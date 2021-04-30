The Carolina Panthers selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Horn, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
1. Panthers: B
Pete Prisco: I liked Patrick Surtain more, but I get it. Horn is a feisty corner who will definitely be a good cover player.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Carlton Davis
Best trait: Press man coverage
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
South Carolina
6-0 3/4
206
9 1/8
33
77 1/4
Strengths
- Major press man experience
- Very physical at the line and throughout the route
- Elite explosiveness
Weaknesses
- Overly-reliant on overpowering physicality
- Grabby down the field
- Occasionally loses track of routes if he can't win at the line
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|Three-cone drill
|Short shuttle
4.40
19
41 1/2
133
n/a
n/a