2019 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

Many wrote off the Seahawks before the season, figuring the Rams now owned the NFC West and the 49ers were the upstart ready to compete for a playoff spot. But despite all the roster turnover the Seahawks dealt with, particularly on defense, they made it back to the playoffs. With one of the best quarterbacks in the league on offense and a young, improving defense, this isn't a team to take lightly if the right moves are made again this offseason.

Here's what you need to know about the Seattle Seahawks and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Seattle

Round 2: None

Round 3: Seattle

Round 4: Seattle

Round 5: Seattle

Round 6: None

Round 7: None

The Seahawks enter the offseason with just four picks in the upcoming draft. Their second-rounder was sent to the Texans as part of the trade to land Duane Brown. Their Day 3 picks were shipped to the Packers for Brett Hundley and the Raiders for Shalom Luani.

Biggest offseason needs

Defensive end

Offensive tackle

Cornerback

Outside linebacker

Safety

Guard

Defensive tackle

Tight end

Impending free agent Frank Clark earned himself a massive deal after his huge season, and if he walks, the Seahawks will need to find a new top pass-rusher. They could also use an upgrade on the inside next to Jarran Reed. The secondary has held up well despite a large portion of snaps going to untested players, but they could take it to the next level with another locked-in starter next to Shaquill Griffin and someone to fill the Earl Thomas-sized hole at free safety. K.J. Wright is entering free agency off what's basically a lost season due to injury, and it's possible the Seahawks can get him back at a discount. If not, they'll need another starter next to Bobby Wagner.

The Seahawks offensive line was much improved this season with the coaching change, but there's still a few areas of concern. Germain Ifedi doesn't have any business getting snaps for a contender, while a replacement for J.R. Sweezy at left guard would also be a big help. The offense got away with a rotation at tight end but could use an impact player at the position next year.

Prospects to watch

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

Allen is both strong against the run and a quality pass rusher who could fit at defensive end in the Seahawks' base scheme but also give the team the flexibility to move him around. He wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement for Clark, but if the talented pass-rusher is retained, Allen would be a fantastic running buddy at the position.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Cajuste is an athletic option for right tackle who is not only solid at pass-blocking but also has the good feet needed to be an excellent run blocker. He could pair with Duane Brown to give the Seahawks a great set of bookends on the line.

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Oruwariye fits the big-corner profile for the Seahawks and while he might get dinged for his speed by some teams, that might not be enough to keep him off Seattle's Round 1 board or possibly target him in a trade back to pick up extra picks as they head into the offseason with just four to their name.