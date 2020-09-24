Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Jets have Sam Darnold, but in all likelihood they will be breaking in a new head coach and it is not unreasonable to think he will want his own quarterback. New York has a lot of issues but it is difficult to justify passing on Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers have a lot of young defensive pieces that they are breaking in this season. Teddy Bridgewater is the quarterback for now but Matt Rhule can not pass on the opportunity to take a franchise quarterback in favor of a 27-year-old quarterback on his third team.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Unfortunately for New York, Sterling Shepard can not stay healthy. Golden Tate is not long for the Big Apple so that leaves Daniel Jones with Darius Slayton. Chase is a long-term option that can not be bypassed.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Miami keeps filling out its roster with the best player available. Micah Parsons is an active off-ball linebacker that can provide some leadership at the second level of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Penei Sewell is a special talent at offensive tackle. As much as I was a Jonah Williams stan, I also understand the option to move him to right tackle or inside. Cincinnati has a lot of issues along the offensive line so you add talent and worry about how it fits later.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd If Dwayne Haskins is the future in Washington, then the team needs to add pieces around him. Brandon Scherff is dealing with an injury now but the other interior offensive line positions are still up in the air as well. Wyatt Davis would fill one of those positions.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st In all honesty, there are only six prospects that look like sure fire top-10 talents right now. Five of them went off the board with the first five picks and the other is Trey Lance. Caleb Farley is a player that has the potential to get into that group. The issue is that he has opted out of the season and it may be difficult to cement his spot.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit feels like another city that might be breaking in a head coach in 2021. He could very well elect to add a quarterback at the expense of veteran Matthew Stafford.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th Denver provided Drew Lock with all the offensive weapons that he could possibly need to succeed. The next phase of the process is providing him with an offensive line capable of keeping him upright. The issue is on the edge, where Radunz would help.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 10 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Miami would plug and play Christian Barmore opposite Christian Wilkins. The Dolphins spent a lot of money to upgrade several positions along the defensive front but those new acquisitions will need to be replaced soon.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta signed Dante Fowler Jr. to a lucrative contract this offseason but he has not made a consistent impact at either of his two spots. Gregory Rousseau is not the flawless prospect that many project, but he is still learning the position and has a lot of raw talent.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings thought they were set at the interior defensive line with Michael Pierce but he opted out of the season. It has become abundantly clear that the team needs to get younger at a few spots.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia did well to add Darius Slay, and its defensive front should be one of the best in football. The linebacker unit still needs a lot of work. The Eagles went from having one of the most loaded rosters in the league to having several primary needs in a hurry.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Mike Pouncey has had trouble staying healthy. Despite only being two years removed from a Pro Bowl berth, Los Angeles uses this opportunity to get younger and create some salary cap relief.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas has some aged commodities along its offensive line even after shipping out Kelechi Osemele. Mike Mayock looks to solidify the future of the unit by adding a dominant piece.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Cleveland has made it clear that the team is not comfortable with its pass rushing options opposite Myles Garrett. Quincy Roche is the most polished right now and should provide an immediate impact for the AFC North franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. LB Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is a really exciting player that offers a lot of pass rush potential. He would step in and replace veteran Barkevious Mingo immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Indianapolis has added a difference maker at every level of its defense except the secondary. Rock Ya-Sin is slowly coming around but the team needs another bonafide baller at cornerback. Tyson Campbell has some of that flash and swagger that's missing.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Deonte Brown OL Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 350 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 18th The hope is that Deonte Brown provides more stability than this year's first-round offensive line selection, Isaiah Wilson. The Titans appear to have a good battery with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry so it is time to amp up that rushing attack with a mauler like Brown.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Jevon Holland is a leader that flies around and makes plays. A.J. Bouye is gone. Jalen Ramsey is gone. Tashaun Gipson is gone. Ronnie Harrison is gone. Jacksonville got the party started with C.J. Henderson in 2020 but that unit needs a lot more.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals are surrounding Kyler Murray with some explosive offensive pieces like DeAndre Hopkins and Kenyan Drake. It is time to take it up a notch and add a pass-catching tight end like Kyle Pitts.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th N'Keal Harry is starting to resemble more of what New England had expected, but he is not there yet. By adding Devonta Smith, the Patriots have a speedster that can open up the field for Cam Newton.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Marcedes Lewis has been throwing guys around as a blocker but Jace Sternberger has not popped the way I expected this year. They want a consistent pass-catching tight end to throw out on the field and Pat Freiermuth fits the bill.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Shaun Wade is a big, physical cornerback that fits the attitude of that Pittsburgh defense. He was a field cornerback last season but projects to the boundary. Some have concerns about that transition but his ability to open his hips and run with receivers suggests that he will handle the vertical assignment well.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 3rd There are more directions for Dallas to go than anyone imagined. Linebacker and defensive line could also be choices here. The offensive line is a mess. One thing that we know is the quarterback, running backs and wide receivers are settled.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Tremaine Edmunds is a monstrous, physical linebacker with elite athleticism. Nick Bolton is a rangy sideline-to-sideline linebacker that would stack tackles like Legos. A young, entertaining defense becomes even moreso.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Tristan Wirfs has looked really good on the right side but Donovan Smith has been a turnstile. Tampa Bay will need to upgrade that spot if his play continues or Tom Brady's time in Florida will be short-lived. Alex Leatherwood could man the starting role opposite Wirfs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco adds a big, physical cornerback reminiscent of Richard Sherman, who's on injured reserve.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th New York gets Trevor Lawrence and now it welcomes Jaylen Waddle. Waddle's speed has speed. His route-running may not be as polished as Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy or Devonta Smith but his playmaking ability would compete with the best of them.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Soph • 6'3" / 289 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 13th Northwestern's Rashawn Slater and Ohio State's Josh Myers are a few other interior offensive linemen that could come into play here. Kansas City has options but the offensive line should be a priority for them moving forward.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Janoris Jenkins is playing well but he is not getting any younger. As a contending team, you would rather have his replacement in the locker room than be caught off-guard when the time comes.