1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Our NFL draft expert Chris Trapasso recently called Trevor Lawrence the greatest QB prospect of the last 40 years, putting him ahead of names like Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning and John Elway. Geez, no pressure, Trevor.

2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd People are starting to think I don't like Zach Wilson because I keep stressing that I prefer Justin Fields, so I'm going to say all the things about Wilson I like. I love his arm strength and his ability to think quickly on his feet and improvise. I love his attitude, as he shows the kind of confidence every great QB needs. I just worry that his confidence in his arm strength betrays him too often, and while he got away with it at BYU, he'll have to adjust quickly at the NFL level.

From From Miami Dolphins 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers didn't trade up to No. 3 to not take a QB, and as somebody who has long hoped to see Kyle Shanahan team up with Justin Fields, I'd be thrilled to see this happen. There just aren't many prospects with the kind of ability that Fields has who come around, and he played his best in big moments at Ohio State. As a prospect, he's closer to Trevor Lawrence on my board than any other QB in this class is to him.

4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st If one of the top three QBs fell to the Falcons here, it wouldn't shock me to see them take one or trade down. Instead, they take yet another incredible weapon to add to their offense.

5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Rumors say one of the reasons the Eagles traded down from No. 6 was they were sure Cincinnati would take Chase here. I can also see the Bengals taking an offensive tackle, but they can likely find another tackle with their next pick. They won't find another Ja'Marr Chase still on the board.

From From Philadelphia Eagles 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd A lot will be made of their Alabama connection, but Tua Tagovailoa isn't going to succeed in Miami without weapons. Here, the Dolphins get him one of the best in this draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions 7 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th I don't care what anybody says; I don't believe that Washington sees Taylor Heinicke as anything other than a solid backup option. The Football Team moves up to choose their desired QB of the future, who could supplant Ryan Fitzpatrick right away.

8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Now that Sam Darnold is in Carolina, the Panthers address a need for help on the offensive line. Sewell has the potential to be an All-Pro left tackle for the next decade.

9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd I don't think it makes sense for the Broncos to start over at the QB spot just yet, so instead of hitting the reset clock there, they help Drew Lock out by improving the group of men protecting him with Slater.

10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain is the first corner off the board, but I assure you he will not be the last in this mock. He's a day one starter for the Cowboys, and he has the potential to be a shutdown corner and one of the best in the league for a long time.

11 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Phillips had an excellent pro day last week, and it'll likely improve his draft stock. When I look at this class of edge rushers, there's nobody who stands out as the clear No. 1 guy, and it's going to come down to fit and preference. Phillips might not be the pick, but if the first 10 picks shake out this way, I'm confident the Giants take their favorite edge player.

From From Miami Dolphins 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles couldn't get Ja'Marr Chase, so instead, they'll have to settle for the Heisman Trophy winner who just posted one of the most impressive seasons I've ever seen from a college wide receiver. Not a bad trade down for the Birds.

13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Protecting Justin Herbert must be the Chargers priority, and while Rashawn Slater seems to be more highly regarded among the draft literati, I prefer Darrisaw. So if I were to grade drafts, I'd be giving this pick an A.

14 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Paye was more potential than production at the college level, and all that potential remains. He's explosive and powerful, but his repertoire needs refinement. If the Vikings help him tap into that potential, this could be a pick that pays off for years to come.

15 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Another spot where I considered Trey Lance, but I don't see the Patriots taking a QB in the first round. Not with Cam Newton already on the roster and Jimmy Garappolo now on the trade block. Instead, the Pats take one of the top corner prospects in this class.

16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Is he a tackle or a guard? I believe he's destined for the interior, but I think that destiny involves him being an excellent player there! He could be a Pro Bowl guard.

17 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Honestly, I'm mad at myself for allowing Parsons to fall this far in the draft. I'm that high on him. Still, I don't know how teams will view him or how they'd envision using him. I do think he'd be a boost to a Raiders defense in need of pass rush help.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins 18 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Alright, Big Ben is back, but the Steelers know that clock is almost done ticking. So they move up a few spots to grab Lance while he's still on the board. He'll need time to develop, and he can do that while Ben plays in 2021.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Football Team 19 Liam Eichenberg OL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 19th I haven't seen Eichenberg in many mocks this spring, but I think he's more likely to be taken this early than a lot of other tackles I see featured more often. He's ready to start in the NFL from day one, and I don't have any questions about his ability to play on the left side. Now, that doesn't mean I think he's an elite prospect, but there's a high floor here.

20 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Newsome makes a quick trip down Lake Shore Drive to Soldier Field to help a Bears defense that needs to replace Kyle Fuller. He has the size, length, and ability to anticipate to be a No. 1 corner in the NFL.

21 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st If not for a minor back procedure, Farley would be right there in the conversation as the first corner likely to come off the board. Unfortunately for him, it's difficult to convince NFL teams there's such a thing as "minor" back surgery. The Colts take a shot on a very high-upside player.

22 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th The Titans offense could use somebody to stretch the field vertically. It would make life a lot easier for everybody. Maybe this pick isn't Bateman, but he could fill that role.

From From Seattle Seahawks 23 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st I just want everybody to remember that I loved Jayson Oweh long before he wowed people at his pro day. Robert Saleh already took his QB earlier in the draft; now he adds a fun new toy for his defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers 24 Joe Tryon EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 4th I don't think Joe Tryon is a three-down player from the jump, but he has the potential to be an impactful defender as a pass-rusher right away. He's also the kind of player who can be used in different looks, and I think that will be attractive to Brian Flores and the Dolphins.

From From Los Angeles Rams 25 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th You take your franchise QB with your first pick, and then you go about finding people to protect him with your second pick. Jenkins has a mean streak to him I'm fond of, though I do think he's more likely to be a right tackle in the long term.

26 Eric Stokes CB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 8th Maybe the Browns are higher on an edge rusher still on the board in this spot, but I see Stokes as a potential playmaker in the secondary. He'd be the fifth corner off the board, and I think at this point, the drop-off between tiers at corner is steeper than the one among edge players.

27 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st I see this as a weak safety class overall, but I believe Moehrig is a solid prospect. Particularly at this point of the draft. He'd likely step right into the Baltimore defense, and he's an excellent fit for what the Ravens prefer to run.

28 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Ojulari is versatile and has a lot of potential. He played with his hand in the dirt (or turf) at Georgia, as well as in a two-point stance, and stayed on the field in nearly every situation. He'd be a valuable addition to the New Orleans defense.

29 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th Aaron Rodgers is seen fainting as the Packers use a first-round pick on a receiver for him. Seriously, Marshall strikes me as an excellent complement to Davante Adams and makes the Packers offense even more dangerous than it already is.

30 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd I think Rousseau's 2019 season at Miami placed some unrealistic expectations on his draft stock last spring, but he didn't finish that season with 15.5 sacks by accident. He's a disruptive force with a lot of potential if developed properly.

31 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th I mean, why not? Why not add another speed demon to the Kansas City offense for Patrick Mahomes to launch 70-yard bombs to?