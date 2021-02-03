The Panthers were apparently very much in on Matthew Stafford, offering their first-round pick in 2021 (No. 8 overall) "and then some" per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, so they're the dark horse team to trade for Deshaun Watson, right? They have to be. In this mock, that trade goes down, and it has a massive ripple effect on the rest of the first round. Unless Watson will simply do anything to get the heck out of Dodge (see: Houston), maybe he won't exercise his no-trade clause for any trade offer. But I have a feeling he'll feel no shame in exercising it, thereby limiting the return the Texans can get in a trade for him.
Here are the trade details for this mock:
Panthers get: Deshaun Watson
Texans get: No. 8 overall, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, CB Troy Pride Jr.
With Super Bowl LV set, the draft order is now locked in through the first 30 picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The Jaguars are starting their rebuilding process in the best way imaginable -- with Lawrence on a rookie contract.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Jets have the most ammunition to make a trade for Watson, but will he accept a trade to Gang Green? In this scenario, he doesn't, and GM Joe Douglas is completely fine drafting Wilson at No. 2.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
There will be QB chatter for the Dolphins here, but they stand pat with Tagovailoa for another season and give him the Heisman winner at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
If the Falcons don't surprise and go quarterback, right now, they seem like the easiest team to peg -- outside of Jacksonville -- in the top 5.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
How about a receiver for the Bengals? Even with Sewell staring them in the face, Cincinnati can't pass on the opportunity to pair Burrow with his former LSU teammate.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Second week in a row with this selection, because I'm starting to love it. Fields and Hurts battle it out over the summer, and the competition raises the level of play for each passer.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
New Lions GM Brad Holmes spent the past few years with the Rams when Andrew Whitworth's impact at left tackle was gigantic. Holmes has that in mind when picking Sewell for Jared Goff.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
This would be a smart selection for Houston. Sign a free agent quarterback to be your bridge in 2021 to Lance starting in 2022. The North Dakota State product is raw but very naturally talented.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Broncos could be in the veteran QB market this offseason, but if they don't bring back Von Miller, they're going to have a hole opposite him on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Instead of picking a defensive prospect they don't have valued at No. 10 overall, the Cowboys refortify the offensive line with the fundamentally sound Slater.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle gives Daniel Jones another electric weapon to pair with the incendiary Darius Slayton.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
How amazing would a Pitts and George Kittle TE duo be in Kyle Shanahan's offense?
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Darrisaw is a freaky mover and packs a powerful but balanced punch in pass protection. An ideal pick for the future of Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
I need to see Parsons paired with Eric Kendricks in Mike Zimmer's scheme in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Bill Belichick drafts a quarterback from Alabama coached by his buddy, Nick Saban. The environment around Jones needs to get better in New England before he can play even remotely close to how he did with the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Cardinals have to address their cornerback room, and Farley would represent fine value here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Raiders defense has to get better up front, and Barmore next to Maurice Hurst would be a fun pass-rushing defensive tackle duo.
Round 1 - Pick 18
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker would give the Dolphins a young, highly talented blocker who can play tackle or guard in front of Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
As a deceptively smooth possession target, Bateman would be the perfect complement to speedster Terry McLaurin in Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood has a high floor at left tackle thanks to a complete skill set and the amount of reps he got in the SEC at Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Toney will be an amazing underneath option in Frank Reich's West Coast system.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau is a little bit of a project but at 6-7 and around 265 pounds, he's a freaky specimen. Tennessee has to get more ferocious up front.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Ojulari has the foundation to be an All-Pro in the NFL. He's lightning quick off the snap and can bend. With some more strength and a few more moves at the point of attack, and he'll be well on his way.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Jenkins is the dark horse Round 1 pick of another quality tackle class. The redshirt senior is NFL-ready with his feet and hand work.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
The Jaguars go with Lawrence's collegiate left tackle to protect him in the pros.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips and Myles Garrett on opposing ends of the defensive line would give Cleveland two rare athletes attacking the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
Marshall would give the Ravens size and speed at the receiver position. All smiles for Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
With Collins and last year's second-round pick, Zack Baun, the Saints would have two hybrid off-ball linebackers who effectively rush the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Assuming Aaron Rodgers is retained, the Packers have some big financial decisions to make this offseason. In this scenario, Basham might have to replace Preston Smith up front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is a super-twitchy safety/linebacker with elite striking ability and coverage skills. A fantastic Matt Milano replacement in Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
How about another first-round offensive line to fill out Tampa's stellar blocking unit?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Stanford • Sr • 6'7" / 320 lbs
We haven't seen Little on a football field since early 2019, but he was a big recruit and looked the part of a future first-round pick before going down with injury at Stanford. Good long-term tackle option for Kansas City.