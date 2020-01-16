2020 NFL Draft: Texans team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Houston

The Houston Texans won another AFC South title under Bill O'Brien but weren't able to reach the AFC title game after an bizarre collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Without a first-round pick in each of the next two drafts, there's more pressure on Houston to hit on Day 2 and Day 3 selections, especially with Deshaun Watson still on his rookie deal.

Here's what you need to know about the Houston Texans and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: None

Round 2: Houston

Round 3: None

Round 4: Houston, Miami

Round 5: Houston

Round 6: None

Round 7: Houston

The Laremy Tunsil trade cost Houston its 2020 first-round pick and then some, but the Texans were able to grab an extra fourth from Miami in that monster deal. Their third-round pick goes to Cleveland after Duke Johnson was active for at least 10 games, while the sixth-rounder was sent to the Patriots for Keion Crossen before the season.

Biggest offseason needs

Edge rusher

Cornerback

Running back

Offensive tackle

Interior offensive line

Tight end



Safety

Linebacker

Defensive line

Whitney Mercilus was recently signed to an extension, and J.J. Watt made a remarkable return from a torn pectoral for the playoffs. But with Jadeveon Clowney gone, Houston could just more juice on the edge. Given Johnathan Joseph's age and Bradley Roby's impending free agency, the Texans could use an early pick on a corner, and the offensive line could always use more reinforcement in Houston.

Prospects to watch

Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

Anae isn't going to turn heads at the combine but his tape is loaded with dizzying pass-rushing moves and a motor that never quits. He'd make plenty of sense as a stand-up rush linebacker in Romeo Crennel's scheme, and Houston could probably land him on Day 2.

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

With Lonnie Johnson and Gareon Conley, the Texans have two young corners with good size to play on either perimeter for the foreseeable future. But Vernon Hargreaves' roster status isn't a sure thing and more twitch in the secondary would be useful for the Texans. That's precisely what the feisty Gladney has.

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Only a redshirt sophomore, Wilson has room to grow as a player, but he'll instantly be one of the biggest players in the NFL at around 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, a weight he carries well. He locked down the right side at Georgia and his movement skills instantly pop on tape.