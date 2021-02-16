Mock draft season begins for me when the NFL season ends. So this is the first of several mocks for me in the coming months, far fewer than the 5,000 or so that our NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson will do.
Doing a mock before free agency is always tough since a lot of holes for these teams will be filled and many others created. That's why I want you to take this one less seriously than a mock that might be coming in six weeks or so.
One thing that won't change is the top pick in the draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars will take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw last Friday for pro scouts. He is a can't-miss type of prospect, a generational talent who could quickly turn Jacksonville into a contender.
Lawrence will have surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.
That camp will be for the Jaguars. Lock that pick up.
As for the rest of this mock, it's hard to place guys. I have the New York Jets taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second-overall pick for now, but that might not be the case come draft day. There are still a lot of quarterback moves to be made with veteran players, moves that will impact the draft.
So don't hold me to this Mock No. 1. It's just the beginning.
There is still a lot that will happen before any of these mocks can come close to being right, especially the first one.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
This is the easiest pick by far. When they draft this kid, the fate of the franchise changes for the next decade. He's that good.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
New coach usually means a new quarterback. Wilson can really spin it and he's athletic, which means he would fit the new system.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
They pass on Devonta Smith to take a player who opted out last year. He's got good size and he can run. Scouts and coaches I talked with say he's the best receiver in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
They have a nice, young corner in A.J. Terrell, last year's first-round pick, so why not add another? They need pass-rush help in the worst way, but there isn't one here worth taking. They could trade out.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
They need to get better in front of Joe Burrow. Sewell didn't play last year, but he is outstanding and that could mean Jonah Williams moves to the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Their line was a disaster last year, so they need help in the worst way. They could also go corner here as well. But Darrisaw is a guy scouts love maybe more than draft media.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
They will likely lose Kenny Golladay in free agency, so they need a young speed player outside. The big concern with Smith is size, but he can fly.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
They didn't get what they expected out of Teddy Bridgewater last year, and they inquired about Matt Stafford. That tells you they are looking for an upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
He opted out last year and has some off-field issues, but he is a playmaking linebacker who would be a big-time upgrade inside for Denver. They also could consider a corner here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
He opted out last year, but he has the skill set and cover skills to upgrade the Cowboys secondary. The Cowboys added Trevon Diggs last year, so adding another here would give them a nice pair of cover players.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
I know picking a receiver isn't the Dave Gettleman way, but they need a playmaker to help Daniel Jones. Waddle can fly.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Lance would be a nice fit in Kyle Shanahan's scheme with his ability to move. He is raw so maybe he could spend a year working behind Jimmy Garoppolo.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
They have to get better up front to protect Justin Herbert. Slater is another player who sat out last season, but his 2019 tape is impressive.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
This team needs to get an explosive edge player to go with Danielle Hunter. Ojulari is that type of player, although he would need to beef up some in their scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
He would give whoever plays quarterback a big-time weapon in the passing game. Josh McDaniels will have a lot of fun creating matchup issues with Pitts.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn opted out halfway through last season. He has impressive cover skills and the Cardinals need help at corner, especially with Patrick Peterson possibly on his way out.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
They spent money in free agency at linebacker last year and it didn't work out. This kid has a chance to be a Devin White-style of player.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
We know how Brian Flores likes players with versatility. Collins has that and more. He has good size and can run.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
He was special last season, and this is a position of need for Washington. WFT made calls on Matt Stafford, so even with Taylor Heinicke re-signed, they need help.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
They will likely let Bobby Massie go after June 1 since he's been injury-plagued and hasn't lived up to the contract. Mayfield can step in and play right tackle but he can also play guard.
Round 1 - Pick 21
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
With Anthony Castonzo retiring, they need a left tackle. Vera-Tucker mostly played guard in college, but impressed moving to left tackle last season.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
They have to address edge rush in a big way. Phillips could help immediately after showing well for the Hurricanes last season.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
I wouldn't take a back here, but they need a home-run threat and he would fit in the new offense. He has the ability to rip off long runs with his game-breaking speed.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
They had major issues on the offensive line last season and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is a free agent who didn't play that well last season. Jenkins would help get the run game back on track.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Jaguars could sign Curtis Samuel as a free agent, which would change this pick. But Toney is an Urban Meyer-style of player. They could go interior defense here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
He showed off his skills in the national championship, but he hasn't always played to that level. Even so, I think he could be a big help inside for the Browns.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
They have free-agent decisions to make on Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. The Ravens love to let guys walk and then draft to replace, so this would make sense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
They are going to lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency, so they need to get help opposite Cam Jordan.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Can you imagine this Tyreek Hill-type of player in their offense? It's time to give Aaron Rodgers more speed.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
They had all kinds of problems stopping the run last year, which means they need to get better inside. This kid impressed at the Senior Bowl.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
They didn't get enough edge pressure all season long. Frank Clark was a disappointment and that unit needs help. Playing with leads means you need guys like Rousseau to influence the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
They showed the importance of the offensive line in the Super Bowl. Donovan Smith is the weak link at left tackle and he's in the final year of his deal.