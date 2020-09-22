Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jets couldn't even compete with a 49ers team that traveled across the country and was decimated by injury. And this isn't Sam Darnold's fault, he's just a victim of circumstance, but if the Jets end up with the No. 1 pick (and they certainly look like the league's worst team through two games, they're taking Lawrence, who has been lights out in two games for Clemson.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Freakishly athletic, Parsons (for now) has opted out of the 2020 college football season. Carolina, meanwhile, has a young, athletic, physical defense ... that is woefully short on experience. It also is missing a presence at middle linebacker now that Luke Kuechly has retired.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Daniel Jones has shown flashes of being really good. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley is done for the season and the O-line is still a huge issue. With the addition of Sewell, 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas can move from left to right tackle and hopefully that means better protection for Jones, and in the process, fewer backbreaking turnovers for the Giants offense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st It's early but heading into Week 3 and tight end Mike Gesicki currently leads the team in receptions, yards, and is tied for the team lead with one TD. Preston Williams hasn't yet regained his early 2019 form before suffering a knee injury, and if the plan is for Tua Tagovailoa to be the face of the franchise, the Dolphins will need to surround him with playmakers. And there are none better than Ja'Marr Chase.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Surtain was arguably the best defensive back on Alabama's roster last season, one that included Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney. William Jackson, who is the final year of his rookie deal, has been pretty good to start the season but the Bengals could stand to bolster the other CB position.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Will Moore go this high? It's not likely, in part because he played in just four games last season because of a hamstring injury -- and he's opted out for 2020. But he's one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class and if a franchise left tackle is off the board why not give Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin some help? Moore is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 4th 2020 first-rounder CJ Henderson has flashed to start the season but the Jags need to continue to stock the position. Farley, who has opted out of the '20 season, has the potential to become a special NFL talent.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd This is less about Matthew Stafford, who still has several years left on his current deal and more about the state of the Lions. If there's a change at coach and GM, the new regime may want a fresh start, and usually that includes drafting 'your guy' at QB. Fields is coming off a breakout season for the Buckeyes and he'll only improve his draft stock once the Big Ten gets back on the field next month.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Von Miller may be lost for the season due to injury and his contract is up following the 2021 season, when he'll be 33 years old. Rousseau came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He's new to the position but there's a lot to work with and he'd give Miami a much-needed spark off the edge.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 10 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Ereck Flowers has been much improved after moving inside to guard but Tua is the future and Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class. A first-round draft haul of Sewell and Davis would immediately upgrade an inconsistent unit.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses would have been in the first-round conversation had he come out after last season but he tore his ACL in August 2019 and decided to return to Alabama where early reports are that he's consistently been a practice standout. The Falcons, meanwhile, have stumbled to 0-2 and much of it has beren self-inflicted. It's been a recurring theme, but they have to get better on defense and Moses accomplishes that.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Kirk Cousins has not looked good through two weeks (he finished with a 15.9 passer rating in the Week 2 loss to the Packers) and the Vikings young defense has a long way to go. And while Minnesota signed Cousins to an extension through the 2022 season, if they like Lance, who his long on physical tools but short on experience, they should draft him.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Slater was dominant at left tackle last season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. Meanwhile, the Eagles have been decimated by injuries but 2019 first-rounder Andre Dillard should be fully healthy to begin the '21 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th This sure looks like Justin Herbert's offense. And why not give him another downfield weapon to complement Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Offensive line help makes sense here too but Herbert showed an ability to buy time in the pocket with this athleticism. Jaylen Waddle brings another level of speed and playmaking ability to the field. Added bonus: he can also return kicks.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th This is more of a projection at this point but Paye is an athletic marvel who will only get better with more reps. And the good news is that the Big Ten is back and Paye will have a chance to prove he deserves first-round consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 3rd Nasirlideen may not end up going this high but he would certainly fill several needs in Cleveland, where Grant Delpit was lost for the season in August. Nasirlideen's 2019 season ended early to a knee injury but he displays the type of versaiilty and athleticism that teams covet in S/LB hybrids. He needs to play with more consistency but he certainly looks the part.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th You know Mitchell Trubisky is going to play just good enough to get an extension, and depending on what happens with Allen Robinson the Bears could be in the market to add more playmakers at the skill position. In Smith, Chicago would get one of the most polished wideouts in this class, and arguably the best WR on Alabama's roster last season.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts didn't pick up Malik Hooker's fifth-year option, and on Sunday his 2020 season ended when he suffered a torn Achilles. Moehrig excels in coverage and can play both deep centerfield and closer to the line of scrimmage.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Not surprisingly, 2019 first-rounder Jeffrey Simmons has been solid through the first two games but he use some help on the interior. Barmore, who was a part-time player a year ago, could be primed for a Quinnen Williams-type breakout campaign.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Turns out, Gardner Minshew is good! We all saw glimpses of that last season but Minshew continues to shine through the first two weeks of 2020. At some point we're going to have to believe what we're seeing. Pitts, the most athletic tight end in this class, can line up anywhere and threaten all three levels of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The is Kyler Murray's team and it only makes sense to continue to build around him. The team passed on an OT in Round 1 to grab Isaiah Simmons but Smith, who played tackle earlier in his career, is a road grader on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Patriots never got around to replacing Gronk but Freiermuth, who is a proficient blocker who has the athleticism to line up all over the field, would again give this new-look New England offense a playmaking threat at the tight end position.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Bateman, who could opt back in for 2020, will need to show he can consistently create separation. That said, he was one of the best pass catchers in college football last season and he would give Aaron Rodgers something the Packers QB didn't get in the 2020 draft: a wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Cosmi has solidified the left side of the Longhorns offensive line and he'd be an insurance policy in Pittsburgh should the team not re-sign left tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys have added Everson Griffen, Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory but there's still plenty of room to improve the pass rush. Oweh, a freakish athlete, needs more reps, but he's flashed the type of potential that could make him a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK n/a POSITION RNK n/a Another projection because Campbell hasn't played a ton of football, but he's an intriguing height/weight/speed guy, would make his way up draft boards with another solid season at Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd There's a lot to love about Wilson's game but he needs to play with more consistency, and do a better job of pressuring the QB. Right now, he's a Day 2 pick for us but that's why he returned for his 2020 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Holland plays mostly out of the slot where his physicality allows him to be disruptive in the passing game and an asset in run support. He also returns punts.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 29 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th A year after using a first-round pick on Mekhi Becton, the Jets bookend him with right tackle Jalen Mayfield, who announced in August that he was leaving Michigan to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 9th Austin Reiter is in the final year of his contract and Humphrey, the anchor of a dominant offensive line at Oklahoma, has been the center for Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about this summer but he adds youth, speed and explosiveness to a young Saints defense.