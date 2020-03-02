2020 NFL combine results: Jeff Okudah, CJ Henderson stand out among cornerback winners and losers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Sunday began and ended with Ohio State's Jeff Okudah as the top cornerback prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. Okudah tested well in every drill and looked fluid in on-field workouts, as well, while competition for the second best cornerback has intensified.

Who were the winners of the day? Who were the losers? Here are our takeaways.

Cornerback drill results

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN 40-YARD VERTICAL BROAD 3-CONE Damon Arnette 5-11 5/8 195

30" 74 4/8" 4.56 -- -- -- Grayland Arnold 5-9 1/8 186 29"

71" -- 33" 120" 7.01 Trajan Bandy 5-7 6/8 180 29 7/8" 73 2/8" 4.50 -- -- -- Essang Bassey 5-9 3/8 191 31" 74 4/8" 4.46 39.5" 128" 6.95 Shyheim Carter 5-10 4/8 194 29 5/8" 71 6/8" -- -- -- -- Nevelle Clark 6-0 7/8 190 31 5/8" 76" -- 35" 126" 6.88 Cameron Dantzler 6-2 2/8 188 30 5/8" 72 3/8" 4.64 34.5" -- -- Javaris Davis 5-8 4/8 183 30 5/8" 73 3/8" 4.39 35.5" 124" -- Trevon Diggs 6-1 3/8 205 32 6/8" 78 3/8" -- -- -- -- Kristian Fulton 5-11 5/8 197 30 5/8" 71 7/8" 4.46 35.5" 123" 6.94 Jeff Gladney 5-10 2/8 191 31 7/8" 75 2/8" 4.48 37.5" 124" 7.26 A.J. Green 6-1 4/8 202 30 7/8" 74 7/8" 4.62 -- -- -- Javelin Guidry 5-9 191 31 2/8" 74 2/8" 4.29 -- -- -- Bryce Hall 6-1 2/8 202 32 2/8" 78 4/8"

-- -- -- Harrison Hand 5-11 1/8 197 31 6/8" 76 3/8" 4.52 41" 133" 7.15 CJ Henderson 6-0 6/8 204 31 5/8" 75 7/8" 4.39 37.5" 127" -- Lavert Hill 5-10 190 30 7/8" 74 3/8"

-- -- -- Darnay Holmes 5-9 6/8 195 29 4/8" 69 6/8" 4.48 -- -- -- Noah Igbinoghene 5-10 3/8 198 31 6/8" 75 1/8" 4.48 37" 128" -- Dane Jackson 5-11 5/8 187 30 3/8" 74 7/8" 4.57 35" 122" 7.07 Lamar Jackson 6-2 208 32 2/8" 77 7/8" 4.58 36.5" 122" -- Jaylon Johnson 5-11 7/8 193 31 3/8" 74 3/8" 4.50 36.5" 124" 7.01 Bopete Keyes 6-0 7/8 202 32 5/8" 78 2/8" -- 36" 126" -- Michael Ojemudia 6-0 5/8 200 32 2/8" 77 6/8" 4.45 36" 122" 6.87 Jeffrey Okudah 6-1 1/8 205 32 5/8" 78 5/8" 4.48 41" 135" -- James Pierre 6-0 183 31 2/8" 76" 4.59 33.5" 123" 7.02 Troy Pride 5-11 4/8 193 30 5/8" 74" 4.40 35.5" 119" 6.94 John Reid 5-10 3/8 187 30 1/8" 73 1/8" 4.49 36.5" 129" 6.95 Amik Robertson 5-8 3/8 187 30 2/8" 73 7/8" -- -- -- -- Reggie Robinson III 6-0 7/8 205 31 4/8" 75 5/8" 4.44 36" 132" 7.09 Stanford Samuels 6-1 187 31 6/8" 76 3/8" 4.65 -- -- -- Josiah Scott 5-9 2/8 185 29 3/8" 71 2/8" 4.42 -- -- -- AJ Terrell 6-1 1/8 195 31 2/8" 75 5/8" 4.42 34.5" 129" -- Stanley Thomas-Oliver 6-0 3/8 192 31 1/8" 74 5/8" 4.48 34" 127" -- Kindle Vildor 5-9 7/8 191 32 2/8" 75 4/8" 4.44 39.5" 133" 7.14

Cornerback winners

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State. Okudah is built like a prototypical cornerback. Hitting his head and neck area on the ground during a drill could not put a damper on his day. His vertical and broad jumps were fantastic. Over the past five years, the average 40-yard dash time for an All-Pro NFL cornerback is 4.46 seconds; Okudah's 4.48 was not far off.

Essang Bassey, Wake Forest. Bassey looked fluid in on-field drills and tracked the ball well. His 40-yard dash and jumps all fell within an acceptable range. The Wake Forest product did not hurt his case to be included in the Day 2 conversation.

Darnay Holmes, UCLA. Holmes looked really smooth in the on-field drills. He did not have the best measurables earlier in the week so it was important for him to deliver a solid performance. His 4.48 second 40-yard dash time was solid.

C.J. Henderson, Florida: Henderson has grasped the title as CB2 in this class for me. He looked really smooth in on-field drills after running a blazing 40-yard dash time for his size.

Cornerback losers

Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame. It is difficult to name anyone a 'loser' because they put so much work into preparing and trying to become the best version of themselves. Pride did not look particularly good in on-field workouts. He otherwise ran a great 40-yard dash time and posted a respectable vertical jump.

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State. Dantzler has his staunch supporters. He is a good player, but the 4.64 second 40-yard dash time will not help his cause. The Bulldog is a long, lean player, which contrasts his run.