My second mock draft this year includes one trade — and it's near the top.

I have the New York Jets moving down from the second spot in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The Jets would get the eighth overall pick, a first-rounder next year and a third this year to move down six spots.

Carolina would make the move to go up and get BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who would seem to be a great fit in their system with Joe Brady. In this scenario, I have the Jets taking Justin Fields with the eighth pick, while they also could keep Sam Darnold. They would play Darnold for the year and then let Fields take over. Or they could trade Darnold and get extra picks.

The Jets have options. I would play Darnold and not draft a quarterback with the eighth pick, but this is a mock — not something I would do. So, for now, I have the Jets taking Fields with the eighth pick. The move up would be a bold move for Carolina, but if Wilson is who many scouts think he is as a quarterback, it would make sense.

One thing that didn't change in my mock, and won't going forward, is the emphasis on offensive players at the top. I will be shocked if more than two defensive players are among the first 10 players drafted.

So expect an early emphasis on offense, with offensive players going 1-8 in this mock. That won't change either.

My next mock will be after free agency, so there should be a better picture of what teams need. Until then, get angry about this one.

I know you will.