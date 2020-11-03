Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This ain't changing unless the Jets find a way to win a game. Yes, it can happen but sweet mercy we don't know how.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Could the Giants be in the market for a quarterback, especially one like Justin Fields? Sure. Washington is reportedly ready to trade Dwayne Haskins, who was in Daniel Jones' draft class. That said, Jones has a chance to be a good NFL starter if the Giants can find a way to protect him. Andrew Thomas has struggled but Sewell would allow Thomas to move to the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Gardner Minshew won't play this week and it appears Jake Luton will make his first NFL start. Perhaps Luton balls out but it's hard to envision a scenario where the Jags pass on Fields here.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 4 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts will be free agents next spring and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins D from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys season clearly hasn't gone as expected and much of that can be traced to a ton of injuries, starting with Dak Prescott. Would the team consider a QB like Lawrence or Fields? That remains to be seen, but either way this defense has to get better. Paye is an athletic marvel who has flashed early in Michigan's season.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st One of the biggest issues facing this team in recent years has been (aside from blowing huge leads) the inability to get after the passer. Rousseau opted out for 2020 but he racked up 15.5 sacks in 2019 and he hasn't even been playing the position very long.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Football Team will almost certainly be in the market for a QB but would they want Trey Lance here, given that he'll need at least a year on the sidelines before becoming a starter? A safer bet might be to get a legit pass-catching threat to complement Terry McLaurin.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Only cornerbacks Casey Heyward and Chris Harris are under contract after the 2021 season and adding Surtain would give the Chargers another young, physical playmaker on a defense that has to play with more consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Zach Wilson, y'all! We really love Wilson's game but this is the first time he's cracked our first round. He's been lights out this season and reminds us of all the good things we loved about Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield when they were in college -- except Wilson is more accurate and arguably a better runner. The Pats need a QB and we continue to expect Wilson to garner first-round buzz.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th The Vikings outlasted the Packers on Sunday for a huge win but their defense, which underwent a huge overhaul in the offseason, needs to add some playmakers. Yannick Ngakoue was traded a few weeks ago but Danielle Hunter will return, and Oweh would add more athleticism to the front four.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd It was tempting to give Joe Burrow another weapon on the outside but beefing up the interior line with the nastiest guard in this draft class was, ultimately, a no-brainer.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina's defense has been a pleasant surprise at times this season but they're a young group. Farley, who opted out, would bring youth, physicality, and as a former receiver, ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, adding Waddle would be welcomed by Matthew Stafford. Waddle had been our WR1 before his season-ending injury and there's still a chance he ends up there.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Rookie CB Michael Ojemudia has been a pleasant surprise and Campbell is an intriguing height/weight/speed guy who will continue to make his way up draft boards with another strong season at Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Trey Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience. But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it's Kyle Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th We mentioned Jaylen Waddle as a possible WR1 but DeVonta Smith also deserves to be in that conversation. He's been unstoppable so far this season and Tua Tagovailoa would welcome a reunion with his former Alabama teammate.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Slater was dominant at left tackle during the 2019 season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. He also has the versatility to line up inside and, in fact, his future may be inside at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Yes, the Bears took the Saints to overtime on Sunday but there was plenty of talk during the game about benching Nick Foles for Mitch Trubisky. Mac Jones is the best deep-ball passer in college football and he could very well work his way into the first round by next spring.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Same as last week. Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field. He's having a great 2020 campaign and he can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns have battled injuries this season, especially on defense, but even when they're healthy the defensive line could use some depth. Barmore is in his first year as a starter and he has first-round tools. He just needs to play with more consistency.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 10th We've been giving the Jags a tight end here in recent weeks but if they're rolling with a franchise QB it makes sense to add some offensive line help too. Leatherwood is off to a strong start in 2020 after a solid campaign opposite first-rounder Jedrick Wells last season.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd T.Y. Hilton is 30 years old and in the final year of his contract. Moore, meanwhile, is a four-down player who can score from anywhere on the field. He only appeared in four games last season, and his size makes him more likely to be a Day 2 pick, but there is no denying his game-changing abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jay Tufele DL USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 8th Injured Vita Vea will be back in 2021 but there won't be much depth behind him, and adding an interior presence like Tufele will only make an already young and physical defense even more so.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 117th POSITION RNK 19th Lamar Jackson needs a consistent downfield threat beyond Mark Andrews. Hollywood Brown is explosive but isn't a big target. Marshall is both and is having a breakout campaign for LSU in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Packers need help in the middle of that defense and if Dylan Moses is still on the board he'd make a ton of sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Same as last week. The Cards could stand to upgrade the offensive line but it's hard to pass on a playmaking tight end for Kyler Murray. Pitts has been just about unstoppable for the Gators and it's pretty easy to imagine him seamlessly integrating into Arizona's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Ossai registered a 12 tackles -- including six tackles for loss -- to go along with three sacks in the Longhorns' overtime victory over Oklahoma State. It was a dominant performance by the junior linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaycee Horn LB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Horn put himself on NFL teams' radar with a strong 2019 effort but he's stepped up his play in '20. He needs to play with more consistency but he has the tools to be a top-flight cornerback at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd All the first-round QBs are off the board and Freiermuth is a first-round talent who will be a security blanket for whomever ends up under center for the Saints.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Yes, the Chiefs have Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, but Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are free agents and Andy Reid can never have enough explosive offensive weapons.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets have three cornerbacks (Pierre Desir, Brian Poole and Quincy Wilson) headed for free agency after the season and the team needs an influx of talent on both sides of the ball. Kendrick has been a standout on the Tigers defense through the first half of the ACC calendar.