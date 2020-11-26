Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence is the quarterback that can get the Jets back on track if they protect him. Joe Douglas wants to invest in the offensive line as evidenced by the selection of Mekhi Becton last year.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are battling to become the second quarterback off the board. Fields has conceded very little ground on the path to that title. The modern day NFL quarterback needs to be mobile, and both check the box.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati would be in a prime position to trade down with Zach Wilson and Trey Lance still on the board. As it stands, they are presented with the opportunity to select the draft's top left tackle, which would allow them to move Jonah Williams inside.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK n/a POSITION RNK n/a Although not the second quarterback selected, Zach Wilson did not have to wait long to hear his name called. Wilson offers size, arm strength and mobility. Washington obviously does not like what it has seen from Dwayne Haskins so they move on.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Melvin Ingram is scheduled to be a free agent after the season. In a year where the salary cap is expected to plummet, Los Angeles has the chance to add a young talent while creating some breathing room.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 4th The Giants have found a productive defensive tackle rotation that works for them, but the unit lacks the threat of rushing the passer. New York could truly become one of the best in the NFL if it were to supplement the pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta needs some pass rush but two of the best just flew off the board. The team drafted A.J. Terrell in the first round in 2019 but Patrick Surtain II would give them a true lockdown cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas has several needs but cornerback is near the top of the list. Following the loss of Byron Jones, the Cowboys were void of a cornerback capable of instilling fear in the opponent.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Tua Tagovailoa thrived in Tuscaloosa when he got the ball out of his hands quickly with wide receivers that shot off the line like a gold medal race in the Olympics. Miami has Jakeem Grant but Ja'Marr Chase offers more nuanced route-running and footwork.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina appears content with Teddy Bridgewater for now, so quarterback is not an immediate need. Joe Brady is expected to minimally interview for vacant head coaching positions this offseason. If he leaves, would the Panthers be satisfied being left at the altar with a quarterback who was not their choice? I'm banking on Brady needing another year before getting his ideal coaching offer. The team adds Kyle Pitts to make the offense even more dynamic.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit's embarrassing loss to Carolina likely sealed Matt Patricia's fate. The Lions are surrendering the third most rushing yards per game this season, so it would behoove them to get stronger up the middle. Micah Parsons is a rangy player that would fulfill the off-ball role.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd I don't think San Francisco has been satisfied with the play of Jimmy Garoppolo even without the injury. I could envision Kyle Shanahan wanting a more mobile quarterback to make his offense even more difficult to defend. Trey Lance is a passer first but more than capable of getting yardage on the ground.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th New England has an opportunity to select a truly game-changing wide receiver in the first round. They have a lot of problems to sort out on offense but salary cap flexibility gives them the opportunity to address some of that in free agency. Jaylen Waddle would help spread opposing defenses.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK n/a POSITION RNK n/a Minnesota is not happy with the play they have received at left tackle. Christian Darrisaw is a rising prospect that has shown the moment is never too big for him.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Denver has a handful of guys but none are certified starters long-term. A.J. Bouye, Michael Ojemudia and Bryce Callahan haven't done enough to solidify their roles so Derion Kendrick is brought in to feast on pressure created by Bradley Chubb and, maybe, Von Miller.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago's offensive line is a microcosm of the offense's issues in entirety. The Bears need to bolster the interior offensive line and Wyatt Davis is arguably the best available. The team likely has some bigger decisions to make this offseason regarding coaching and its quarterback play.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th Ted Karras has had his moments this season but his play has been up-and-down. Miami told us what they thought of Karras this offseason when they signed him to just a one-year deal. The emphasis has been building a young, sustainable offensive line to protect Tua Tagovailoa and Creed Humphrey would be another piece to the puzzle.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Devonta Smith does not have Henry Ruggs or Jaylen Waddle speed, nor does he have size. Some wide receivers have a natural ability to get open and make plays. Smith falls into this category.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th It would not be a surprise to see Philadelphia address the offensive line. In fact, it is likely. Howie Roseman has shown his belief in strong offensive line play through significant contract extensions and selecting an offensive tackle in the first round before Jason Peters was ready to relinquish his starting spot. With that being said, linebacker is also a big need for the NFC East franchise. Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is an active player that can clean up some of the damage done by that wrecking ball of a defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona has been using Dan Arnold more than the team would like to use Dan Arnold. He has made the most of his opportunities but adding a tight end that presents mismatch issues, like Pat Freiermuth, would help spread the field for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Las Vegas has an opportunity to create some salary cap space by parting with Trent Brown this offseason. Brown has battled multiple injuries -- not all were his fault -- and has seen the field very little this season. Money saved releasing the lineman would allow the team to fill other areas of need. Rashawn Slater is the type of player that would get Jon Gruden excited.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Dillon Radunz OL NFL Draft • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 12th Donovan Smith has done nothing to inspire confidence on the left side of the offensive line. Tampa Bay has all of the weapons it could possibly need on offense so the priority becomes shoring up Tom Brady's protection. Dillon Radunz has great movement skills but needs some of the refinement Tristan Wirfs found in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK n/a POSITION RNK n/a The Indianapolis defense has been very impressive. Each player knows his role and makes the sound play when called upon. Justin Houston is not getting any younger and the Colts will need some pass rush assistance. Joseph Ossai has shown good shoulder dip around the edge this season and a propensity to target the football when flat.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay's defense has softened this season. They need some of that edge back and Dylan Moses is a well-coached player that may be able to provide it.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 7th Jayson Oweh is still a bit raw but Cleveland can not expect to find a polished and productive pass rusher late in the first round. Oweh gives them a high upside talent opposite arguably the NFL's best pass rusher.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville already added Justin Fields in the first round so the team adds Christian Barmore in an attempt to make their defense less porous up front. Barmore is not explosive off the snap but he uses his hands well and displays brute strength.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. EDGE Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 6th I can probably copy and paste my explanation for Tennessee's pick from each version of the mock draft over the past month. The Titans need pass rush help; that is no secret. Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was incredibly productive last season and offers superior athletic traits with which Mike Vrabel can work.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Baron Browning LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 6th Baron Browning is rising as expected. He is an active, rangy linebacker that will provide Buffalo with some of the coverage help they have lacked.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaycee Horn LB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Joe Douglas has cycled out Pierre Desir, Trumaine Johnson and other cornerbacks since he arrived on the scene in New York. The team lacks a shutdown cornerback and Jaycee Horn gives them that potential. The Jets could also look to add some offensive line or pass rush help if the right players are available.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Eric Stokes CB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 5th Kansas City gets L'Jarius Sneed back so it could become less of a need if he continues his development. Counting on Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton long-term seems like a house of cards.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 9th New Orleans is the most interesting team this offseason. They will inevitably need to resolve their quarterback situation, assuming Drew Brees retires. However, they are way over the salary cap threshold and will need to create space. The team could move on from some high-priced veterans, which would create a roster need. In the meantime, they need another cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore long-term and Eric Stokes could fill the role.