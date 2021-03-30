The first post-free-agency mock makes for a much more enjoyable exercise. At least you have an idea what teams really need.
I feel for my colleague, Ryan Wilson, who has done close to 30 mock drafts already, most without any idea of what teams need or have on the roster. Now that free agency is basically done, it's a lot easier to plug in guys in these mocks.
Even with two monster trades late last week to shake up the first round, especially the top 10, it's still easier to handle a mock after free agency.
In my last mock, I had a trade at the top — but it wasn't either of the two that happened last week. The first trade Friday had the San Francisco 49ers moving up the third spot in a trade with Miami. The Dolphins moved back to 12, picked up two extra first-round picks, and then dealt one of those to move back up to No. 6 in a trade with Philadelphia.
That means the 49ers pick third, the Dolphins sixth and the Eagles 12th.
The 49ers clearly have their eye on a quarterback, while it appears the moves mean the Dolphins will be okay with Tua Tagovailoa and the Eagles will play with Jalen Hurts.
I still have four quarterbacks off the board in the first eight picks and five in the first 15. That's what I believe will happen come draft day, but the teams picking them could change. I still think there will be a run on the five top quarterbacks.
One move that won't change is the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. That's a given, even if some tried to make a case for Zach Wilson a few weeks ago.
I do have Wilson as the second quarterback off the board in this mock, going No. 2 to the New York Jets. The 49ers then take Ohio State's Justin Fields with North Dakota's Trey Lance going to the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth spot.
This is a quarterback-driven league and there are a lot of quarterback-needy teams. That's why the 49ers made the move, and it's why four or maybe five will go at the top of this draft.
Until teams fix the position, they have to keep trying. That's what Mock. 3.0 is all about for me.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Will this change? No chance. He's the clear top pick in this draft. The Jaguars did do some good things in free agency to help him.
From New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
They would be moving on from Sam Darnold with this pick, but if Wilson is what some think he will become, it's the right move. Wilson has some Aaron Rodgers to his game.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
They could let him sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a year and then he would take over. I don't believe the Mac Jones hype in this spot. Fields would fit in Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 4
He is a raw prospect, so he could spend a year or so behind Matt Ryan. His mobility would work in their offense. Lance needs to work on his mechanics.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
By signing veteran Riley Reiff, they can pass on a tackle here and take the best offensive weapon in this class. They could come back and get a tackle later in the draft. Pitts would become a big-time favorite of Joe Burrow.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Dolphins move down, get a player they might have taken at No. 3 and add an extra first-round pick in doing so. That's killing the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Lions have issues outside in their passing game, even with the additions of a few receivers in free agency. In this mock, they opt for Waddle over DeVonta Smith.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
They have an issue at left tackle and this kid would step in and start right away. They could also make a play to move up and get a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
They upgraded in a big way at corner in free agency by landing Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, so it's time up improve the linebacker group. Parsons can be an every-down player. He does have some character questions.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
They have to get help at corner and Surtain impressed last week at his pro day. I think he's the top corner in this draft. He's polished.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
They helped their team in some critical spots in free agency, mostly corner and receiver, and now they can address another major problem by taking an edge rusher.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
They have to get better in the passing game and Smith would help do that. Jalen Hurts looks like he's their quarterback, so why not get him some help?
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
They upgraded inside on their line in free agency, so landing a potential star left tackle would make sense. Darrisaw might end up as the best in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
They let Riley Reiff go, which means they need a left tackle. Slater has some impressive tape from 2019, but he did opt out last year. He also could play guard if they want to play Ezra Cleveland at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
They have Cam Newton on a one-year deal, so landing a future starter makes sense. Jones could sit and watch and then take over next season with all the new weapons the Pats signed in free agency having a year under the belt in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
They lost Patrick Peterson in free agency and needed a young corner even if he had stayed. They did sign veteran Malcom Butler and brought back Robert Alford, but Newsome is an impressive player when you watch him on tape.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
They need help at corner and Horn is the type of player who can step in and start right away. He had an impressive pro day workout last week to help his cause.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The versatile run-and-chase linebacker would fit perfectly in their scheme. He can also rush the passer from the edge, with some scouts thinking that would be his strength on the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
They still have questions at left tackle. Even if they can settle on a player there, Tucker has also played guard in his career. He could easily move inside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Their tackle situation is problematic on the right side, and Jenkins could step in and start right away. He is a nasty player who would fit their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
He is a player who scouts seem to like a lot more than the draft analysts. He has the size and speed to be a nice edge player in their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
They lost Corey Davis to free agency, so adding a speedy replacement would make sense, even if they did add Josh Reynolds in free agency. Toney is a dynamic playmaker who would give Ryan Tannehill another threat to go with A.J. Brown.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Taking Perkins would give the Jets a nice 1-2 pass-rushing combo in Robert Saleh's defense with Perkins and Carl Lawson, who was signed as a free agent. They could go receiver here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs
They need to find a left tackle with Alejandro Villanueva a free agent, even if Villanueva does come back. Eichenberg is a good, solid player who can step in and start right away.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
They need speed in the backfield and Etienne is a home-run threat. Why not add him with his quarterback in the same round?
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
They need to get some edge help for Myles Garrett. They did a nice job upgrading the secondary in free agency, but it won't matter as much if they don't get Garrett some help.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Ravens lost two edge players in free agency in Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Matt Judon (Patriots). They have to come out of this draft with some edge help. Ojulari could end up being the best of this edge group.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
They let Janoris Jenkins go and needed a young player there anyway. Samuel is a smaller corner, but he is feisty and has the same makeup of his father, Asanta Samuel Sr., who was a heck of an NFL player.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Can you imagine Moore in their offense? He would add a dimension in the passing game that would really create issues for a defense. Yes, he is small, but he can fly.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Their pass rush is in need of an upgrade, so landing Paye here would work. He is raw, but there is a lot of talent to mold into a quality edge player.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh needs some work on his technique, but he plays hard and he has a ton of talent. Lost in the poor play of the Chiefs' offensive line in the Super Bowl was their inability to pressure the quarterback. Oweh would help fix that.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Yes, they are beginning Ndamukong Suh back on a one-year deal. But they need a player inside for the future. Onwuzurike opted out last year, but he is a power player.