2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields atop preseason Top 100 Big Board, receivers littered throughout
Two prized quarterbacks are at No. 1 and No. 2, then a freak offensive tackle and loads of wide receivers
A year out from the 2021 NFL Draft, let's not overthink it.
Trevor Lawrence is the premier prospect entering the 2020 college football season.
Despite somewhat of a "down" season from his phenomenal true freshman season in 2018, the tall, athletic, rocket-armed quarterback completed nearly 66% of his passes and averaged nine yards per attempt with 36 touchdowns, eight interceptions and also ran for 563 yards.
He plays with poise beyond his years, reads coverages well, and doesn't let a rare bad decision phase him. Plus, he's accurate and can rip the football through tight windows at any level of the field.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields isn't far behind Lawrence though. Seriously. The other nationally renowned quarterback recruit in the class of 2017 -- both from Georgia -- flourished in his first year with the Buckeyes by averaging a hefty 9.2 yards per attempt with 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. At around 6-3 and 220 pounds, Fields has NFL size, and like Lawrence, he possesses a high-end arm with precise accuracy.
Beyond those two prospects, there's Penei Sewell from Oregon, a mammoth, supremely athletic left tackle with insane balance in pass protection and dominant run-blocking skills. After that, just as we had in the 2020 draft cycle, a plethora of ultra-talented wide receivers.
Here's an early look at my top 100 players for the 2020 NFL Draft.
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
5. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
6. Rashod Batemna, WR, Minnesota
7. Greg Rousseau, EDGE/DL, Miami
8. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
9. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10. Michah Parsons, LB, Penn State
11. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
12. Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh
13. Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State
14. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
15. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
16. Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
17. Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
18. Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State
19. Jevon Holland, DB, Oregon
20. Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest
21. Walker Little, OT, Stanford
22. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
23. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa
24. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
25. Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
26. Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
27. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
28. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
29. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
30. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
31. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
32. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
33. Patrick Jones II, DL/EDGE, Pittsburgh
34. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
35. Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB/S, Florida State
36. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
37. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
38. Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame
39. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
40. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
41. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
42. Jay Tufele, DL, USC
43. Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern
44. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
45. Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
46. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State
47. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon
48. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
49. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
50. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
51. Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
52. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
53. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
54. Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
55. Tommy Kraemer, OL, Notre Dame
56. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
57. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
58. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
59. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
60. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
61. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
62. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
63. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas
64. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
65. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
66. Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah
67. Hamilcar Rashed, EDGE, Oregon State
68. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
69. Dynami Brown, WR, North Carolina
70. Aashari Crosswell, DB, Arizona State
71. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
72. Israel Mukuamu, DB, South Carolina
73. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
74. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
75. Emeka Emezie, WR, North Carolina State
76. Rakeem Boyd, RB, Akransas
77. DeAngelo Malone, DL, Western Kentucky
78. K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State
79. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
80. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State
81. Divine Deablo, S/LB, Virginia Tech
82. Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU
83. LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama
83. Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
84. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
85. Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo
86. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
87. Pooka Williams, RB, Kansas
88. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
89. Jacoby Stevens, DB, LSU
90. Charleston Rambo, WR, Oklahoma
91. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
92. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
93. Jalen Redmond, EDGE, Oklahoma
94. Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA
95. Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
96. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
97. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
98. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
99. Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State
100. Dimitri Moore, LB, Vanderbilt
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2021 Mock: Jaguars snag Trevor Lawrence
It's time for our first look at next year's draft, which comes less than 48 hours after the...
-
2020 NFL undrafted free agent tracker
College players who didn't get drafted are now free to sign with any team in the NFL
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
12 biggest 2020 NFL Draft surprises
The 2020 draft had plenty of stunning moments over the course of three days
-
2020 NFL Draft winners and losers
Recapping three days of drafting by the NFL's 32 teams
-
2020 Draft: Best undrafted free agents
There were plenty of good prospects to make it to the undrafted ranks following a ton of 'out...