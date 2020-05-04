2021 NFL Mock Draft: Justin Fields lands with Panthers, Redskins add Ja'Marr Chase
Get ready for the another loaded wide receiver class in 2021
Breaking news: In 2021, we're in for another wide receiver class bursting at the seams with immense talent.
Time to get a primer on what the 2021 NFL Draft could look like with a May mock draft.
The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's season win projections coming out of Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, with considerations made to allow for the playoffs (i.e., one AFC and NFC team each in the last two picks). Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 220 lbs
This is a layup. Gardner Minshew is fun but not a long-term franchise quarterback. And unless the Jaguars drastically overachieve in 2020, there will likely be a new head coach and general manager in Jacksonville in 2021, both of whom will be eager to land someone as talented as Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Sewell will enter the 2020 college football season as the most hyped offensive tackle prospect in a very long time. Size, athleticism, balance, power. He has it all. It'll make sense for the Bengals to build around Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Soph • 6'1" / 200 lbs
With Sewell gone, the Redskins get more firepower on the outside for Dwayne Haskins. This, too, is the prime landing spot for Justin Fields if Haskins flops in Year 2.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Miami (FL) • Fr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
Rousseau was super-productive as a redshirt freshman with nearly 16 sacks. He has to fill out his tall frame but has freaky athletic gifts and would provide Miami a true alpha rusher on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Soph • 6'3" / 223 lbs
Even with Teddy Bridgewater in Carolina, this is basically a no-brainer. Fields is a big-time talent bound for another monstrous season at Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman is a DUDE. Big, fast, quick, high-point dominance, run-after-the-catch brilliance. Perfect addition to the G-Men receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Quincy Roche DE
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Roche transferred to Miami, and although he's smaller than Rousseau, he's incredibly dynamic around the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jamie Newman QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Newman is set up wonderfully to blossom at Georgia, and he has an early first round skill set with fantastic size and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
After declining Takk McKinley's fifth-year option, the Falcons are likely to be in the edge-rusher market in next year's draft. Jones has steadily increased his production in his first three seasons at Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 194 lbs
Another Ohio State defensive back inside the top 10? What else is new? Fun pairing with Jeffrey Okudah for Matt Patricia.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Soph • 5'10" / 182 lbs
At times in 2020, Waddle looked like the best, most electric receiver at Alabama. His yards-after-the-catch talent is through the roof. Easy decision to give Tua one of his favorite targets.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain his big, athletic, has NFL bloodlines and emerged in 2019 at Alabama. He's primed to go very early in 2021, and the Cardinals need more defensive back help.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Justyn Ross WR
Clemson • Soph • 6'4" / 205 lbs
With Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry getting close to 30 -- by 2021 -- the Browns could dip back into the receiver well with Ross, who burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2018 at Clemson.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 300 lbs
Quarterback is the easy decision here, but instead, the Bears ride out either Mitchell Trubisky (after a new deal) or Nick Foles for one more season and grab an athletic, fundamentally sound tackle in Cosmi, who represents better value than any quarterback available.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 15
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Jackson is next in a long line of Iowa tackles who enter the NFL after being highly regarded as a prospect. While his balance could improve, he's massive, ultra-strong, and moves well for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
This could be an offensive tackle, but let's go against the grain slightly, assuming John Elway either signs or trades for a tackle next offseason. LeCounte will head into the 2020 college football season as the premier safety prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Oh, hey! An offensive skill-position player in Round 1 for the Packers! Smith is lanky but has veteran route-running savvy and deceptively fast after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Moore has legitimate Tyreek Hill type athleticism and play-making creation in solidly built compact frame.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 239 lbs
Pitts and Pat Freiermuth from Penn State will likely battle for TE1 status in next year's draft class. Both fit the mold of the modern-day tight end/receiver hybrid and have big frames.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Little was on track to be a first-round pick before injury hit in 2019. He has typical Stanford size and power.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Penn State • Soph • 6'3" / 245 lbs
How about a new alpha linebacker in Bill Belichick's defense. Parsons is a lot like Dont'a Hightower, and he's probably more athletic overall.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Colts need more juice around the corner on their defensive line. Basham moves amazingly for a big, thick edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Vita Vea blossomed in Year 2 after an injury-riddled rookie season. By 2021, he'll likely need a running mate on the interior. Wilson got hurt at Florida State last year yet flashed awesome pass-rush ability because of his burst and hand work.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Eagles need to address the edge spot, yet without a premier player at that position, Philly goes with Holland, who's looked like a future first-round pick since he stepped on the field in Eugene. He does everything.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
The Steelers offensive line is good, but it wouldn't hurt to inject some youth along the interior. Smith has been on the draft radar for years because of how athletic and powerful he proved to be at such a young age in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Pittsburgh • Soph • 6'2" / 290 lbs
How about a one-gap interior penetrator in Minnesota. Perfect. Twyman has a plethora of pass-rushing moves and plays with noticeable power at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
By 2021, it won't be shocking if the Bills decide to move Cody Ford to guard, meaning there'll be a need at right tackle. Slater was a steady pass blocker at offensive tackle last season for the Wildcats.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 256 lbs
Freiermuth runs like a gazelle in the open field and has enough twitch to create separation. More weapons for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Nasirlideen is the next safety/linebacker hybrid with supreme athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Andre Cisco DB
Syracuse • Soph • 6'0" / 203 lbs
All Cisco has done in his first two seasons at Syracuse is intercept 12 passes. Learning for a year or two from Earl Thomas would be amazing for this talented ball hawk.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Clemson • Jr • 5'10" / 210 lbs
Sure, Kyle Shanahan can scheme running back production. But why not give him a supreme talent at the position? Couldn't hurt, right?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
This is likely to be a major need for the Chiefs in 2021, and Humphrey looked the part even as a freshman in 2018.
