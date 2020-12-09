pitts888.jpg
After a handful of excruciating losses early in the season, the Chargers and burgeoning star quarterback Justin Herbert have started to get manhandled on both sides of the ball. But most rookie quarterbacks go through rough stretches, and the future is bright for the young passer with a rocket arm.

He's had the luxury of throwing to Keenan Allen this season, but Los Angeles needs to provide Herbert with more weapons. And Florida's Kyle Pitts would be quite a gift for the quarterback in his second season.

Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
What a ridiculous way to lose -- but in a way, win -- for the Jets in Week 13. They're still in the Lawrence driver's seat.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The new GM in Jacksonville will most likely get one hell of a consolation prize to missing on Lawrence -- the uber-talented Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The top 3 is unchanged, and will likely be for a long time, if the Jets, Jaguars, and Bengals finish with the top three picks.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Hunter Henry's a free agent after this season, and Pitts has proven to be a wide receiver in a tight end's body this season at Florida.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jaelan Phillips DL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Phillips is a former No. 1 recruit in the entire country who's blossomed as an explosive and polished edge rusher at Miami, with all the athletic tools and length to go this high.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Same pick as a week ago. The Eagles have to get better in their secondary to return to respectability in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Please get me Wilson on the Panthers. This is a young, upstart club with a smart offensive coordinator and a nice collection of weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons are another NFC team in need of talent upgrades in their secondary. Farley is tall, athletic, and plays a step quicker than everyone on the field thanks to his instincts.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Tua Tagovailoa throwing to Chase in Miami? That'll be a big boost to the young quarterback's development and the Dolphins as they move forward in their rebuilding process.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
4th
Is the Von Miller era over in Denver? If it is, the Broncos will want to add another edge-rushing presence opposite Bradley Chubb.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Time for Alex Smith to be a mentor again to a young, somewhat raw but highly talented quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions need to get more horses on their defensive line, but with basically their entire receiving corp set for free agency, they are completely content taking Waddle here.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bears -- with what will likely be a new head coach and GM -- will be looking for a quarterback in Round 1 in April. Trask has been extremely productive at Florida and throws with phenomenal touch to all layers of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Derion Kendrick CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
Both Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams can test the free-agent waters in March. The 49ers grab a talented lockdown cornerback in Kendrick.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Collins looks like the most athletic player on the field in every game in which he's involved. With Haason Reddick, Markus Golden, and De'Vondre Campbell all in the final year of their deals in the desert, the Cardinals pick the towering, versatile linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
This would be a dream come true for the Patriots -- a savvy, explosive receiver to the bolster that group. Much needed.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Let's see how the chips fall after a Rousseau slip in Round 1. Him landing in Baltimore would be absolutely exquisite, by the way. A tall, versatile disruptor for Wink Martindale to deploy? Outstanding.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Raiders need to get younger in the trenches and Vera-Tucker has some of the cleanest blocking film in the country the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants need more weapons for the third year of Daniel Jones in 2021, and St. Brown is an underrated prospect right now who wins with athleticism, route-running, and impressive YAC.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jones is the lengthy and athletic type of edge rusher who could flourish under Mike Zimmer's tutelage.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Levi Onwuzurike DL
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Buccaneers could use more beef and athleticism on the interior of their defensive line. Onwuzurike would be a plug-and-play starter next to Vita Vea.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
A tackle by trade but someone who thrived at guard in college, Slater would be a home run selection for the Dolphins this late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
How about this landing spot for Jones? He finds himself on another team with a quality offensive line. The receivers aren't exactly as electric relative to their competition like they are at Alabama, but the Colts are likely to add more weapons this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Rashad Weaver DL
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Edge rusher will be priority No. 1 for the Titans in the draft, and Weaver -- the current FBS leader in pressures -- would be a nice fit in Nashville.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 25
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Darrisaw has boosted his stock with an outstanding 2020 at left tackle for the Hokies and would be entrusted to protect Lawrence's blindside for the Jets.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
12th
After the Jets take a tackle in front of them, the Jaguars follow suit with the next pick, selecting Cosmi, a talented and ascending left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Browns plan for the future at receiver with Moore, a speedy, run-after-the-catch monster.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
If the Bills can't re-sign Matt Milano, Bolton is the perfect replacement. Small, lightning quick and another linebacker who plays the game with reckless abandon.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Same pick as a week ago. While not as smooth as do-everything blocker Elgton Jenkings, Davis is powerful and moves well for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
6th
A bunch of Kansas City blockers are set to hit free agency over the next two seasons. Taking Smith is planning ahead in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kellen Mond QB
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Surprise selection, but the Saints understand they need a legitimate long-term replacement for Drew Brees, and that's extremely unlikely to be Taysom Hill. Mond is a polished pocket passer with good athletic traits.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Myjai Sanders DE
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 258 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
While Alex Highsmith was picked on Day 2 in 2020 to be the eventual running mate to T.J. Watt in Pittsburgh, the Steelers add more juice to their outside pass rush with the powerful and athletic Sanders.