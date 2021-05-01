Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft is well under way! The 86th annual rookie showcase began with lots of excitement and there figures to be plenty more of it on Friday for the third round. But when, exactly, does Round 3 of this year's draft begin?

We're glad you asked. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the draft schedule:

When is the 2021 NFL Draft?

This year's draft runs from Thursday, April 29, to Saturday, May 1. Here's a breakdown of the remaining schedule by round:

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 (7 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 30 (7 p.m. ET) Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 (12 p.m. ET)

Where is the 2021 NFL Draft?

Great question! Unlike last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to host the draft virtually, this year's event will be held in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Several iconic locations, including the Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center, are set to be featured as part of the draft presentation.

How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

Where can you go to tune in? Below is another rundown of the schedule, plus TV and streaming options:

Friday, April 30

Rounds: 2-3

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL app

Saturday, May 1

Rounds: 4-7

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL app

Where can I find more info on the draft?

CBSSports.com has all the latest on draft news and rumors leading up to, during and after the actual event. Keep it locked here and on our Draft page for 24/7 coverage and follow along live with every pick on our draft tracker.

