picks in this draft for offensive line help, sending their fifth-rounder to the Lions for Laken Tomlinson before the 2017 season and their seventh-rounder to the Browns for Shon Coleman before this season.

Biggest offseason needs

Defensive end

Safety

Cornerback

Guard

Linebacker

Wide receiver



The high draft picks on the defensive line have largely not lived up to their top billing, so the team could dive right back into the well for an impact pass rusher again. If they find one, the 49ers could move on from Arik Armstead and his $9 million salary. The secondary needs a lot of help, with Jimmie Ward a free agent and unable to stay healthy, as well as Ahkello Witherspoon taking a step back after a solid rookie season. The team was forced to move on from Reuben Foster, and while Fred Warner has done a commendable job of filling that gap as the player to build around on that unit, they still need to bring in more talent at the position.

The offensive line is set at both tackle spots and the team made a big financial commitment to Weston Richburg last offseason, so if they're going to upgrade anywhere, it'll be at guard, where Josh Garnett has been a first-round bust. Pierre Garcon has a club option for 2019, but after an injury-plagued two years in San Francisco it's possible the team just moves on. That would leave Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis as the top two options, with more depth needed behind them.

Trapasso's prospects to watch

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

While Bosa is the favorite to go No. 1 overall, nothing is locked in at this stage of the game. If the 49ers have a shot at him, they should jump at the chance despite using several high picks at the position in recent years. He's the best edge talent in this draft class, and he'd give the 49ers the boost in pass rush they sorely need.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

The 49ers likely wouldn't stay put and take Thompson at their current draft slot, but it's possible there will be a market to trade up with several teams needing to find their next franchise quarterback. If they find a suitable enough trade to move back 8-12 spots, that could be the perfect range to draft the premium free safety talent in this class.

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Oruwariye has the size and strength to be a quality starter on the outside, and he has the playmaking ability to go get the ball in coverage. While he needs work as a tackler and likely won't time fast at the combine, he's still someone worthy of a Day 2 selection who should be able to play immediately.