Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will miss at least two games but that won't change the fact that he's still the consensus best player in college football and the No. 1 overall pick. But there are some new names in this week's mock draft.
It starts with BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who, as we wrote in this week's QB Watch, is the best parts of Texas A&M Johnny Manziel and Oklahoma Baker Mayfield -- strong arm, athletic in the open field but more accurate. The question will continue to be the level of competition the Cougars face.
Other mock draft first-timers this week: Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai and Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick. OK, let's get to this week's mock draft. And remember, the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following Week 8 action.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
This ain't changing unless the Jets find a way to win a game. Yes, it can happen but sweet mercy we don't know how.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Could the Giants be in the market for a quarterback, especially one like Justin Fields? Sure. Washington is reportedly ready to trade Dwayne Haskins, who was in Daniel Jones' draft class. That said, Jones has a chance to be a good NFL starter if the Giants can find a way to protect him. Andrew Thomas has struggled but Sewell would allow Thomas to move to the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Gardner Minshew won't play this week and it appears Jake Luton will make his first NFL start. Perhaps Luton balls out but it's hard to envision a scenario where the Jags pass on Fields here.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts will be free agents next spring and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins D from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Cowboys season clearly hasn't gone as expected and much of that can be traced to a ton of injuries, starting with Dak Prescott. Would the team consider a QB like Lawrence or Fields? That remains to be seen, but either way this defense has to get better. Paye is an athletic marvel who has flashed early in Michigan's season.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
One of the biggest issues facing this team in recent years has been (aside from blowing huge leads) the inability to get after the passer. Rousseau opted out for 2020 but he racked up 15.5 sacks in 2019 and he hasn't even been playing the position very long.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Football Team will almost certainly be in the market for a QB but would they want Trey Lance here, given that he'll need at least a year on the sidelines before becoming a starter? A safer bet might be to get a legit pass-catching threat to complement Terry McLaurin.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Only cornerbacks Casey Heyward and Chris Harris are under contract after the 2021 season and adding Surtain would give the Chargers another young, physical playmaker on a defense that has to play with more consistency.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Zach Wilson, y'all! We really love Wilson's game but this is the first time he's cracked our first round. He's been lights out this season and reminds us of all the good things we loved about Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield when they were in college -- except Wilson is more accurate and arguably a better runner. The Pats need a QB and we continue to expect Wilson to garner first-round buzz.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
The Vikings outlasted the Packers on Sunday for a huge win but their defense, which underwent a huge overhaul in the offseason, needs to add some playmakers. Yannick Ngakoue was traded a few weeks ago but Danielle Hunter will return, and Oweh would add more athleticism to the front four.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
It was tempting to give Joe Burrow another weapon on the outside but beefing up the interior line with the nastiest guard in this draft class was, ultimately, a no-brainer.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Carolina's defense has been a pleasant surprise at times this season but they're a young group. Farley, who opted out, would bring youth, physicality, and as a former receiver, ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, adding Waddle would be welcomed by Matthew Stafford. Waddle had been our WR1 before his season-ending injury and there's still a chance he ends up there.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Rookie CB Michael Ojemudia has been a pleasant surprise and Campbell is an intriguing height/weight/speed guy who will continue to make his way up draft boards with another strong season at Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Trey Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience. But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it's Kyle Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
We mentioned Jaylen Waddle as a possible WR1 but DeVonta Smith also deserves to be in that conversation. He's been unstoppable so far this season and Tua Tagovailoa would welcome a reunion with his former Alabama teammate.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater was dominant at left tackle during the 2019 season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. He also has the versatility to line up inside and, in fact, his future may be inside at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Yes, the Bears took the Saints to overtime on Sunday but there was plenty of talk during the game about benching Nick Foles for Mitch Trubisky. Mac Jones is the best deep-ball passer in college football and he could very well work his way into the first round by next spring.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Same as last week. Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field. He's having a great 2020 campaign and he can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Browns have battled injuries this season, especially on defense, but even when they're healthy the defensive line could use some depth. Barmore is in his first year as a starter and he has first-round tools. He just needs to play with more consistency.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
We've been giving the Jags a tight end here in recent weeks but if they're rolling with a franchise QB it makes sense to add some offensive line help too. Leatherwood is off to a strong start in 2020 after a solid campaign opposite first-rounder Jedrick Wells last season.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
T.Y. Hilton is 30 years old and in the final year of his contract. Moore, meanwhile, is a four-down player who can score from anywhere on the field. He only appeared in four games last season, and his size makes him more likely to be a Day 2 pick, but there is no denying his game-changing abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jay Tufele DL
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Injured Vita Vea will be back in 2021 but there won't be much depth behind him, and adding an interior presence like Tufele will only make an already young and physical defense even more so.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
Lamar Jackson needs a consistent downfield threat beyond Mark Andrews. Hollywood Brown is explosive but isn't a big target. Marshall is both and is having a breakout campaign for LSU in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Packers need help in the middle of that defense and if Dylan Moses is still on the board he'd make a ton of sense here.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Same as last week. The Cards could stand to upgrade the offensive line but it's hard to pass on a playmaking tight end for Kyler Murray. Pitts has been just about unstoppable for the Gators and it's pretty easy to imagine him seamlessly integrating into Arizona's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Ossai registered a 12 tackles -- including six tackles for loss -- to go along with three sacks in the Longhorns' overtime victory over Oklahoma State. It was a dominant performance by the junior linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jaycee Horn LB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn put himself on NFL teams' radar with a strong 2019 effort but he's stepped up his play in '20. He needs to play with more consistency but he has the tools to be a top-flight cornerback at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
All the first-round QBs are off the board and Freiermuth is a first-round talent who will be a security blanket for whomever ends up under center for the Saints.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Yes, the Chiefs have Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, but Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are free agents and Andy Reid can never have enough explosive offensive weapons.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 31
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Jets have three cornerbacks (Pierre Desir, Brian Poole and Quincy Wilson) headed for free agency after the season and the team needs an influx of talent on both sides of the ball. Kendrick has been a standout on the Tigers defense through the first half of the ACC calendar.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Cosmi solidifies the left side of the Longhorns offensive line and he'd be an insurance policy in Pittsburgh should the team not re-sign left tackle Alejandro Villanueva.