2020 NFL Draft: Texans team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Houston
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Texans fans to turn their attention to the draft
The Houston Texans won another AFC South title under Bill O'Brien but weren't able to reach the AFC title game after an bizarre collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.
Without a first-round pick in each of the next two drafts, there's more pressure on Houston to hit on Day 2 and Day 3 selections, especially with Deshaun Watson still on his rookie deal.
Here's what you need to know about the Houston Texans and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: None
- Round 2: Houston
- Round 3: None
- Round 4: Houston, Miami
- Round 5: Houston
- Round 6: None
- Round 7: Houston
The Laremy Tunsil trade cost Houston its 2020 first-round pick and then some, but the Texans were able to grab an extra fourth from Miami in that monster deal. Their third-round pick goes to Cleveland after Duke Johnson was active for at least 10 games, while the sixth-rounder was sent to the Patriots for Keion Crossen before the season.
Biggest offseason needs
- Edge rusher
- Cornerback
- Running back
- Offensive tackle
- Interior offensive line
- Tight end
- Safety
- Linebacker
- Defensive line
Whitney Mercilus was recently signed to an extension, and J.J. Watt made a remarkable return from a torn pectoral for the playoffs. But with Jadeveon Clowney gone, Houston could just more juice on the edge. Given Johnathan Joseph's age and Bradley Roby's impending free agency, the Texans could use an early pick on a corner, and the offensive line could always use more reinforcement in Houston.
Prospects to watch
Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah
Anae isn't going to turn heads at the combine but his tape is loaded with dizzying pass-rushing moves and a motor that never quits. He'd make plenty of sense as a stand-up rush linebacker in Romeo Crennel's scheme, and Houston could probably land him on Day 2.
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
With Lonnie Johnson and Gareon Conley, the Texans have two young corners with good size to play on either perimeter for the foreseeable future. But Vernon Hargreaves' roster status isn't a sure thing and more twitch in the secondary would be useful for the Texans. That's precisely what the feisty Gladney has.
Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
Only a redshirt sophomore, Wilson has room to grow as a player, but he'll instantly be one of the biggest players in the NFL at around 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, a weight he carries well. He locked down the right side at Georgia and his movement skills instantly pop on tape.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Ravens 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Ravens fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Panthers 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
Carolina might be in the quarterback market for the first time since 2011
-
Mock Draft: Panthers replace Kuechly
The Panthers hope Simmons can be the next great player on their defense
-
Draft: Burrow's elite skills on display
How did the 2020 NFL draft prospects look in the national title game? Let's break it down
-
2020 Mock Draft: Patriots take QB
All told, four QBs go in Round 1, along with five wide receivers and six pass rushers.