The 2021 NFL Draft is almost upon us. Which quarterbacks will go in the top five? How many teams will make draft-day swaps? The only thing crazier than considering all the possibilities is predicting how they'll unfold. But that's exactly what we've done here with our first-round mock -- a 32-team projection for what lies ahead on April 29.
Four straight QBs to start the first round? A big jump into the top 10 from one of the NFL's most aggressive teams of the offseason? It's all below in our mock, complete with a handful of projected trades:
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Done deal. The Jaguars get their new face of the franchise, a Day One starter for Urban Meyer's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Justin Fields belongs in the conversation here, but New York opts for Wilson's off-script play-making ability -- a welcome addition after three sloppy years with Sam Darnold.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
The pivotal fork in the road. Mac Jones may be the safe plug-and-play fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense, and Fields would be a more dynamic alternative, but Lance is arguably the best long-term project for the Niners considering his age, running ability and willingness to begin behind Jimmy Garoppolo.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Maybe Arthur Smith trusts Matt Ryan to be his guy for the next year or two, but man, it's just way too hard to pass up on a dynamic QB with this kind of pick. Atlanta considers Kyle Pitts and a trade out before securing Fields, one of the best all-around packages at his position.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Why are we so sure that Cincy is between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase? Pitts doesn't help the O-line, but he's arguably the top weapon of the class. The Bengals opt to wait until Round 2 to address the trenches, instead giving Joe Burrow an instant safety valve at a position of need.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
With Pitts off the board, the Dolphins go with the next best thing: A No. 1 wide receiver to pair with DeVante Parker and Will Fuller. Suddenly Miami has itself a dangerous WR corps.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Buckle your seat belts. Hungry to move down and collect picks, the Lions take the Patriots' call and allow New England to leapfrog the Panthers and add the last of the top-five QB prospects. Aggressive all offseason, the Pats give themselves a real Tom Brady successor to compete with Cam Newton, surrendering No. 15, No. 46 (second-rounder) and No. 188 (sixth) to move up.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
They would've preferred someone like Jones or Fields falling into their laps, but instead, the Panthers happily collect the best blocker of the class, giving Darnold a long-term left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
After trying to move up for Fields or Lance, the Broncos settle in at No. 9 and claim the consensus top corner to slot into a restocked secondary. (And proceed to scout a potential QB pick for early in Day Two.)
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Rashawn Slater feels like a prototypical Cowboys pick here, but Dallas has an astoundingly huge hole at corner. Horn, meanwhile, offers an unmatched, feisty confidence. The Cowboys take him as their new No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Dave Gettleman is tempted to address the trenches with Slater or an edge presence but stays true to his commitment to give Daniel Jones weapons, pairing Kenny Golladay with arguably the finest route-runner in the class.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
With Smith and the top two corners off the board, the Eagles consider a move down before taking their second first-round WR in as many years, banking on Waddle as an instant upgrade on the outside. It helps that Jalen Hurts is familiar with the new target.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Chargers take advantage of Slater's slide and get Justin Herbert a technically sound long-term starter for the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Vikings strongly consider Alijah Vera-Tucker and Micah Parsons as starters at OG and LB, but Paye catches their eye as an immediate starting-caliber force for the D-line. His addition takes pressure off Danielle Hunter's return and adds another piece to Minny's beefed up front that also added Dalvin Tomlinson.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
After moving out of the top 10 in their swap with the Patriots, the Lions end up with the best LB in the class -- a high-upside difference-maker for the middle of Dan Campbell's overhauled defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
With the top two CBs gone, the Cardinals shift their focus to the trenches, where Vera-Tucker gives them a Day One starter at guard to help keep Kyler Murray upright.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Pass-rushers figure to be in play here, especially if only Paye is off the board. But the Raiders also desperately need a new bookend on the O-line with Trent Brown shipped elsewhere.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Itching to move around yet again, the Dolphins add a pick by dropping a few spots. The Titans, meanwhile, jump ahead of a few DB-needy teams to lay claim to the third-best CB of the class -- a long-term replacement for Janoris Jenkins. They give up a late third (No. 100) and seventh (No. 232) to move up four spots.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Ron Rivera knows the importance of a play-making linebacker. He gets one here, preferring to wait on other needs, like WR depth, until later in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
After failing to move up for a QB, the Bears instead hope to snag a signal-caller on Day Two and use their first-rounder on a replacement for Kyle Fuller. If the medicals check out, Farley has a chance to be a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
They're in dire need of competition at OT, especially if they want new QB Carson Wentz to stay upright, but Chris Ballard won't force it. Instead, he stops the slide of maybe the best pass-rusher in the class.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 22
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
After adding Chase at No. 6, the Dolphins double-dip on the offensive side of the ball in their efforts to improve Tua Tagovailoa's supporting cast, reuniting the Alabama RB with his college QB.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
A WR to pair with Wilson makes sense, but not as much here considering the depth set to be available on Day Two. Instead, the Jets get a freakish athlete in Phillips, who has a checkered injury history but offers more than enough upside to warrant a future starting role.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Even if Najee Harris were available, are we really sold they're going to spend a first-rounder at RB? Here, Pittsburgh opts to bulk up its trenches with a potential Day One starter at either OT or OG.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Another offensive weapon for Lawrence would be nice, but Moehrig is too good to pass up as the headliner of a thin safety class. He brings a starting skill set to a remade secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
After cutting Sheldon Richardson, they add an even better interior presence to put next to Malik Jackson, Myles Garrett and new addition Jadeveon Clowney. Look out, AFC North!
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
With Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue gone, the Ravens prioritize long-term pass-rushing help with one of the most physically gifted edge-rushers of the class.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
With Barmore off the board, the Saints opt for a freak athlete to throw into the middle of their defense, if not send on the blitz. Collins brings play-making ability to the heart of a unit in transition.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
After sniffing around WR and LB, the Packers invest up front, where they lost Corey Linsley and must protect Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Sean McDermott coached Samuel's dad with the Eagles. Now, he gets the younger ballhawk as a potential pick magnet to plug in opposite Tre'Davious White.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
After dealing starting OT Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs, the Ravens look to bolster their own front with Leatherwood, who offers the size and skills to play either inside or outside.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
The Bucs can afford to go with a luxury pick here, and that's exactly what Moore is. The size and injury history are concerning, but if he hits, he gives Tampa Bay yet another deadly weapon for Tom Brady.