This draft, like every other draft, is about the quarterbacks. Specifically: Which QB-needy team will move up -- and how far -- to get the player they've convinced themselves will be the face of the franchise for the next dozen years. Trevor Lawrence is going to Jacksonville -- that has felt like a done deal for months -- but things immediately get interesting after that.
In this week's mock draft, we have the Jets, Falcons, Eagles and Lions selecting quarterbacks, which means five QBs are off the board in the first eight selections. Meanwhile, five wide receivers hear their names called while seven edge rushers find themselves among the first 32 picks.
Keep reading to see how the rest of the first round, which includes two new names, unfolds.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
There's not a lot to say at this point. Lawrence aced the 2020 season, his pro day, and now he's recovering from shoulder surgery before eventually becoming the first-overall pick on April 29.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
We've gone back and forth here -- either Zach Wilson or Penei Sewell -- but we'll reiterate what we've been saying for weeks: This all comes down to what the Jets think of Sam Darnold. Wilson is coming off a spectacular 2020 season, but New York could also trade down to stockpile picks and players as part of a rebuild that includes Darnold.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
This is high for a wide receiver, but Chase is a special talent. And the Dolphins desperately need to get better at the position as Tua Tagovailoa enters Year 2 as the starter.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Trever Lawrence is the clear-cut No. 1 QB, but after that there are any number of combinations that could see quarterbacks 2-5 come off the board. The Falcons will almost certainly roll with Matt Ryan in 2020, but that won't preclude them from taking a player like Fields, who would probably be best served by spending a year on the bench.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Bengals would love for Sewell to fall to them here and there's a decent chance it happens as teams jockey for QBs at the top of the board.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Who knows what the Eagles will do with the No. 6 pick, but it's hard to imagine they no-showed in that Week 17 game just to take a wideout or offensive lineman. And with Carson Wentz now in Indy, there has to be a Plan B behind Jalen Hurts, who is reunited with his former Alabama teammate, Mac Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all headed for free agency, and while the Lions will likely try to keep Golladay, who was injured for much of the 2020 season, adding a home-run threat like Waddle would certainly brighten Jared Goff's spirits.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Lance could end up being the best QB in this class based on athleticism, arm strength and smarts, it's just that he hasn't played a lot of football and when he did it was for FCS North Dakota State. Still, it's hard to imagine he falls out of the first half of Round 1 and the Panthers could be a good fit because Teddy Bridgewater could return in 2021 with designs of Lance taking over in '22.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Bryce Callahan was a bright spot in the secondary in 2020 but he, along with four other CBs, will have his contract expire next spring. Farley, who opted out for 2020, is our CB1.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Cowboys could choose to go cornerback or edge rusher here, but we have them upgrading their offensive line with Slater, who was dominant at left tackle but can also play guard or center.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Giants have needs along the offensive line, but the defense could use some upgrades too. Micah Parsons opted out of the 2020 season but he's the No. 1 LB in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Imagine Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and DeVonta Smith on the field together with Kyle Shanahan dialing up the plays. You'd be hard-pressed to come up with a reason why Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn't put up huge numbers.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts could end up being the best pass catcher in this draft. And if so, why not give Justin Herbert another weapon, especially since Hunter Henry is set for free agency later this month?
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Vikings have needs along the interior defensive line and offensive line, but it would be hard to pass up a pass rusher like Paye, who is only scratching the surface on his ability.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau opted out in 2020 but registered 15.5 sacks in 2019. He's still relatively new to the position and will only get better, but it's important to remember that he's not close to a finished product.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick will be free agents in a few weeks and Surtain, who has been Alabama's best cornerback the last two seasons, would be a good fit in Arizona in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is a tweener, which is why some NFL teams view him as a safety and not a linebacker. Above all else, he's an athlete and that's exactly what this Raiders defense needs at all levels.
Round 1 - Pick 18
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
After beginning his career at guard, Vera-Tucker kicked out to left tackle for the 2020 season and was dominant at times. The versatility and consistency makes him an attractive option here for the Dolphins as they continue to rebuild their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Five quarterbacks are off the board, as are the three top offensive linemen, so instead, the Football Team gets a playmaker in Toney, who was special during the '20 season for the Gators. In Washington he'll join Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, two young stars in the making.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Bears need a quarterback, but with five already off the board they turn to the offensive line. Darrisaw, who had a strong season for the Hokies, is an athletic offensive lineman who may eventually move inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class and would give the Colts depth in the secondary should Xavier Rhodes leave in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh is a freakish athlete just scratching the surface on his potential, which fits exactly what the Titans need after managing just 19 sacks during the regular season.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Moore has only played seven games that last two seasons and that's the biggest concern about how his skills might translate to the NFL. That said, he was damn near unstoppable when he was on the field for Purdue and his blend of speed, power and contact balance makes him a special player.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham is a physical freak who reinforced the notion during Senior Bowl week. Consistency will be the key to his success, but he has all the physical tools to dominate.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Barmore was our DT1 coming into the season, took a while to get going, and then saved his best football for the final month of the season. He was absolutely dominant in 'Bama's run to the championship.
Round 1 - Pick 26
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The Browns have some young, promising players on defense but they've struggled to stay healthy. Moehrig is the best safety in the class who can play deep centerfield and in the slot if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns, the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Phillips began his career at UCLA and overcome injuries and retirement to have a dominant 2020 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency and even though Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, you can never have enough big-play corners. Campbell is long, physical and is only going to get better with experience.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Packers have Kenny Clark but they could use some depth in middle of the defense; Onwuzurike opted out in '20 but didn't show any rust at the Senior Bowl, and his blend of speed and strength make him an attractive late-first-round option for teams looking to bolster their D-lines.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles during a breakout '20 season. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Chiefs need to upgrade their pass rush and Ojulari, who can get after the quarterback all day long, is also stout against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Joe Tryon EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Tryon, like teammate Levi Onwuzurike, opted out in 2020, but at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he looks the part. Had he played this season, he likely would have improved his draft stock and may have gone earlier in Round 1.