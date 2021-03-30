fields1b.jpg
The first post-free-agency mock makes for a much more enjoyable exercise. At least you have an idea what teams really need.

I feel for my colleague, Ryan Wilson, who has done close to 30 mock drafts already, most without any idea of what teams need or have on the roster. Now that free agency is basically done, it's a lot easier to plug in guys in these mocks.

Even with two monster trades late last week to shake up the first round, especially the top 10, it's still easier to handle a mock after free agency.

In my last mock, I had a trade at the top — but it wasn't either of the two that happened last week. The first trade Friday had the San Francisco 49ers moving up the third spot in a trade with Miami. The Dolphins moved back to 12, picked up two extra first-round picks, and then dealt one of those to move back up to No. 6 in a trade with Philadelphia.

That means the 49ers pick third, the Dolphins sixth and the Eagles 12th.

The 49ers clearly have their eye on a quarterback, while it appears the moves mean the Dolphins will be okay with Tua Tagovailoa and the Eagles will play with Jalen Hurts.

I still have four quarterbacks off the board in the first eight picks and five in the first 15. That's what I believe will happen come draft day, but the teams picking them could change. I still think there will be a run on the five top quarterbacks.

One move that won't change is the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. That's a given, even if some tried to make a case for Zach Wilson a few weeks ago.

I do have Wilson as the second quarterback off the board in this mock, going No. 2 to the New York Jets. The 49ers then take Ohio State's Justin Fields with North Dakota's Trey Lance going to the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth spot.

This is a quarterback-driven league and there are a lot of quarterback-needy teams. That's why the 49ers made the move, and it's why four or maybe five will go at the top of this draft.

Until teams fix the position, they have to keep trying. That's what Mock. 3.0 is all about for me.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Will this change? No chance. He's the clear top pick in this draft. The Jaguars did do some good things in free agency to help him.
  From New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
They would be moving on from Sam Darnold with this pick, but if Wilson is what some think he will become, it's the right move. Wilson has some Aaron Rodgers to his game.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They could let him sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a year and then he would take over. I don't believe the Mac Jones hype in this spot. Fields would fit in Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
He is a raw prospect, so he could spend a year or so behind Matt Ryan. His mobility would work in their offense. Lance needs to work on his mechanics.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
By signing veteran Riley Reiff, they can pass on a tackle here and take the best offensive weapon in this class. They could come back and get a tackle later in the draft. Pitts would become a big-time favorite of Joe Burrow.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins move down, get a player they might have taken at No. 3 and add an extra first-round pick in doing so. That's killing the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions have issues outside in their passing game, even with the additions of a few receivers in free agency. In this mock, they opt for Waddle over DeVonta Smith.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
They have an issue at left tackle and this kid would step in and start right away. They could also make a play to move up and get a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
They upgraded in a big way at corner in free agency by landing Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, so it's time up improve the linebacker group. Parsons can be an every-down player. He does have some character questions.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They have to get help at corner and Surtain impressed last week at his pro day. I think he's the top corner in this draft. He's polished.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They helped their team in some critical spots in free agency, mostly corner and receiver, and now they can address another major problem by taking an edge rusher.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They have to get better in the passing game and Smith would help do that. Jalen Hurts looks like he's their quarterback, so why not get him some help?
Round 1 - Pick 13
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They upgraded inside on their line in free agency, so landing a potential star left tackle would make sense. Darrisaw might end up as the best in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They let Riley Reiff go, which means they need a left tackle. Slater has some impressive tape from 2019, but he did opt out last year. He also could play guard if they want to play Ezra Cleveland at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
They have Cam Newton on a one-year deal, so landing a future starter makes sense. Jones could sit and watch and then take over next season with all the new weapons the Pats signed in free agency having a year under the belt in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Greg Newsome II DB
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
4th
They lost Patrick Peterson in free agency and needed a young corner even if he had stayed. They did sign veteran Malcom Butler and brought back Robert Alford, but Newsome is an impressive player when you watch him on tape.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
5th
They need help at corner and Horn is the type of player who can step in and start right away. He had an impressive pro day workout last week to help his cause.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
The versatile run-and-chase linebacker would fit perfectly in their scheme. He can also rush the passer from the edge, with some scouts thinking that would be his strength on the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
They still have questions at left tackle. Even if they can settle on a player there, Tucker has also played guard in his career. He could easily move inside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Teven Jenkins OL
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Their tackle situation is problematic on the right side, and Jenkins could step in and start right away. He is a nasty player who would fit their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
4th
He is a player who scouts seem to like a lot more than the draft analysts. He has the size and speed to be a nice edge player in their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kadarius Toney WR
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
They lost Corey Davis to free agency, so adding a speedy replacement would make sense, even if they did add Josh Reynolds in free agency. Toney is a dynamic playmaker who would give Ryan Tannehill another threat to go with A.J. Brown.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ronnie Perkins DE
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
1st
Taking Perkins would give the Jets a nice 1-2 pass-rushing combo in Robert Saleh's defense with Perkins and Carl Lawson, who was signed as a free agent. They could go receiver here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Liam Eichenberg OL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
144th
POSITION RNK
24th
They need to find a left tackle with Alejandro Villanueva a free agent, even if Villanueva does come back. Eichenberg is a good, solid player who can step in and start right away.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
1st
They need speed in the backfield and Etienne is a home-run threat. Why not add him with his quarterback in the same round?
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jaelan Phillips DL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They need to get some edge help for Myles Garrett. They did a nice job upgrading the secondary in free agency, but it won't matter as much if they don't get Garrett some help.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Azeez Ojulari LB
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens lost two edge players in free agency in Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Matt Judon (Patriots). They have to come out of this draft with some edge help. Ojulari could end up being the best of this edge group.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Asante Samuel Jr. CB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
They let Janoris Jenkins go and needed a young player there anyway. Samuel is a smaller corner, but he is feisty and has the same makeup of his father, Asanta Samuel Sr., who was a heck of an NFL player.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Can you imagine Moore in their offense? He would add a dimension in the passing game that would really create issues for a defense. Yes, he is small, but he can fly.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Their pass rush is in need of an upgrade, so landing Paye here would work. He is raw, but there is a lot of talent to mold into a quality edge player.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Oweh needs some work on his technique, but he plays hard and he has a ton of talent. Lost in the poor play of the Chiefs' offensive line in the Super Bowl was their inability to pressure the quarterback. Oweh would help fix that.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Levi Onwuzurike DL
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Yes, they are beginning Ndamukong Suh back on a one-year deal. But they need a player inside for the future. Onwuzurike opted out last year, but he is a power player.