The Panthers were apparently very much in on Matthew Stafford, offering their first-round pick in 2021 (No. 8 overall) "and then some" per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, so they're the dark horse team to trade for Deshaun Watson, right? They have to be. In this mock, that trade goes down, and it has a massive ripple effect on the rest of the first round. Unless Watson will simply do anything to get the heck out of Dodge (see: Houston), maybe he won't exercise his no-trade clause for any trade offer. But I have a feeling he'll feel no shame in exercising it, thereby limiting the return the Texans can get in a trade for him.

Here are the trade details for this mock:

Panthers get: Deshaun Watson

Texans get: No. 8 overall, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, CB Troy Pride Jr.

With Super Bowl LV set, the draft order is now locked in through the first 30 picks.