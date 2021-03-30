The first post-free-agency mock makes for a much more enjoyable exercise. At least you have an idea what teams really need.

I feel for my colleague, Ryan Wilson, who has done close to 30 mock drafts already, most without any idea of what teams need or have on the roster. Now that free agency is basically done, it's a lot easier to plug in guys in these mocks.

Even with two monster trades late last week to shake up the first round, especially the top 10, it's still easier to handle a mock after free agency.

In my last mock, I had a trade at the top — but it wasn't either of the two that happened last week. The first trade Friday had the San Francisco 49ers moving up the third spot in a trade with Miami. The Dolphins moved back to 12, picked up two extra first-round picks, and then dealt one of those to move back up to No. 6 in a trade with Philadelphia.

That means the 49ers pick third, the Dolphins sixth and the Eagles 12th.

The 49ers clearly have their eye on a quarterback, while it appears the moves mean the Dolphins will be okay with Tua Tagovailoa and the Eagles will play with Jalen Hurts.

I still have four quarterbacks off the board in the first eight picks and five in the first 15. That's what I believe will happen come draft day, but the teams picking them could change. I still think there will be a run on the five top quarterbacks.

One move that won't change is the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. That's a given, even if some tried to make a case for Zach Wilson a few weeks ago.

I do have Wilson as the second quarterback off the board in this mock, going No. 2 to the New York Jets. The 49ers then take Ohio State's Justin Fields with North Dakota's Trey Lance going to the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth spot.

This is a quarterback-driven league and there are a lot of quarterback-needy teams. That's why the 49ers made the move, and it's why four or maybe five will go at the top of this draft.

Until teams fix the position, they have to keep trying. That's what Mock. 3.0 is all about for me.