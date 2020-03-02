2020 NFL combine results: Jeff Okudah, CJ Henderson stand out among cornerback winners and losers

The NFL combine has come to a close, and here are the cornerbacks who helped themselves the most

INDIANAPOLIS -- Sunday began and ended with Ohio State's Jeff Okudah as the top cornerback prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. Okudah tested well in every drill and looked fluid in on-field workouts, as well, while competition for the second best cornerback has intensified. 

Who were the winners of the day? Who were the losers? Here are our takeaways.

Cornerback drill results

PLAYERHEIGHTWEIGHT (LBS)ARM LENGTHWINGSPAN40-YARDVERTICALBROAD3-CONE
Damon Arnette5-11 5/8195
30"74 4/8"4.56------
Grayland Arnold5-9 1/818629"
71"--33"120"7.01
Trajan Bandy5-7 6/818029 7/8"73 2/8"4.50------
Essang Bassey5-9 3/819131"74 4/8"4.4639.5"128"6.95
Shyheim Carter5-10 4/819429 5/8"71 6/8"--------
Nevelle Clark6-0 7/819031 5/8"76"--35"126"6.88
Cameron Dantzler6-2 2/818830 5/8"72 3/8"4.6434.5"----
Javaris Davis5-8 4/818330 5/8"73 3/8"4.3935.5"124"--
Trevon Diggs6-1 3/820532 6/8"78 3/8"--------
Kristian Fulton5-11 5/819730 5/8"71 7/8"4.4635.5"123"6.94
Jeff Gladney5-10 2/819131 7/8"75 2/8"4.4837.5"124"7.26
A.J. Green6-1 4/820230 7/8"74 7/8"4.62------
Javelin Guidry5-919131 2/8"74 2/8"4.29------
Bryce Hall6-1 2/820232 2/8"78 4/8"
------
Harrison Hand5-11 1/819731 6/8"76 3/8"4.5241"133"7.15
CJ Henderson6-0 6/820431 5/8"75 7/8"4.3937.5"127"--
Lavert Hill5-10 19030 7/8"74 3/8"
------
Darnay Holmes5-9 6/819529 4/8"69 6/8"4.48------
Noah Igbinoghene5-10 3/819831 6/8"75 1/8"4.4837"128"--
Dane Jackson5-11 5/818730 3/8"74 7/8"4.5735"122"7.07
Lamar Jackson6-220832 2/8"77 7/8"4.5836.5"122"--
Jaylon Johnson5-11 7/819331 3/8"74 3/8"4.5036.5"124"7.01
Bopete Keyes6-0 7/820232 5/8"78 2/8"--36"126"--
Michael Ojemudia6-0 5/820032 2/8"77 6/8"4.4536"122"6.87
Jeffrey Okudah6-1 1/820532 5/8"78 5/8"4.4841"135"--
James Pierre6-018331 2/8"76"4.5933.5"123"7.02
Troy Pride5-11 4/819330 5/8"74"4.4035.5"119"6.94
John Reid5-10 3/818730 1/8"73 1/8"4.4936.5"129"6.95
Amik Robertson5-8 3/818730 2/8"73 7/8"--------
Reggie Robinson III6-0 7/820531 4/8"75 5/8"4.4436"132"7.09
Stanford Samuels6-118731 6/8"76 3/8"4.65------
Josiah Scott5-9 2/818529 3/8"71 2/8"4.42------
AJ Terrell6-1 1/819531 2/8"75 5/8"4.4234.5"129"--
Stanley Thomas-Oliver6-0 3/819231 1/8"74 5/8"4.4834"127"--
Kindle Vildor5-9 7/819132 2/8"75 4/8"4.4439.5"133"7.14

Cornerback winners

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State. Okudah is built like a prototypical cornerback. Hitting his head and neck area on the ground during a drill could not put a damper on his day. His vertical and broad jumps were fantastic. Over the past five years, the average 40-yard dash time for an All-Pro NFL cornerback is 4.46 seconds; Okudah's 4.48 was not far off.

Essang Bassey, Wake Forest. Bassey looked fluid in on-field drills and tracked the ball well. His 40-yard dash and jumps all fell within an acceptable range. The Wake Forest product did not hurt his case to be included in the Day 2 conversation.

Darnay Holmes, UCLA. Holmes looked really smooth in the on-field drills. He did not have the best measurables earlier in the week so it was important for him to deliver a solid performance. His 4.48 second 40-yard dash time was solid.

C.J. Henderson, Florida: Henderson has grasped the title as CB2 in this class for me. He looked really smooth in on-field drills after running a blazing 40-yard dash time for his size.

Cornerback losers

Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame. It is difficult to name anyone a 'loser' because they put so much work into preparing and trying to become the best version of themselves. Pride did not look particularly good in on-field workouts. He otherwise ran a great 40-yard dash time and posted a respectable vertical jump.  

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State. Dantzler has his staunch supporters. He is a good player, but the 4.64 second 40-yard dash time will not help his cause. The Bulldog is a long, lean player, which contrasts his run.

