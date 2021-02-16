Mock draft season begins for me when the NFL season ends. So this is the first of several mocks for me in the coming months, far fewer than the 5,000 or so that our NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson will do.

Doing a mock before free agency is always tough since a lot of holes for these teams will be filled and many others created. That's why I want you to take this one less seriously than a mock that might be coming in six weeks or so.

One thing that won't change is the top pick in the draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars will take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw last Friday for pro scouts. He is a can't-miss type of prospect, a generational talent who could quickly turn Jacksonville into a contender.

Lawrence will have surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.

That camp will be for the Jaguars. Lock that pick up.

As for the rest of this mock, it's hard to place guys. I have the New York Jets taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second-overall pick for now, but that might not be the case come draft day. There are still a lot of quarterback moves to be made with veteran players, moves that will impact the draft.

So don't hold me to this Mock No. 1. It's just the beginning.

There is still a lot that will happen before any of these mocks can come close to being right, especially the first one.