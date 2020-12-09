Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st What a ridiculous way to lose -- but in a way, win -- for the Jets in Week 13. They're still in the Lawrence driver's seat.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The new GM in Jacksonville will most likely get one hell of a consolation prize to missing on Lawrence -- the uber-talented Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The top 3 is unchanged, and will likely be for a long time, if the Jets, Jaguars, and Bengals finish with the top three picks.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Hunter Henry's a free agent after this season, and Pitts has proven to be a wide receiver in a tight end's body this season at Florida.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Phillips is a former No. 1 recruit in the entire country who's blossomed as an explosive and polished edge rusher at Miami, with all the athletic tools and length to go this high.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Same pick as a week ago. The Eagles have to get better in their secondary to return to respectability in today's NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Please get me Wilson on the Panthers. This is a young, upstart club with a smart offensive coordinator and a nice collection of weapons.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons are another NFC team in need of talent upgrades in their secondary. Farley is tall, athletic, and plays a step quicker than everyone on the field thanks to his instincts.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Tua Tagovailoa throwing to Chase in Miami? That'll be a big boost to the young quarterback's development and the Dolphins as they move forward in their rebuilding process.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 4th Is the Von Miller era over in Denver? If it is, the Broncos will want to add another edge-rushing presence opposite Bradley Chubb.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Time for Alex Smith to be a mentor again to a young, somewhat raw but highly talented quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th The Lions need to get more horses on their defensive line, but with basically their entire receiving corp set for free agency, they are completely content taking Waddle here.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 5th The Bears -- with what will likely be a new head coach and GM -- will be looking for a quarterback in Round 1 in April. Trask has been extremely productive at Florida and throws with phenomenal touch to all layers of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Both Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams can test the free-agent waters in March. The 49ers grab a talented lockdown cornerback in Kendrick.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Collins looks like the most athletic player on the field in every game in which he's involved. With Haason Reddick, Markus Golden, and De'Vondre Campbell all in the final year of their deals in the desert, the Cardinals pick the towering, versatile linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th This would be a dream come true for the Patriots -- a savvy, explosive receiver to the bolster that group. Much needed.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Let's see how the chips fall after a Rousseau slip in Round 1. Him landing in Baltimore would be absolutely exquisite, by the way. A tall, versatile disruptor for Wink Martindale to deploy? Outstanding.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Raiders need to get younger in the trenches and Vera-Tucker has some of the cleanest blocking film in the country the past two seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants need more weapons for the third year of Daniel Jones in 2021, and St. Brown is an underrated prospect right now who wins with athleticism, route-running, and impressive YAC.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Patrick Jones II EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Jones is the lengthy and athletic type of edge rusher who could flourish under Mike Zimmer's tutelage.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Buccaneers could use more beef and athleticism on the interior of their defensive line. Onwuzurike would be a plug-and-play starter next to Vita Vea.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd A tackle by trade but someone who thrived at guard in college, Slater would be a home run selection for the Dolphins this late in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th How about this landing spot for Jones? He finds himself on another team with a quality offensive line. The receivers aren't exactly as electric relative to their competition like they are at Alabama, but the Colts are likely to add more weapons this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rashad Weaver DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Edge rusher will be priority No. 1 for the Titans in the draft, and Weaver -- the current FBS leader in pressures -- would be a nice fit in Nashville.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Darrisaw has boosted his stock with an outstanding 2020 at left tackle for the Hokies and would be entrusted to protect Lawrence's blindside for the Jets.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 12th After the Jets take a tackle in front of them, the Jaguars follow suit with the next pick, selecting Cosmi, a talented and ascending left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns plan for the future at receiver with Moore, a speedy, run-after-the-catch monster.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th If the Bills can't re-sign Matt Milano, Bolton is the perfect replacement. Small, lightning quick and another linebacker who plays the game with reckless abandon.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Same pick as a week ago. While not as smooth as do-everything blocker Elgton Jenkings, Davis is powerful and moves well for his size.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th A bunch of Kansas City blockers are set to hit free agency over the next two seasons. Taking Smith is planning ahead in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Surprise selection, but the Saints understand they need a legitimate long-term replacement for Drew Brees, and that's extremely unlikely to be Taysom Hill. Mond is a polished pocket passer with good athletic traits.