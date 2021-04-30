JayceeHorn.jpg
© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Horn, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

1. Panthers: B   

Pete Prisco: I liked Patrick Surtain more, but I get it. Horn is a feisty corner who will definitely be a good cover player.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Carlton Davis
Best trait: Press man coverage

College Height Weight Hand size  Arm length Wingspan

South Carolina

6-0 3/4

206

9 1/8

33

77 1/4

Strengths

  • Major press man experience
  • Very physical at the line and throughout the route
  • Elite explosiveness

Weaknesses

  • Overly-reliant on overpowering physicality
  • Grabby down the field
  • Occasionally loses track of routes if he can't win at the line
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jumpThree-cone drillShort shuttle

4.40

19

41 1/2

133

n/a

n/a