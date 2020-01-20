2020 NFL Draft order: Where Packers and Titans will pick in the first round after falling short of Super Bowl
See who owns the first 30 picks of next year's NFL Draft with the divisional round in the books
Super Bowl LIV will determine the final order of the 2020 NFL Draft. Two more spots are known following championship weekend across the NFL. The Titans and Packers have joined 28 other teams already focused on the offseason. Those two teams are locked in at No. 29 and 30 in April's draft -- barring any trades between now and the time those picks are made, of course.
The Titans land the No. 29 overall pick after finishing the regular season with a 9-7 record. Their regular season finish was worse than the Packers (13-3), who fall into place at No. 30 overall. Green Bay, along with the Saints and 49ers, finished with the NFL's second-best regular season record behind Baltimore.
No. 29 would be the lowest that Tennessee has drafted since taking Rutgers wide receiver Kenny Britt No. 30 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. They have never picked No. 29 overall in the history of their franchise. Green Bay has picked No. 30 overall twice in their history: Arizona State safety Damarious Randall (2015) and Iowa offensive guard Ross Verba (1997).
Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:
2020 NFL Draft order
|Pick
|Team
|Record
|SOS
|1
|Bengals
|2-14
|0.553
|2
|Redskins
|3-13
|0.502
|3
|Lions
|3-12-1
|0.506
|4
|Giants
|4-12
|0.473
|5
|Dolphins
|5-11
|0.484
|6
|Chargers
|5-11
|0.514
|7
|Panthers
|5-11
|0.549
|8
|Cardinals
|5-10-1
|0.529
|9
|Jaguars
|6-10
|0.484
|10
|Browns
|6-10
|0.533
|11
|Jets
|7-9
|0.473
|12
|Raiders
|7-9
|0.482
|13
|Colts
|7-9
|0.492
|14
|Buccaneers
|7-9
|0.500
|15
|Broncos
|7-9
|0.510
|16
|Falcons
|7-9
|0.545
|17
|Cowboys
|8-8
|0.479
|18
|Dolphins (f/PIT)
|8-8
|0.502
|19
|Raiders (f/CHI)
|8-8
|0.508
|20
|Jaguars (f/LAR)
|9-7
|0.535
|21
|Eagles
|9-7
|0.455
|22
|Bills
|10-6
|0.461
|23
|Patriots
|12-4
|0.469
|24
|Saints
|13-3
|0.486
|25
|Vikings
|10-6
|0.488
|26
|Dolphins (f/HOU)
|10-6
|0.520
|27
|Seahawks
|11-5
|0.531
|28
|Ravens
|14-2
|0.494
|29
|Titans
|9-7
|0.488
|30
|Packers
|13-3
|0.453
|31
|Chiefs*
|12-4
|0.510
|32
|49ers*
|13-3
|0.504
* TBD by playoff finish
