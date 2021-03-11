Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I just assume that Jacksonville has already filled out a card with Trevor Lawrence's name on it.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd I am listening to those in the industry that have known GM Joe Douglas for a long-time. Initially, they projected that the Jets would keep Sam Darnold and either trade down or take the best player available. The tide has turned and most believe that the AFC East franchise will take a quarterback, presumably Zach Wilson.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Tua Tagovailoa gets a weapon in the form of Ja'Marr Chase. They must surround him with talent to learn whether or not they are capable of winning with him.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd The latest buzz is that Atlanta is not going to take a quarterback. I don't believe it, and if it comes to fruition, then the Falcons are incredibly short-sighted and doing their fans a disservice. Justin Fields may not be the answer but, does anyone believe the team is a No. 4 overall pick away from the Super Bowl anyway?

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Sign Corey Linsley and Joe Thuney, then draft Penei Sewell. Boom - offensive line fixed. Draft an Elijah Moore-type player in the second round and a tight end in the third round and let's see what Joe Burrow is made of this season.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd There are smokescreens every year. A year ago, we were hearing that Miami was actually not interested in Tua Tagovailoa. However, I actually believe Philadelphia when they project confidence in Jalen Hurts. I am not saying that confidence is justified but I believe in their commitment. If this is going to work, the Eagles must sell out and surround him with players that will prop him up. Jaylen Waddle is a wide receiver with which he has a history.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Kenny Golladay was not tagged. I would be unable to name a single wide receiver on Detroit's roster if they had not just signed Tyrell Williams. The team has a lot of needs but it is difficult to go into next season with such an unknown assortment of pass catchers.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina has been stalking every quarterback on the market. The only certainty is that they plan to move on from Teddy Bridgewater. If Houston proves stubborn in holding on to Deshaun Watson, then Trey Lance moves higher on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons is definitely more of an off-ball linebacker but he offers the capability of rushing the passer unlike some of the others in the class. Bradley Chubb and Parsons give Denver a few staples from which to build on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The odds of Kyle Pitts being available at No. 10 overall seem smaller and smaller every day. Although Dallas has other needs that are probably more important to the team's overall success in 2021, Jerry Jones can not help himself.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Dave Gettleman has said that he would be comfortable starting Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart next season. I believe Gettleman actually believes that, but it doesn't mean that is a wise choice. I liked both players but neither showed enough to inspire confidence. Rashawn Slater has the positional flexibility to play all five positions.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Kyle Shanahan is building an offense that rewards getting the ball out early. Mac Jones can certainly get the ball out quickly to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd In an ideal world, Los Angeles drafts Christian Darrisaw, signs Joe Thuney or a comparable high-level offensive guard and then drafts an Elijah Moore-type slot receiver in the second round to accentuate Justin Herbert's skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd The first edge rusher does not go until the teens. Barring a re-surfacing from training to post freakish training numbers, Gregory Rousseau will not be taken within the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Stephon Gilmore and New England are on track to part ways this offseason. Patrick Surtain II is a polished player sitting on the board ready to step into Bill Belichick's defense and contribute early.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona appears likely to move on from Patrick Peterson and that creates a gaping hole at the position. Caleb Farley falls to the midpoint in the first round. Here is the thing about the NFL Draft, draft analysts will say X, Y and Z will not be available at a certain point in the draft. If four or even five quarterbacks go in the top half of the first round as many project, there is going to be a blue chip player or two that fall. The Cardinals benefit in this particular instance.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas had zero pass rush last season. Jaelan Phillips returns to the west coast to play opposite Maxx Crosby.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Kyle Van Noy contract was obviously awful when it was signed and now he is gone. Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is not a direct replacement but he does give Brian Flores' defense a lot more versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Alijah Vera-Tucker can be a stop gap at left tackle until a long-term replacement is found. He is best suited to play along the interior offensive line and serve as insurance in the event that a long-term deal is not reached with Brandon Scherff.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Bobby Massie is gone and that opens the door for the addition of a right tackle. Teven Jenkins is a physical lineman that looks to bury his opponent into the ground on every play.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Azeez Ojulari arrives in Indiana to eventually replace Justin Houston. In the meantime, Houston is a great tutor for the rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Malcolm Butler is gone from Tennessee. While edge rusher remains a need, there are special requirements to play that position for the Titans. Cornerback is a viable secondary option and Jaycee Horn brings physicality to the table.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st New York is targeting some cornerstone additions after swapping Sam Darnold for Zach Wilson. Edge rusher and cornerback should be a priority early. A big, physical cornerback would do Robert Saleh's defense justice but Kwity Paye was the best player on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Pittsburgh needs to overhaul the run game this offseason with David DeCastro, Matt Feiler and David DeCastro serving as the foundation. Jalen Mayfield slides in at right tackle.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th There is a reasonable chance that Christian Barmore is taken earlier but Jacksonville is a natural fit. He can provide some interior pressure with Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson rushing from the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Cleveland should make a run at the Yannick Ngakoue's, Carl Lawson's and Romeo Okwara's of free agency. Under the assumption that they land one, it no longer becomes a necessity, which opens them up to take the best player available. Trevon Moehrig gives them another safety to execute Joe Woods' scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore could lose Matt Judon and/or Yannick Ngakoue. They could use another edge rusher and length has always been a pre-requisite. Jayson Oweh has not been very productive but the Ravens are banking on the traits one day leading them to a Za'Darius Smith or Pernell McPhee level boom.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th New Orleans recently parted ways with Kwon Alexander. The team could have used Alexander but the cost of keeping him was too much. Jamin Davis would be a great complement to Demario Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay adds Zaven Collins to a second level that contains Za'Darius and Preston Smith. The return of Kenny Clark should fortify the run defense a bit.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th John Brown was released. I like Gabriel Davis but the addition of Kadarius Toney would give them the speed element that Brown provided. Buffalo invested in Josh Allen's supporting cast and I expect that to continue.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Landon Dickerson OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 13th Landon Dickerson is a first-round talent but his injury history is a problem. A team may not be comfortable taking him in the first round but Kansas City would benefit from a bolstered interior offensive line.