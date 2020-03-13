2020 NFL Draft QB profiles: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert and more
In whatever form we ultimately experience the 2020 NFL Draft, this much is a near-certainty: The Bengals will make Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall pick. The former LSU standout and Heisman Trophy winner is coming off the best college season in history, and other than average arm strength he does everything else at an extremely high level. Rarely does a player transform a franchise, but that sure feels like a distinct possibility with Burrow and Cincinnati.
And while Burrow's fate lacks anything resembling suspense, things get truly interesting in the moments after he's drafted. Because that's when the jockeying for QB2 begins in earnest. It starts with Tua Tagovailoa, whose surgically repaired hip will determine if he goes as high as second overall or slides down draft boards. Or could Justin Herbert and his first-round skill set convince a team (or teams) to trade up for his services? And then there's Jordan Love, whose forgettable 2019 season will be forgotten by NFL teams eager to project him as a diamond in the rough with unlimited upside.
Joe Burrow
NFL comp: Andrew Luck
Best trait: Processing abilities/smarts
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|LSU
Strengths
- Football IQ is second to none
- Keeps eyes downfield in face of rush, goes through progressions
- Incredibly accurate to every level; consistently fits ball in small windows
Weaknesses
- Only has average arm strength
- Average size for NFL QB
- Just one year of production
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
Tua Tagovailoa
NFL comp: Russell Wilson
Best trait: Ability to keep play alive
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Alabama
Strengths
- Legit dual-threat QB than can beat you with arm or legs
- The best deep-ball passer in this draft class
- Great anticipation on short/intermediate routes, can fit ball in tight windows
Weaknesses
- Only has average arm strength
- Below-average height
- Injury history is a real concern
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
Jordan Love
NFL comp: Patrick Mahomes
Best trait: Athleticism, arm strength
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Utah St.
Strengths
- Can make every throw on the field
- Has great touch on deep balls
- Has athleticism to make plays with his feet
Weaknesses
- Coming off forgettable 2019 season
- Can try to do too much which leads to unforced turnovers
- Can stare down receivers
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.74
Justin Herbert
NFL comp: Ryan Tannehill
Best trait: Cannon for a right arm
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Oregon
Strengths
- At 6-6, prototypical height for NFL QB
- Has best arm in draft, can make every throw
- Has athleticism to be a dual threat QB
Weaknesses
- Way too inconsistent despite starting four years
- Struggles with touch on intermediate throws
- Didn't always play big in big games
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.68
Jacob Eason
NFL comp: Carson Palmer
Best trait: Arm strength
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Washington
Strengths
- Looks the part of prototypical NFL QB
- Has strong right arm, can make every throw
- Regularly hits targets in stride on short/intermediate routes for max YAC
Weaknesses
- Inexperienced; probably should've returned to Washington for 2020 season
- Struggles once pocket breaks down; accuracy takes a nosedive
- After strong start, consistency was all over the place during final month of season
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.89
Jake Fromm
NFL comp: Colt McCoy
Best trait: Pre-snap intelligence
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Georgia
Strengths
- Accurate passer
- Does not put the ball in harm's way
- Works through his progressions quickly
Weaknesses
- Does not have the strongest arm
- Won't be confused with a dual-threat QB
- Tiny hands
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.01
Jalen Hurts
NFL comp: Taysom Hill
Best trait: Leadership
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Oklahoma
Strengths
- Fast, evasive as a runner
- Accurate, throws with touch
- Quick learner
Weaknesses
- Looks to tuck and run too quickly
- Throws off platform far too often
- Makes bad decisions, throwing into coverage
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.59
Anthony Gordon
NFL comp: Gardner Minshew
Best trait: Processing, short-area accuracy
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Washington St.
Strengths
- Quick release, quick processing, knows how to get through his reads
- Great accuracy to short areas of the field
- Some off-platform throws
Weaknesses
- Lacks typical NFL starter arm strength, downfield accuracy is average at best
- Improvises but isn't a high-caliber athlete
- Play against pressure needs legit improvement
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|n/a
