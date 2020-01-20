2020 NFL Draft order: Where Packers and Titans will pick in the first round after falling short of Super Bowl

See who owns the first 30 picks of next year's NFL Draft with the divisional round in the books

Super Bowl LIV will determine the final order of the 2020 NFL Draft. Two more spots are known following championship weekend across the NFL. The Titans and Packers have joined 28 other teams already focused on the offseason. Those two teams are locked in at No. 29 and 30 in April's draft -- barring any trades between now and the time those picks are made, of course.

The Titans land the No. 29 overall pick after finishing the regular season with a 9-7 record. Their regular season finish was worse than the Packers (13-3), who fall into place at No. 30 overall. Green Bay, along with the Saints and 49ers, finished with the NFL's second-best regular season record behind Baltimore. 

No. 29 would be the lowest that Tennessee has drafted since taking Rutgers wide receiver Kenny Britt No. 30 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. They have never picked No. 29 overall in the history of their franchise. Green Bay has picked No. 30 overall twice in their history: Arizona State safety Damarious Randall (2015) and Iowa offensive guard Ross Verba (1997).

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:

2020 NFL Draft order

PickTeamRecordSOS
1Bengals2-140.553
2Redskins3-130.502
3Lions3-12-10.506
4Giants4-120.473
5Dolphins5-110.484
6Chargers5-110.514
7Panthers5-110.549
8Cardinals5-10-10.529
9Jaguars6-100.484
10Browns6-100.533
11Jets7-90.473
12Raiders7-90.482
13Colts7-90.492
14Buccaneers7-90.500
15Broncos7-90.510
16Falcons7-90.545
17Cowboys8-80.479
18Dolphins (f/PIT)8-80.502
19Raiders (f/CHI)8-80.508
20Jaguars (f/LAR)9-70.535
21Eagles9-70.455
22Bills10-60.461
23Patriots12-40.469
24Saints13-30.486
25Vikings10-60.488
26Dolphins (f/HOU)10-60.520
27Seahawks11-50.531
28Ravens14-20.494
29Titans9-70.488
30Packers13-30.453
31Chiefs*12-40.510
3249ers*13-30.504

* TBD by playoff finish  

Our Latest Stories