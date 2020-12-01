Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jets' remaining schedule is against teams with winning records and a Week 17 matchup vs. the Patriots. 0-16 is a very real possibility. The biggest remaining question is, how will the Jets put Lawrence in the best position to have success?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Lawrence has been cemented into the No. 1 spot since the start of the college season and that won't change. Meanwhile, the No. 2 QB spot could be up for grabs. For now, we really like Justin Fields, who has shown a lot of improvement from 2019 to 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11, which reinforced the idea that Cincy has to protect the future of their franchise. The team should draft several O-linemen this spring because Burrow took a lot of hits as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary and Surtain, who has been solid this season for Alabama, is our CB1.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Only cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Chris Harris are under contract after the 2021 season and Farley, a former wideout who has opted out of the '20 season, has the potential to be a physical playmaking presence on the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Teddy Bridgewater has been really good, but if the Panthers don't consider him the long-term answer, they could draft his replacement with plans on letting Wilson take over the job in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st We know, we know, the Eagles don't draft linebackers in the first round, but they have very little depth at the position and Micah Parsons is one of the best players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Would the Football Team take a high-upside franchise quarterback this high, especially since they're just two years removed from drafting Dwayne Haskins? Lance is a special talent who played just one season at NDSU, but he can do it all. Unfortunately for WFT, he'll need at least a year of seasoning before assuming the starting gig.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, adding Waddle would certainly be welcome by Matthew Stafford -- or whomever ends up under center next year should the new regime decide to go in a different direction. Waddle had been our WR1 before his season-ending injury and there's still a chance he ends up there.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th The Falcons got off to another sluggish start, and most of their shortcomings have been on the defensive side of the ball. Paye is a freakish athlete who looks much improved in 2020 and could be the first edge rusher off the board.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 11 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau, who opted out before the season, came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He's new to the position but there's a lot to work with and he'd give Miami a much-needed spark off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaycee Horn LB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 5th The Broncos focus on shoring up their secondary here. Rookie CB Michael Ojemudia has been a pleasant surprise and Horn, who opted out recently after beginning the season with the Gamecocks, is a physical corner who had two interceptions in seven games in '20.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings have needs along the interior offensive line and Slater, who was dominant at left tackle last season -- he played right tackle the two seasons before that -- has the versatility to line up anywhere. In fact, his future may be inside at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA Mac Jones is the best deep-ball passer in college football and he could very well work his way into the first round by next spring. Yes, there are questions about his athleticism, and him constantly throwing to wide-open WRs, but he's also incredibly consistent, which is exactly what the Bears need right now.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots need a QB but five are already off the board. Instead, they recommit to the tight end position and take Pitts, who plays a lot like Darren Waller but may be a better athlete.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd The 49ers have five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency (including Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett) and two more as exclusive rights free agents. Kendrick, who is still learning the position, has been a standout on the Tigers defense in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Raiders have struggled to get to the quarterback this season and Ossai has consistently shown the ability to get into the backfield for the Longhorns.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st It's hard to imagine Ja'Marr Chase falling this far but Justin Jefferson, a legit OROY candidate, wasn't taken until No. 22. Put another way: If Chase somehow is still on the board the Ravens will sprint to the podium to take him. Baltimore's offense has floundered this season, in part because of the lack of chemistry between Lamar Jackson and his young wideouts.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Giants demoted Will Hernandez on Sunday and if the plan is to protect Daniel Jones, the offensive line remains a priority. Vera-Tucker, who is playing tackle this season for USC, excelled inside at guard the previous two seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph are in the final year of their current deals, and Campbell is a long CB who is just scratching the surface on his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Injured Vita Vea will be back in 2021 but there won't be much depth behind him and adding an interior presence like Barmore, who is one of the most athletic defensive linemen in this class, will only make an already young and physical defense even more so.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th We mentioned Jaylen Waddle as a possible WR1 but DeVonta Smith also deserves to be in that conversation. He's been unstoppable so far this season and Tua Tagovailoa would welcome a reunion with his former Alabama teammate.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Darrisaw's been impressive this season for the Hokies -- especially against Miami edge rusher Quincy Roche, who could be a Day 2 pick. Anthony Castonzo still has two years left on his deal but there's not much depth behind him.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field. He's having a great 2020 campaign and he can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jags get their QB in Justin Fields and they give him a middle-of-the-field security blanket in Pat Freiermuth, who can stress the defense at every level.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 26 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd Oweh is still learning the position but he has the strength and athleticism to be a really good player at the next level. The Jets have needs just about everywhere and while a WR would make sense here, the WR class is much deeper than the pass-rusher class.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Eric Stokes CB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 5th The Titans could also look to bolster the defensive line, especially pass rusher, but their pass defense ranks 25th, according to DVOA, and Stokes, who is a long CB, would give Tennessee another young CB a year after drafting Kristian Fulton.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about heading into the SEC season and he's quietly been very good in 2020 too. Imagine his speed and explosiveness alongside Tremaine Edmunds.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd After opting in to start the season, Bateman recently opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. He came into the 2020 season as one of the best pass catchers in college football and he would give Rodgers something the Packers QB didn't get in the 2020 draft: a wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chiefs don't have a lot of holes on offense but Kelechi Osemele is an unrestricted free agent after the season and Andrew Wylie will be a restricted free agent. Davis is a road grader who is a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are currently on the roster, but imagine what Rondale Moore, who is also a threat in the return game, would bring to Sean Payton's offense.