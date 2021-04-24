Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Done deal. The Jaguars get their new face of the franchise, a Day One starter for Urban Meyer's rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Justin Fields belongs in the conversation here, but New York opts for Wilson's off-script play-making ability -- a welcome addition after three sloppy years with Sam Darnold.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The pivotal fork in the road. Mac Jones may be the safe plug-and-play fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense, and Fields would be a more dynamic alternative, but Lance is arguably the best long-term project for the Niners considering his age, running ability and willingness to begin behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Maybe Arthur Smith trusts Matt Ryan to be his guy for the next year or two, but man, it's just way too hard to pass up on a dynamic QB with this kind of pick. Atlanta considers Kyle Pitts and a trade out before securing Fields, one of the best all-around packages at his position.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Why are we so sure that Cincy is between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase? Pitts doesn't help the O-line, but he's arguably the top weapon of the class. The Bengals opt to wait until Round 2 to address the trenches, instead giving Joe Burrow an instant safety valve at a position of need.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st With Pitts off the board, the Dolphins go with the next best thing: A No. 1 wide receiver to pair with DeVante Parker and Will Fuller. Suddenly Miami has itself a dangerous WR corps.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Buckle your seat belts. Hungry to move down and collect picks, the Lions take the Patriots' call and allow New England to leapfrog the Panthers and add the last of the top-five QB prospects. Aggressive all offseason, the Pats give themselves a real Tom Brady successor to compete with Cam Newton, surrendering No. 15, No. 46 (second-rounder) and No. 188 (sixth) to move up.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st They would've preferred someone like Jones or Fields falling into their laps, but instead, the Panthers happily collect the best blocker of the class, giving Darnold a long-term left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd After trying to move up for Fields or Lance, the Broncos settle in at No. 9 and claim the consensus top corner to slot into a restocked secondary. (And proceed to scout a potential QB pick for early in Day Two.)

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Rashawn Slater feels like a prototypical Cowboys pick here, but Dallas has an astoundingly huge hole at corner. Horn, meanwhile, offers an unmatched, feisty confidence. The Cowboys take him as their new No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Dave Gettleman is tempted to address the trenches with Slater or an edge presence but stays true to his commitment to give Daniel Jones weapons, pairing Kenny Golladay with arguably the finest route-runner in the class.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd With Smith and the top two corners off the board, the Eagles consider a move down before taking their second first-round WR in as many years, banking on Waddle as an instant upgrade on the outside. It helps that Jalen Hurts is familiar with the new target.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers take advantage of Slater's slide and get Justin Herbert a technically sound long-term starter for the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings strongly consider Alijah Vera-Tucker and Micah Parsons as starters at OG and LB, but Paye catches their eye as an immediate starting-caliber force for the D-line. His addition takes pressure off Danielle Hunter's return and adds another piece to Minny's beefed up front that also added Dalvin Tomlinson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st After moving out of the top 10 in their swap with the Patriots, the Lions end up with the best LB in the class -- a high-upside difference-maker for the middle of Dan Campbell's overhauled defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th With the top two CBs gone, the Cardinals shift their focus to the trenches, where Vera-Tucker gives them a Day One starter at guard to help keep Kyler Murray upright.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Pass-rushers figure to be in play here, especially if only Paye is off the board. But the Raiders also desperately need a new bookend on the O-line with Trent Brown shipped elsewhere.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 18 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Itching to move around yet again, the Dolphins add a pick by dropping a few spots. The Titans, meanwhile, jump ahead of a few DB-needy teams to lay claim to the third-best CB of the class -- a long-term replacement for Janoris Jenkins. They give up a late third (No. 100) and seventh (No. 232) to move up four spots.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Ron Rivera knows the importance of a play-making linebacker. He gets one here, preferring to wait on other needs, like WR depth, until later in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st After failing to move up for a QB, the Bears instead hope to snag a signal-caller on Day Two and use their first-rounder on a replacement for Kyle Fuller. If the medicals check out, Farley has a chance to be a steal.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd They're in dire need of competition at OT, especially if they want new QB Carson Wentz to stay upright, but Chris Ballard won't force it. Instead, he stops the slide of maybe the best pass-rusher in the class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 22 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 1st After adding Chase at No. 6, the Dolphins double-dip on the offensive side of the ball in their efforts to improve Tua Tagovailoa's supporting cast, reuniting the Alabama RB with his college QB.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd A WR to pair with Wilson makes sense, but not as much here considering the depth set to be available on Day Two. Instead, the Jets get a freakish athlete in Phillips, who has a checkered injury history but offers more than enough upside to warrant a future starting role.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Even if Najee Harris were available, are we really sold they're going to spend a first-rounder at RB? Here, Pittsburgh opts to bulk up its trenches with a potential Day One starter at either OT or OG.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Another offensive weapon for Lawrence would be nice, but Moehrig is too good to pass up as the headliner of a thin safety class. He brings a starting skill set to a remade secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st After cutting Sheldon Richardson, they add an even better interior presence to put next to Malik Jackson, Myles Garrett and new addition Jadeveon Clowney. Look out, AFC North!

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th With Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue gone, the Ravens prioritize long-term pass-rushing help with one of the most physically gifted edge-rushers of the class.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd With Barmore off the board, the Saints opt for a freak athlete to throw into the middle of their defense, if not send on the blitz. Collins brings play-making ability to the heart of a unit in transition.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Landon Dickerson OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 13th After sniffing around WR and LB, the Packers invest up front, where they lost Corey Linsley and must protect Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Sean McDermott coached Samuel's dad with the Eagles. Now, he gets the younger ballhawk as a potential pick magnet to plug in opposite Tre'Davious White.

From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 31 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th After dealing starting OT Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs, the Ravens look to bolster their own front with Leatherwood, who offers the size and skills to play either inside or outside.