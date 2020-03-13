2020 NFL Draft QB profiles: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert and more

In whatever form we ultimately experience the 2020 NFL Draft, this much is a near-certainty: The Bengals will make Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall pick. The former LSU standout and Heisman Trophy winner is coming off the best college season in history, and other than average arm strength he does everything else at an extremely high level. Rarely does a player transform a franchise, but that sure feels like a distinct possibility with Burrow and Cincinnati.

And while Burrow's fate lacks anything resembling suspense, things get truly interesting in the moments after he's drafted. Because that's when the jockeying for QB2 begins in earnest. It starts with Tua Tagovailoa, whose surgically repaired hip will determine if he goes as high as second overall or slides down draft boards. Or could Justin Herbert and his first-round skill set convince a team (or teams) to trade up for his services? And then there's Jordan Love, whose forgettable 2019 season will be forgotten by NFL teams eager to project him as a diamond in the rough with unlimited upside.

Keep reading for the draft profiles of these quarterbacks and more.

Joe Burrow

NFL comp: Andrew Luck

Best trait: Processing abilities/smarts

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan LSU 6-3 4/8 221 9 30 7/8 74

Strengths

Football IQ is second to none

Keeps eyes downfield in face of rush, goes through progressions

Incredibly accurate to every level; consistently fits ball in small windows

Weaknesses

Only has average arm strength

Average size for NFL QB

Just one year of production

40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 3-cone drill 20-yard shuttle n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Tua Tagovailoa

NFL comp: Russell Wilson

Best trait: Ability to keep play alive

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Alabama 6-0 217 9 7/8 30 4/8 75 2/8

Strengths

Legit dual-threat QB than can beat you with arm or legs

The best deep-ball passer in this draft class

Great anticipation on short/intermediate routes, can fit ball in tight windows

Weaknesses

Only has average arm strength

Below-average height

Injury history is a real concern

40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 3-cone drill 20-yard shuttle n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Jordan Love

NFL comp: Patrick Mahomes

Best trait: Athleticism, arm strength

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Utah St. 6-3 6/8 224 10 4/8 32 5/8 80

Strengths

Can make every throw on the field

Has great touch on deep balls

Has athleticism to make plays with his feet



Weaknesses

Coming off forgettable 2019 season

Can try to do too much which leads to unforced turnovers

Can stare down receivers



40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 3-cone drill 20-yard shuttle 4.74 n/a 35.5 118 7.21 4.52

Justin Herbert

NFL comp: Ryan Tannehill

Best trait: Cannon for a right arm

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Oregon 6-6 2/8 236 10 32 7/8 78 7/8

Strengths

At 6-6, prototypical height for NFL QB

Has best arm in draft, can make every throw

Has athleticism to be a dual threat QB



Weaknesses

Way too inconsistent despite starting four years

Struggles with touch on intermediate throws

Didn't always play big in big games



40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 3-cone drill 20-yard shuttle 4.68 n/a 35.5 123 7.06 4.46

Jacob Eason

NFL comp: Carson Palmer

Best trait: Arm strength

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Washington 6-5 7/8 231 9 4/8 32 7/8 79

Strengths

Looks the part of prototypical NFL QB

Has strong right arm, can make every throw

Regularly hits targets in stride on short/intermediate routes for max YAC



Weaknesses

Inexperienced; probably should've returned to Washington for 2020 season

Struggles once pocket breaks down; accuracy takes a nosedive

After strong start, consistency was all over the place during final month of season



40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 3-cone drill 20-yard shuttle 4.89 n/a 27.5 110 7.50 4.75

Jake Fromm

NFL comp: Colt McCoy

Best trait: Pre-snap intelligence

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Georgia 6-1 7/8 219 8 7/8 31 1/8 75

Strengths

Accurate passer

Does not put the ball in harm's way

Works through his progressions quickly



Weaknesses

Does not have the strongest arm

Won't be confused with a dual-threat QB

Tiny hands

40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 3-cone drill 20-yard shuttle 5.01 n/a 30 111 7.27 4.51

Jalen Hurts

NFL comp: Taysom Hill

Best trait: Leadership

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Oklahoma 6-1 222 9 6/8 31 6/8 77 5/8

Strengths

Fast, evasive as a runner

Accurate, throws with touch

Quick learner



Weaknesses

Looks to tuck and run too quickly

Throws off platform far too often

Makes bad decisions, throwing into coverage



40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 3-cone drill 20-yard shuttle 4.59 n/a 35 125 n/a n/a

Anthony Gordon

NFL comp: Gardner Minshew

Best trait: Processing, short-area accuracy

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Washington St. 6-2 3/8 205 9 6/8 31 73

Strengths

Quick release, quick processing, knows how to get through his reads

Great accuracy to short areas of the field

Some off-platform throws



Weaknesses

Lacks typical NFL starter arm strength, downfield accuracy is average at best

Improvises but isn't a high-caliber athlete

Play against pressure needs legit improvement