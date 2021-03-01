Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There's not a lot to say at this point. Lawrence aced the 2020 season, his pro day, and now he's recovering from shoulder surgery before eventually becoming the first-overall pick on April 29.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd We've gone back and forth here -- either Zach Wilson or Penei Sewell -- but we'll reiterate what we've been saying for weeks: This all comes down to what the Jets think of Sam Darnold. Wilson is coming off a spectacular 2020 season, but New York could also trade down to stockpile picks and players as part of a rebuild that includes Darnold.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st This is high for a wide receiver, but Chase is a special talent. And the Dolphins desperately need to get better at the position as Tua Tagovailoa enters Year 2 as the starter.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Trever Lawrence is the clear-cut No. 1 QB, but after that there are any number of combinations that could see quarterbacks 2-5 come off the board. The Falcons will almost certainly roll with Matt Ryan in 2020, but that won't preclude them from taking a player like Fields, who would probably be best served by spending a year on the bench.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals would love for Sewell to fall to them here and there's a decent chance it happens as teams jockey for QBs at the top of the board.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Who knows what the Eagles will do with the No. 6 pick, but it's hard to imagine they no-showed in that Week 17 game just to take a wideout or offensive lineman. And with Carson Wentz now in Indy, there has to be a Plan B behind Jalen Hurts, who is reunited with his former Alabama teammate, Mac Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all headed for free agency, and while the Lions will likely try to keep Golladay, who was injured for much of the 2020 season, adding a home-run threat like Waddle would certainly brighten Jared Goff's spirits.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Lance could end up being the best QB in this class based on athleticism, arm strength and smarts, it's just that he hasn't played a lot of football and when he did it was for FCS North Dakota State. Still, it's hard to imagine he falls out of the first half of Round 1 and the Panthers could be a good fit because Teddy Bridgewater could return in 2021 with designs of Lance taking over in '22.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Callahan was a bright spot in the secondary in 2020 but he, along with four other CBs, will have his contract expire next spring. Farley, who opted out for 2020, is our CB1.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys could choose to go cornerback or edge rusher here, but we have them upgrading their offensive line with Slater, who was dominant at left tackle but can also play guard or center.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have needs along the offensive line, but the defense could use some upgrades too. Micah Parsons opted out of the 2020 season but he's the No. 1 LB in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Imagine Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and DeVonta Smith on the field together with Kyle Shanahan dialing up the plays. You'd be hard-pressed to come up with a reason why Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn't put up huge numbers.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Pitts could end up being the best pass catcher in this draft. And if so, why not give Justin Herbert another weapon, especially since Hunter Henry is set for free agency later this month?

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings have needs along the interior defensive line and offensive line, but it would be hard to pass up a pass rusher like Paye, who is only scratching the surface on his ability.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau opted out in 2020 but registered 15.5 sacks in 2019. He's still relatively new to the position and will only get better, but it's important to remember that he's not close to a finished product.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick will be free agents in a few weeks and Surtain, who has been Alabama's best cornerback the last two seasons, would be a good fit in Arizona in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Owusu-Koramoah is a tweener, which is why some NFL teams view him as a safety and not a linebacker. Above all else, he's an athlete and that's exactly what this Raiders defense needs at all levels.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th After beginning his career at guard, Vera-Tucker kicked out to left tackle for the 2020 season and was dominant at times. The versatility and consistency makes him an attractive option here for the Dolphins as they continue to rebuild their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th Five quarterbacks are off the board, as are the three top offensive linemen, so instead, the Football Team gets a playmaker in Toney, who was special during the '20 season for the Gators. In Washington he'll join Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, two young stars in the making.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears need a quarterback, but with five already off the board they turn to the offensive line. Darrisaw, who had a strong season for the Hokies, is an athletic offensive lineman who may eventually move inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Horn is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class and would give the Colts depth in the secondary should Xavier Rhodes leave in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th Oweh is a freakish athlete just scratching the surface on his potential, which fits exactly what the Titans need after managing just 19 sacks during the regular season.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Moore has only played seven games that last two seasons and that's the biggest concern about how his skills might translate to the NFL. That said, he was damn near unstoppable when he was on the field for Purdue and his blend of speed, power and contact balance makes him a special player.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Basham is a physical freak who reinforced the notion during Senior Bowl week. Consistency will be the key to his success, but he has all the physical tools to dominate.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Barmore was our DT1 coming into the season, took a while to get going, and then saved his best football for the final month of the season. He was absolutely dominant in 'Bama's run to the championship.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns have some young, promising players on defense but they've struggled to stay healthy. Moehrig is the best safety in the class who can play deep centerfield and in the slot if needed.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns, the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Phillips began his career at UCLA and overcome injuries and retirement to have a dominant 2020 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 7th The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency and even though Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, you can never have enough big-play corners. Campbell is long, physical and is only going to get better with experience.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers have Kenny Clark but they could use some depth in middle of the defense; Onwuzurike opted out in '20 but didn't show any rust at the Senior Bowl, and his blend of speed and strength make him an attractive late-first-round option for teams looking to bolster their D-lines.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles during a breakout '20 season. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th The Chiefs need to upgrade their pass rush and Ojulari, who can get after the quarterback all day long, is also stout against the run.