2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields atop preseason Top 100 Big Board, receivers littered throughout

A year out from the 2021 NFL Draft, let's not overthink it.

Trevor Lawrence is the premier prospect entering the 2020 college football season.

Despite somewhat of a "down" season from his phenomenal true freshman season in 2018, the tall, athletic, rocket-armed quarterback completed nearly 66% of his passes and averaged nine yards per attempt with 36 touchdowns, eight interceptions and also ran for 563 yards.

He plays with poise beyond his years, reads coverages well, and doesn't let a rare bad decision phase him. Plus, he's accurate and can rip the football through tight windows at any level of the field.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields isn't far behind Lawrence though. Seriously. The other nationally renowned quarterback recruit in the class of 2017 -- both from Georgia -- flourished in his first year with the Buckeyes by averaging a hefty 9.2 yards per attempt with 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. At around 6-3 and 220 pounds, Fields has NFL size, and like Lawrence, he possesses a high-end arm with precise accuracy.

Beyond those two prospects, there's Penei Sewell from Oregon, a mammoth, supremely athletic left tackle with insane balance in pass protection and dominant run-blocking skills. After that, just as we had in the 2020 draft cycle, a plethora of ultra-talented wide receivers.

Here's an early look at my top 100 players for the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

5. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

6. Rashod Batemna, WR, Minnesota

7. Greg Rousseau, EDGE/DL, Miami

8. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

9. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10. Michah Parsons, LB, Penn State

11. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

12. Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

13. Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State

14. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

15. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

16. Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

17. Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

18. Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State

19. Jevon Holland, DB, Oregon

20. Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

21. Walker Little, OT, Stanford

22. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

23. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

24. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

25. Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

26. Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

27. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

28. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

29. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

30. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

31. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

32. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

33. Patrick Jones II, DL/EDGE, Pittsburgh

34. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

35. Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB/S, Florida State

36. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

37. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

38. Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame

39. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

40. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

41. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

42. Jay Tufele, DL, USC

43. Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

44. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

45. Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

46. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

47. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

48. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

49. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

50. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

51. Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

52. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

53. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

54. Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington

55. Tommy Kraemer, OL, Notre Dame

56. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

57. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

58. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

59. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

60. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

61. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

62. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

63. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

64. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

65. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

66. Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah

67. Hamilcar Rashed, EDGE, Oregon State

68. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

69. Dynami Brown, WR, North Carolina

70. Aashari Crosswell, DB, Arizona State

71. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

72. Israel Mukuamu, DB, South Carolina

73. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

74. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

75. Emeka Emezie, WR, North Carolina State

76. Rakeem Boyd, RB, Akransas

77. DeAngelo Malone, DL, Western Kentucky

78. K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State

79. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

80. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State

81. Divine Deablo, S/LB, Virginia Tech

82. Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU

83. LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama

83. Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson

84. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

85. Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo

86. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

87. Pooka Williams, RB, Kansas

88. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

89. Jacoby Stevens, DB, LSU

90. Charleston Rambo, WR, Oklahoma

91. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

92. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

93. Jalen Redmond, EDGE, Oklahoma

94. Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA

95. Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

96. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

97. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

98. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

99. Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State

100. Dimitri Moore, LB, Vanderbilt

