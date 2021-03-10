My second mock draft this year includes one trade — and it's near the top.
I have the New York Jets moving down from the second spot in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The Jets would get the eighth overall pick, a first-rounder next year and a third this year to move down six spots.
Carolina would make the move to go up and get BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who would seem to be a great fit in their system with Joe Brady. In this scenario, I have the Jets taking Justin Fields with the eighth pick, while they also could keep Sam Darnold. They would play Darnold for the year and then let Fields take over. Or they could trade Darnold and get extra picks.
The Jets have options. I would play Darnold and not draft a quarterback with the eighth pick, but this is a mock — not something I would do. So, for now, I have the Jets taking Fields with the eighth pick. The move up would be a bold move for Carolina, but if Wilson is who many scouts think he is as a quarterback, it would make sense.
One thing that didn't change in my mock, and won't going forward, is the emphasis on offensive players at the top. I will be shocked if more than two defensive players are among the first 10 players drafted.
So expect an early emphasis on offense, with offensive players going 1-8 in this mock. That won't change either.
My next mock will be after free agency, so there should be a better picture of what teams need. Until then, get angry about this one.
I know you will.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The talk that he isn't the best quarterback in this class is laughable. He's a clear No. 1. The Jaguars should have him signed before the draft.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Panthers make a bold move here to go up and get a quarterback. The Jets will stockpile picks and stick with Sam Darnold in this scenario.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
They have to get weapons outside to help Tua Tagovailoa in his growth. Chase is the best receiver in this class. They could also consider offensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
We know new coach Arthur Smith likes double-tight-end sets, so it works with Hayden Hurst and Pitts. Plus, Pitts is more like a receiver who will help create matchup problems for a defense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
They need to upgrade the offensive line, so they opt for the player considered to be the best in this class. Sewell would allow them to move Jonah Williams to right tackle. He is athletic as they come.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
They add a big-play weapon to an offense that needs it. Team him with Jalen Reagor, last year's top pick, and Jalen Hurts will be one happy dude — if he's the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Even if Kenny Golladay does come back, they need help outside. Smith is a big-time playmaker. The major concern is his size, but he can fly.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
They trade down, add extra picks, and still end up with a quarterback. That would be a wise move for Joe Douglas.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
They let A.J. Bouye go, so they clearly need help there in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Surtain is the best of this corner class in my mind.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Cowboys are another team in need of corner help. Farley opted out last year, but his skills are top-notch. He might have the highest ceiling of the corners in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
They need help at a lot of spots, but edge-rusher is one of the biggest needs. When in doubt, pencil in big people for Dave Gettleman. Paye is raw, but he is intriguing with all his skills.
Round 1 - Pick 12
They could play Jimmy Garoppolo one more year if need be. If they let him go, Lance could be their starter. He has the ability to move, which would be outstanding in their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
If you have a young quarterback, you need to protect him. Darrisaw is a player scouts and personnel people seem to like a lot more than the draft analysts do.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
They need to upgrade at left tackle and Riley Reiff could be gone for cap reasons. Slater opted out last year, but he has the skills to be an immediate starter on the left side, which would mean keeping Ezra Cleveland at right guard.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau was considered a potential top-five pick last spring, but he opted out in 2020. The Patriots have a big-time need in terms of pass-rush help. Rousseau is big and has speed off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Getting J.J. Watt to help the front will create more pressure, but they need coverage help on the back end. Horn plays with the swagger and coverage skills Vance Joseph will love in his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
They tried to fix their linebacker issues in free agency last year and it didn't work. Parsons is an off-the-ball linebacker who can run. He opted out last year, and he does have some off-field issues.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins is one of my favorite players in the draft. He can do a lot of things, which we know Brian Flores likes in his defensive players. Some teams see him as an outside rusher, but he can also play other spots.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
They need to get more explosive on offense, and this kid can provide that. Moore didn't play a lot of games at Purdue, but he is the real deal. Think a lesser Tyreek Hill.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
They need to upgrade the offensive line, and this kid could step in at right tackle when Bobby Massie is let go. They could also consider adding help on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
They need to get more explosive outside in the passing game. T.Y. Hilton is a free agent. Even if he were to come back, they need hep. Toney is a tough, inside playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
He's a guy who would be an immediate upgrade to a front that needs it. They had just 19 sacks last season, which is downright awful for a playoff team.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
They have to improve their outside rush. Phillips played well last season for Miami after transferring from UCLA. He does have some medical concerns, but he sure has the physical tools.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Yes, Ben Roethlisberger is back for another season, but they need to find his long-term replacement. Jones has the ability to sit for a year and then become the starter.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
They have to get better in terms of being able to push the pocket. They are moving to a 3-4 scheme, so Barmore would step in as one of the down players with ability to create pressure.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
This is a team that could lose both Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. Landing some edge help really makes sense. They could also look at Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
They will almost certainly lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency, so adding another edge player would make sense to go with Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport. They could also look for secondary help here.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
They have to get more help for Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. Bateman didn't play last year, but he has the size and he's faster than some might think.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Aaron Banks OL
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
They could be losing their guards to free agency, which means they need an upgrade. They do have Cody Ford to play there when he comes back from injury if they sign Daryl Williams back. If not, they need a power guard to amp up the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 31
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
He could provide insurance at tackle in case one of their two starters isn't back from injury to open the season. If they are, he could start at guard, a position he has played well in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
If they were to add an explosive "air" back to their offense, it would be scary. Etienne is a game-changer every time he touches the ball.