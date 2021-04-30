The Carolina Panthers selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Horn, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

1. Panthers: B

Pete Prisco: I liked Patrick Surtain more, but I get it. Horn is a feisty corner who will definitely be a good cover player.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Carlton Davis

Best trait: Press man coverage

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan South Carolina 6-0 3/4 206 9 1/8 33 77 1/4

Strengths

Major press man experience

Very physical at the line and throughout the route

Elite explosiveness

Weaknesses

Overly-reliant on overpowering physicality

Grabby down the field

Occasionally loses track of routes if he can't win at the line