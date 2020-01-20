2020 NFL Draft order: Where Packers and Titans will pick in the first round after falling short of Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIV will determine the final order of the 2020 NFL Draft. Two more spots are known following championship weekend across the NFL. The Titans and Packers have joined 28 other teams already focused on the offseason. Those two teams are locked in at No. 29 and 30 in April's draft -- barring any trades between now and the time those picks are made, of course.

The Titans land the No. 29 overall pick after finishing the regular season with a 9-7 record. Their regular season finish was worse than the Packers (13-3), who fall into place at No. 30 overall. Green Bay, along with the Saints and 49ers, finished with the NFL's second-best regular season record behind Baltimore.

No. 29 would be the lowest that Tennessee has drafted since taking Rutgers wide receiver Kenny Britt No. 30 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. They have never picked No. 29 overall in the history of their franchise. Green Bay has picked No. 30 overall twice in their history: Arizona State safety Damarious Randall (2015) and Iowa offensive guard Ross Verba (1997).

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:

2020 NFL Draft order

Pick Team Record SOS 1 Bengals 2-14 0.553 2 Redskins 3-13 0.502 3 Lions 3-12-1 0.506 4 Giants 4-12 0.473 5 Dolphins 5-11 0.484 6 Chargers 5-11 0.514 7 Panthers 5-11 0.549 8 Cardinals 5-10-1 0.529 9 Jaguars 6-10 0.484 10 Browns 6-10 0.533 11 Jets 7-9 0.473 12 Raiders 7-9 0.482 13 Colts 7-9 0.492 14 Buccaneers 7-9 0.500 15 Broncos 7-9 0.510 16 Falcons 7-9 0.545 17 Cowboys 8-8 0.479 18 Dolphins (f/PIT) 8-8 0.502 19 Raiders (f/CHI) 8-8 0.508 20 Jaguars (f/LAR) 9-7 0.535 21 Eagles 9-7 0.455 22 Bills 10-6 0.461 23 Patriots 12-4 0.469 24 Saints 13-3 0.486 25 Vikings 10-6 0.488 26 Dolphins (f/HOU) 10-6 0.520 27 Seahawks 11-5 0.531 28 Ravens 14-2 0.494 29 Titans 9-7 0.488 30 Packers 13-3 0.453 31 Chiefs* 12-4 0.510 32 49ers* 13-3 0.504

* TBD by playoff finish