After a handful of excruciating losses early in the season, the Chargers and burgeoning star quarterback Justin Herbert have started to get manhandled on both sides of the ball. But most rookie quarterbacks go through rough stretches, and the future is bright for the young passer with a rocket arm.
He's had the luxury of throwing to Keenan Allen this season, but Los Angeles needs to provide Herbert with more weapons. And Florida's Kyle Pitts would be quite a gift for the quarterback in his second season.
The draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers as things stand heading into Week 14.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
What a ridiculous way to lose -- but in a way, win -- for the Jets in Week 13. They're still in the Lawrence driver's seat.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The new GM in Jacksonville will most likely get one hell of a consolation prize to missing on Lawrence -- the uber-talented Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The top 3 is unchanged, and will likely be for a long time, if the Jets, Jaguars, and Bengals finish with the top three picks.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Hunter Henry's a free agent after this season, and Pitts has proven to be a wide receiver in a tight end's body this season at Florida.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips is a former No. 1 recruit in the entire country who's blossomed as an explosive and polished edge rusher at Miami, with all the athletic tools and length to go this high.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Same pick as a week ago. The Eagles have to get better in their secondary to return to respectability in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Please get me Wilson on the Panthers. This is a young, upstart club with a smart offensive coordinator and a nice collection of weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Falcons are another NFC team in need of talent upgrades in their secondary. Farley is tall, athletic, and plays a step quicker than everyone on the field thanks to his instincts.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Tua Tagovailoa throwing to Chase in Miami? That'll be a big boost to the young quarterback's development and the Dolphins as they move forward in their rebuilding process.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Is the Von Miller era over in Denver? If it is, the Broncos will want to add another edge-rushing presence opposite Bradley Chubb.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Time for Alex Smith to be a mentor again to a young, somewhat raw but highly talented quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Lions need to get more horses on their defensive line, but with basically their entire receiving corp set for free agency, they are completely content taking Waddle here.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
The Bears -- with what will likely be a new head coach and GM -- will be looking for a quarterback in Round 1 in April. Trask has been extremely productive at Florida and throws with phenomenal touch to all layers of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Both Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams can test the free-agent waters in March. The 49ers grab a talented lockdown cornerback in Kendrick.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins looks like the most athletic player on the field in every game in which he's involved. With Haason Reddick, Markus Golden, and De'Vondre Campbell all in the final year of their deals in the desert, the Cardinals pick the towering, versatile linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
This would be a dream come true for the Patriots -- a savvy, explosive receiver to the bolster that group. Much needed.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Let's see how the chips fall after a Rousseau slip in Round 1. Him landing in Baltimore would be absolutely exquisite, by the way. A tall, versatile disruptor for Wink Martindale to deploy? Outstanding.
Round 1 - Pick 18
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Raiders need to get younger in the trenches and Vera-Tucker has some of the cleanest blocking film in the country the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Giants need more weapons for the third year of Daniel Jones in 2021, and St. Brown is an underrated prospect right now who wins with athleticism, route-running, and impressive YAC.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Jones is the lengthy and athletic type of edge rusher who could flourish under Mike Zimmer's tutelage.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Buccaneers could use more beef and athleticism on the interior of their defensive line. Onwuzurike would be a plug-and-play starter next to Vita Vea.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
A tackle by trade but someone who thrived at guard in college, Slater would be a home run selection for the Dolphins this late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
How about this landing spot for Jones? He finds himself on another team with a quality offensive line. The receivers aren't exactly as electric relative to their competition like they are at Alabama, but the Colts are likely to add more weapons this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Edge rusher will be priority No. 1 for the Titans in the draft, and Weaver -- the current FBS leader in pressures -- would be a nice fit in Nashville.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 25
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Darrisaw has boosted his stock with an outstanding 2020 at left tackle for the Hokies and would be entrusted to protect Lawrence's blindside for the Jets.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
After the Jets take a tackle in front of them, the Jaguars follow suit with the next pick, selecting Cosmi, a talented and ascending left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
The Browns plan for the future at receiver with Moore, a speedy, run-after-the-catch monster.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
If the Bills can't re-sign Matt Milano, Bolton is the perfect replacement. Small, lightning quick and another linebacker who plays the game with reckless abandon.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Same pick as a week ago. While not as smooth as do-everything blocker Elgton Jenkings, Davis is powerful and moves well for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
A bunch of Kansas City blockers are set to hit free agency over the next two seasons. Taking Smith is planning ahead in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kellen Mond QB
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Surprise selection, but the Saints understand they need a legitimate long-term replacement for Drew Brees, and that's extremely unlikely to be Taysom Hill. Mond is a polished pocket passer with good athletic traits.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 258 lbs
While Alex Highsmith was picked on Day 2 in 2020 to be the eventual running mate to T.J. Watt in Pittsburgh, the Steelers add more juice to their outside pass rush with the powerful and athletic Sanders.