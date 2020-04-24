2020 NFL Draft grades: 49ers get a 'B+' for trading up for Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Arizona State wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft
The 49ers selected Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after a trade with the Vikings. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Aiyuk, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
25. San Francisco 49ers: B+
Pete Prisco: I love this kid. In this offense he's going to be phenomenal. He's only scratching the surface. When he catches the ball, boom he's gone. He will be an effective player in that offense.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Brandon Aiyuk is a speed receiver who really made his living as a catch-and-go player last year. He's got some decent size and can get past defenders with his footwork, not his power. He reminded me of Deebo Samuel when I was watching him, though Deebo isn't quite as fast. They'll end up splitting a decent dose of targets, which might help the 49ers but not Fantasy managers. Aiyuk is a Round 9-plus option in seasonal leagues, and he'll probably go in that same spot in dynasty/keeper formats. I'd consider Aiyuk only toward the very end of Round 1 in rookie-only drafts.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Michael Gallup
Best trait: Gamebreaker
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Arizona St.
Strengths
- Four-down player, explosive returner
- Dominates in 1-v-1 coverage
- Always a threat to take next pass to the house
Weaknesses
- Raw, still learning the position
- Needs to refine route running
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.50
